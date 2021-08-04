Steffes, LLC, is a lean-operating original equipment manufacturer headquartered in Dickinson, North Dakota. Steffes specializes in steel fabrication and electrical services for a variety of diverse industries, including oil and gas, contract manufacturing and electric thermal storage. Their creative team of experienced engineers and manufacturing experts have the ability to innovate and solve complex issues is unmatched in the manufacturing industry. Visit them online at www.steffes.com.

 By Steffes Corporation

SHELBY, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steffes, LLC of Dickinson, North Dakota, a leader in the development and production of innovative energy technology and advanced manufacturing has announced their decision to expand into the southeast through the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in the town of Shelby, North Carolina.

This investment of $20.9 million in Cleveland County will create 130 new, full-time jobs over the next five years. Start of production is expected to begin in late 2021 with plans be fully operational in the first quarter of 2023. Steffes plans to provide advanced comprehensive metal fabrication services to support production of Steffes OEM products and customer production in the region.

"This expansion is the realization of the company's strategic vision," said Todd Mayer, Co-President of Steffes. "The combination of customers and friends in this area combined with the workforce potential and community support made Shelby the best fit for us. We are excited to become part of the community and support innovation in the region."

Steffes is a privately held, diversified original equipment and contract manufacturer headquartered in Dickinson, North Dakota with additional manufacturing and customer support facilities in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Midland, Texas; Casper, Wyoming; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Steffes specializes in:

  • The design, manufacturing and service of energy technology products that support the extraction and processing and gas management of oil & gas.
  • Innovative product development and manufacturing of electric thermal storage and load management control technologies to meet our country's adoption of sustainable electricity distribution and storage to meet decarbonization goals.
  • Steel fabrication, electrical services and engineering support for companies requiring prototype and manufacturing partners to support their business success.

Through its customer-oriented culture and unwavering commitment to innovation, Steffes has successfully delivered products and services throughout North America and select locations in Europe for more than 50 years. We have been recognized as one of North Dakota's top employers for 6 straight years.

For additional information contact:

Kaylee Lapp, Marketing Manager

Phone: (701) 690 3503

Email: steffes@steffes.com

Website: www.steffes.com

SOURCE Steffes Corporation

