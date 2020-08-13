CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart filed for Chapter 11 reorganization and authorized going out of business sales by a joint venture comprising Gordon Brothers, Hilco Merchant Resources, Tiger Capital Group, B. Riley Financial's Great American Group and SB360 Capital Partners. The sale process is underway at all 279 Stein Mart locations across the U.S.
Founded in 1908, Stein Mart offers up-to-the-minute brand name fashion for men and women, unique home décor and gifts, and the season's trendiest accessories at up to 60% off department store prices, every day.
Stein Mart customers can now take advantage of savings of up to 30% off the lowest ticketed prices storewide. Stein Mart's extensive inventory includes the latest fashions and styles for the whole family, essentials for the kitchen and bath, home décor, and more. A wide range of dorm room necessities and back-to-learning basics can also be found at greatly reduced prices. These significant discounts are valid throughout the stores and include customers' favorite brands across all departments.
"New merchandise arriving in stores, as well as customers' favorite familiar brands, are deeply discounted and will sell out quickly at these low prices," a spokesperson for the joint venture stated. "We are encouraging shoppers to take advantage of Stein Mart's abundant assortment of merchandise at substantial price reductions before it's too late."
Stein Mart gift cards and loyalty rewards will be accepted for a limited time. Store fixtures, furniture and equipment will also be sold at discounted prices as part of the going out of business sale.
A full list of closing locations is attached. They can also be found on the Stein Mart Store Locator page.
About Stein Mart: Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty omni off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day. The company operates 279 stores across 30 states.
About Gordon Brothers: Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.
About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC: Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), and an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.
About Tiger Capital Group: Tiger Capital Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation and financial resources to drive results. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston and Toronto. To learn more about Tiger, please visit www.tigergroup.com.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc.: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries which offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. B. Riley's Great American Group, LLC subsidiary is a leading provider of asset disposition, auction, advisory and valuation services which efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors, and professional service firms in maximizing the value of their assets. For more information about B. Riley and its affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com.
About SB360 Capital Partners LLC: SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. A lending affiliate Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.
Stein Mart - 279 Closing Stores
Store Name
Address
City
State
Zip
Stein Mart
1627 Opelika Road
Auburn
AL
36830
Stein Mart
5275 Highway 280 South, Suite 119
Birmingham
AL
35242
Stein Mart
975 Airport Road
Huntsville
AL
35802
Stein Mart
6275 University Drive, NW, Suite 17
Huntsville
AL
35806
Stein Mart
3960 Airport Road
Mobile
AL
36608
Stein Mart
7860 Vaughn Road
Montgomery
AL
36116
Stein Mart
2600 McFarland Blvd. East, Suite S
Tuscaloosa
AL
35405
Stein Mart
664 Montgomery Highway
Vestavia Hills
AL
35216
Stein Mart
6823 Cantrell Rd.
Little Rock
AR
72207
Stein Mart
2727 Lakewood Village Drive
North Little Rock
AR
72116
Stein Mart
210 S. Promenade Blvd.
Rogers
AR
72758
Stein Mart
2835 S. Alma School Road
Chandler
AZ
85286
Stein Mart
891 N. Val Vista Drive, Suite 102
Gilbert
AZ
85234
Stein Mart
5960 W. Bell Road
Glendale
AZ
85308
Stein Mart
4555 E. Cactus Road
Phoenix
AZ
85032
Stein Mart
16227 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale
AZ
85254
Stein Mart
8662 East Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale
AZ
85260
Stein Mart
13712 West Bell Road
Surprise
AZ
85374
Stein Mart
1800 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Ste 140
Tempe
AZ
85281
Stein Mart
5555 East Broadway Blvd.
Tucson
AZ
85711
Stein Mart
4881 North Stone Avenue
Tucson
AZ
85704
Stein Mart
8140 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road
Anaheim
CA
92808
Stein Mart
3415 Via Montebello
Carlsbad
CA
92009
Stein Mart
1085 Herndon Avenue
Clovis
CA
93612
Stein Mart
20600 Homestead Road
Cupertino
CA
95014
Stein Mart
7707 Laguna Boulevard, Ste 100
Elk Grove
CA
95758
Stein Mart
2725 East Bidwell Street
Folsom
CA
95630
Stein Mart
3070 West Shaw Avenue
Fresno
CA
93711
Stein Mart
1936 North Placentia Avenue
Fullerton
CA
92831
Stein Mart
10801 Zelzah Avenue
Granada Hills
CA
91344
Stein Mart
19041 Beach Boulevard
Huntington Beach
CA
92648
Stein Mart
13742 Jamboree Road
Irvine
CA
92602
Stein Mart
78945 Highway 111
La Quinta
CA
92253
Stein Mart
25282 Marquerite Parkway
Mission Viejo
CA
92692
Stein Mart
1555 South Palm Canyon Drive, Suite F
Palm Springs
CA
92264
Stein Mart
13644 Poway Road
Poway
CA
92064
Stein Mart
10930 Foothill Boulevard
Rancho Cucamonga
CA
91730
Stein Mart
42420 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
CA
92270
Stein Mart
335 East Alessandro Boulevard
Riverside
CA
92508
Stein Mart
5116 Commons Drive
Rocklin
CA
95677
Stein Mart
550 Camino De Estrella, Unit B
San Clemente
CA
92672
Stein Mart
826 W. Arrow Hwy
San Dimas
CA
91773
Stein Mart
24955 Pico Canyon Road
Stevenson Ranch
CA
91381
Stein Mart
31781 Temecula Parkway
Temecula
CA
92592
Stein Mart
3665 Pacific Coast Hwy
Torrance
CA
90505
Stein Mart
2810 Ygnacio Valley Road
Walnut Creek
CA
94598
Stein Mart
6514 S. Parker Road
Aurora
CO
80016
Stein Mart
8181 South Quebec Street
Centennial
CO
80112
Stein Mart
5326 N. Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs
CO
80918
Stein Mart
14200 Lincoln Street
Thornton
CO
80023
Stein Mart
4221 Concord Pike
Wilmington
DE
19803
Stein Mart
995 State Road 434 N., Suite 100
Altamonte Springs
FL
32714
Stein Mart
19915 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura
FL
33180
Stein Mart
9831 Glades Rd.
Boca Raton
FL
33434
Stein Mart
25191 Chamber of Commerce Drive
Bonita Springs
FL
34135
Stein Mart
334 North Congress Avenue
Boynton Beach
FL
33426
Stein Mart
1455 Semoran Boulevard, Suite 251
Casselberry
FL
32707
Stein Mart
2522 North McMullen Booth Road
Clearwater
FL
33761
Stein Mart
5800 S. Flamingo Road
Cooper City
FL
33330
Stein Mart
910 N. University Drive
Coral Springs
FL
33071
Stein Mart
2500 West International Speedway Boulevard
Daytona Beach
FL
32114
Stein Mart
1855 S. Federal Highway, Suite 506
Delray Beach
FL
33483
Stein Mart
4437 Commons Drive East
Destin
FL
32541
Stein Mart
13300 S. Cleveland Ave. Ste. 30
Fort Myers
FL
33907
Stein Mart
3818 South 3rd Street
Jacksonville Beach
FL
32250
Stein Mart
1648 University Blvd. West
Jacksonville
FL
32217
Stein Mart
10915 Baymeadows Road, #26
Jacksonville
FL
32256
Stein Mart
13475 Atlantic Boulevard
Jacksonville
FL
32225
Stein Mart
11111-80 San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville
FL
32223
Stein Mart
4399 Roosevelt Blvd.
Jacksonville
FL
32210
Stein Mart
456 North US HWY 27/441
Lady Lake
FL
32159
Stein Mart
3615 South Florida Ave.
Lakeland
FL
33803
Stein Mart
4100 North Wickam Road, Suite #132
Melbourne
FL
32935
Stein Mart
13100 Tamiami Trail E., Unit 104
Naples
FL
34114
Stein Mart
8811 North Tamiami Trail
Naples
FL
34108
Stein Mart
11700 U.S. Highway 1
North Palm Beach
FL
33408
Stein Mart
2530 East Colonial Drive
Orlando
FL
32803
Stein Mart
7506 Dr. Phillips Boulevard
Orlando
FL
32819
Stein Mart
33591 U.S. 19 N.
Palm Harbor
FL
34684
Stein Mart
1660 Airport Blvd.
Pensacola
FL
32504
Stein Mart
8319 West Sunrise Boulevard
Plantation
FL
33322
Stein Mart
1115 South Federal Highway
Pompano Beach
FL
33062
Stein Mart
1733 NW St. Lucie West Blvd.
Port St. Lucie
FL
34986
Stein Mart
1301 WP Ball Blvd
Sanford
FL
32771
Stein Mart
119 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota
FL
34243
Stein Mart
6535 South Tamiami Trail
Sarasota
FL
34231
Stein Mart
7967 113th Street
Seminole
FL
33772
Stein Mart
218 37th Avenue North
St. Petersburg
FL
33704
Stein Mart
2508 S.E. Federal Highway
Stuart
FL
34994
Stein Mart
1400-31 Village Square Blvd.
