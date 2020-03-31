ASHBURN, Va., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC announced today that its ConfigOS STIG compliance software has been selected to automate STIG compliance for a DoD Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) program. This contract adds to the growing number of weapon, simulator, and training system programs that have chosen SteelCloud's ConfigOS software to automate their security and compliance requirements.
"We are seeing a significant increase in our activity around weapon systems as the focus on securing these systems has heightened," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "Being network and domain-independent, and requiring no agents or clients, ConfigOS is uniquely suited to the DoD's non-traditional computing platforms. We are excited to help another program get compliant and stay secure."
During the COVID 19 crisis, SteelCloud has implemented best practices for social distancing and telework, as part of our Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP). SteelCloud's personnel and systems are fully operational, during this crisis, to support its customers.
About ConfigOS
ConfigOS is currently implemented in classified and unclassified environments, tactical and weapon system programs, disconnected labs, and the commercial cloud. ConfigOS is client-less technology, requiring no software agents. ConfigOS scans endpoint systems and remediates hundreds of STIG controls in under two minutes. Automated remediation rollback as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and STIG Viewer Checklist integration are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden every CAT 1/2/3 STIG control around an application stack in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses Red Hat 5/6/7, SUSE, CENTOS, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. ConfigOS content includes over 10,000 STIG and CIS controls. New functionality in Command Center includes a patent-pending capability for Active Directory GPO Conflict Resolution. Learn more at https://www.steelcloud.com/configos-cybersecurity/.
About SteelCloud
SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government customers and those technology providers that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components around the world which simplify implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com or by email at info@steelcloud.com.