Tallahassee
FL
32312
Stein Mart
13210 North Dale Mabry Hwy.
Tampa
FL
33618
Stein Mart
3916 Britton Plaza
Tampa
FL
33611
Stein Mart
3456 Lithia-Pinecrest Road
Valrico
FL
33596
Stein Mart
1560 U.S. 41 Bypass
Venice
FL
34293
Stein Mart
1225 U.S. Highway 1, Suite 2
Vero Beach
FL
32960
Stein Mart
6290 North Point Pkwy
Alpharetta
GA
30022
Stein Mart
196 Alps Road, Suite 34
Athens
GA
30606
Stein Mart
2834 Washington Rd.
Augusta
GA
30909
Stein Mart
3944 Peachtree Road, NE
Brookhaven
GA
30319
Stein Mart
1627 Bradley Park Dr., Suite 1
Columbus
GA
31904
Stein Mart
4357 Forsyth Road, Suite 120
Macon
GA
31210
Stein Mart
3805 Dallas Hwy, Suite 440
Marietta
GA
30064
Stein Mart
1309 Johnson Ferry Rd.
Marietta
GA
30068
Stein Mart
50 Barrett Parkway, Suite 100
Marietta
GA
30066
Stein Mart
180 Peachtree East Shopping Cntr.
Peachtree City
GA
30269
Stein Mart
7804 Abercorn Street #55
Savannah
GA
31406
Stein Mart
1670 Scenic Highway North
Snellville
GA
30078
Stein Mart
3630 Peachtree Parkway
Suwanee
GA
30024
Stein Mart
215 S Randall Road
Algonquin
IL
60102
Stein Mart
94 S Waukegan Road
Deerfield
IL
60015
Stein Mart
204 Orland Park Place
Orland Park
IL
60462
Stein Mart
3619 East Main Street
St. Charles
IL
60174
Stein Mart
191 Rice Lake Square
Wheaton
IL
60189
Stein Mart
820 Plainfield Road
Willowbrook
IL
60527
Stein Mart
2520 East 146th Street
Carmel
IN
46033
Stein Mart
880 South Green River Road
Evansville
IN
47715
Stein Mart
6325 West Jefferson Blvd.
Ft. Wayne
IN
46804
Stein Mart
1011 North State Road 135
Greenwood
IN
46142
Stein Mart
1488 W. 86th Street
Indianapolis
IN
46260
Stein Mart
13920 Hoard Drive
Noblesville
IN
46060
Stein Mart
43 Meadows Shopping Center
Terre Haute
IN
47803
Stein Mart
9656 Quivira Road
Lenexa
KS
66215
Stein Mart
6403 W. 135th Street, Suite E4
Overland Park
KS
66223
Stein Mart
2762 N Greenwich Court
Wichita
KS
67226
Stein Mart
1555 New Circle Rd., N.E.
Lexington
KY
40509
Stein Mart
5055 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville
KY
40207
Stein Mart
9618 Airline Hwy.
Baton Rouge
LA
70815
Stein Mart
393 West Esplanade Avenue
Kenner
LA
70065
Stein Mart
5700 Johnston Street
Lafayette
LA
70503
Stein Mart
3450 Highway 190, Suite 2
Mandeville
LA
70471
Stein Mart
2840 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Metairie
LA
70002
Stein Mart
4700 Millhaven Road Suite 1252
Monroe
LA
71203
Stein Mart
4801 Line Ave.
Shreveport
LA
71106
Stein Mart
215 N. Maple Road
Ann Arbor
MI
48103
Stein Mart
581 Romence Road
Portage
MI
49024
Stein Mart
1122 S. Rochester Road
Rochester Hills
MI
48307
Stein Mart
7290 Orchard Lake Road
West Bloomfield
MI
48322
Stein Mart
9610 Manchester Road
St. Louis
MO
63119
Stein Mart
10990 Sunset Hills Plaza
Sunset Hills
MO
63127
Stein Mart
1214 Town & Country Crossing Drive
Town and Country
MO
63017
Stein Mart
2650 Beach Boulevard, Suite 36
Biloxi
MS
39531
Stein Mart
150 Promenade Boulevard
Flowood
MS
39232
Stein Mart
1656 Hwy. 1 South
Greenville
MS
38701
Stein Mart
1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Bldg. G
Hattiesburg
MS
39402
Stein Mart
5250 I-55 North
Jackson
MS
39211
Stein Mart
175 Grandview Boulevard, Suite 200
Madison
MS
39110
Stein Mart
848 Merrimon Ave.
Asheville
NC
28804
Stein Mart
1060 Parkside Main Street
Cary
NC
27519
Stein Mart
240 Crossroads Blvd.
Cary
NC
27518
Stein Mart
1800 E. Franklin Street, Suite 13
Chapel Hill
NC
27514
Stein Mart
5341 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, #200
Charlotte
NC
28277
Stein Mart
6130 Bayfield Road
Concord
NC
28027
Stein Mart
20601 Torrence Chapel Road
Cornelius
NC
28031
Stein Mart
2800 Raeford Road
Fayetteville
NC
28303
Stein Mart
3729 Battleground Ave.
Greensboro
NC
27410
Stein Mart
115 Red Banks Road
Greenville
NC
27858
Stein Mart
233 Greenville Highway
Hendersonville
NC
28792
Stein Mart
2990 North Center Street
Hickory
NC
28601
Stein Mart
1589 Skeet Club Road, Suite 105
High Point
NC
27265
Stein Mart
1813 Matthews Township Pkwy.
Matthews
NC
28105
Stein Mart
10416 Centrum Pkwy.
Pineville
NC
28134
Stein Mart
7444 Creedmoor Rd.
Raleigh
NC
27613
Stein Mart
4500 Falls of the Neuse, Suite 110
Raleigh
NC
27609
Stein Mart
10570 US Hwy 15/501
Southern Pines
NC
28387
Stein Mart
3501 Oleander Drive, Building 1
Wilmington
NC
28403
Stein Mart
400 S. Stratford Rd.
Winston-Salem
NC
27103
Stein Mart
1600 Kings Highway North, Suite 20
Cherry Hill
NJ
08034
Stein Mart
2145 Highway 35
Holmdel
NJ
07733
Stein Mart
1100 Highway 35
Ocean
NJ
07712
Stein Mart
1511 Route 22 West
Watchung
NJ
07069
Stein Mart
9500 Montgomery Blvd. NE, Suite A
Albuquerque
NM
87111
Stein Mart
500 North Stephanie Street
Henderson
NV
89014
Stein Mart
2060 North Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas
NV
89108
Stein Mart
10000 West Sahara Ave., Suite 160
Las Vegas
NV
89117
Stein Mart
5069 South McCarran Blvd.
Reno
NV
89502
Stein Mart
210 East Jericho Turnpike
Commack
NY
11725
Stein Mart
3349 Monroe Avenue, Space 42
Rochester
NY
14618
Stein Mart
7992 Transit Road
Williamsville
NY
14221
Stein Mart
7705 Marketplace Drive
Aurora
OH
44202
Stein Mart
23949 Chagrin Boulevard
Beachwood
OH
44122
Stein Mart
3975 Everhard Road NW
Canton
OH
44709
Stein Mart
700 Eastgate South Drive, Suite 490
Cincinnati
OH
45245
Stein Mart
2692 Madison Rd.
Cincinnati
OH
45208
Stein Mart
11315 Montgomery Rd.
Cincinnati
OH
45249
Stein Mart
4870 Morse Road
Columbus
OH
43230
Stein Mart
3628 W. Dublin-Granville Road
Columbus
OH
43235
Stein Mart
100 East Stroop Road
Kettering
OH
45429
Stein Mart
3315 West Central Avenue, Suite A3-10
Toledo
OH
43606
Stein Mart
25001 Center Ridge Road
Westlake
OH
44145
Stein Mart
308 South Bryant Avenue
Edmond
OK
73034
Stein Mart
4916 N. May Ave.
Oklahoma City
OK
73112
Stein Mart
7827 East 91st Street
Tulsa
OK
74133
Stein Mart
5112 S. Harvard Ave.
Tulsa
OK
74135
Stein Mart
3300 Lehigh Street
Allentown
PA
18103
Stein Mart
60 Quarry Road
Downingtown
PA
19335
Stein Mart
913 Old York Road
Jenkintown
PA
19046
Stein Mart
125 W. Dekalb Pike, Suite 140
King of Prussia
PA
19406
Stein Mart
5600 Carlisle Pike, Suite 500
Mechanicsburg
PA
17050
Stein Mart
8050 McKnight Road, Suite 1-B
Pittsburgh
PA
15237
Stein Mart
71 Towne Drive
Bluffton
SC
29910
Stein Mart
975 Savannah Hwy.
Charleston
SC
29407
Stein Mart
4840 Forest Drive
Columbia
SC
29206
Stein Mart
1945 West Palmetto Street, Suite 390
Florence
SC
29501
Stein Mart
101 Verdae Blvd.
Greenville
SC
29607
Stein Mart
430 William Hilton Pkwy., Suite 101
Hilton Head Island
SC
29926
Stein Mart
934 North Lake Drive
Lexington
SC
29072
Stein Mart
600 Long Point Road
Mt. Pleasant
SC
29464
Stein Mart
1393 South Commons Drive
Myrtle Beach
SC
29588
Stein Mart
7621 North Kings Highway
Myrtle Beach
SC
29572
Stein Mart
1925 East Main Street, Suite B
Spartanburg
SC
29307
Stein Mart
300 Franklin Road, Suite 150A
Brentwood
TN
37027
Stein Mart
2020 Gunbarrel Road, Suite 174
Chattanooga
TN
37421
Stein Mart
3655 Houston Levee Road
Collierville
TN
38017
Stein Mart
1635 Germantown Parkway
Cordova
TN
38016
Stein Mart
11437 Kingston Pike
Farragut
TN
37934
Stein Mart
545 Cool Springs Blvd. #100
Franklin
TN
37067
Stein Mart
1018 Andrews Run
Hendersonville
TN
37075
Stein Mart
175 Stonebrook Place
Jackson
TN
38305
Stein Mart
3211 People Street, Bldg. H
Johnson City
TN
37604
Stein Mart
276 Morell Road
Knoxville
TN
37919
Stein Mart
827 S. White Station Rd.
Memphis
TN
38117
Stein Mart
552 North Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro
TN
37129
Stein Mart
92 White Bridge Rd.
Nashville
TN
37205
Stein Mart
3315 Bell Street
Amarillo
TX
79106
Stein Mart
200 Lincoln Square
Arlington
TX
76011
Stein Mart
5906 South Cooper Street
Arlington
TX
76017
Stein Mart
14028 North US Highway 183, Building B
Austin
TX
78717
Stein Mart
3201 Bee Caves Rd. Suite #140
Austin
TX
78746
Stein Mart
4436 North Dowlen Road
Beaumont
TX
77706
Stein Mart
2408-B Texas Avenue South
College Station
TX
77840
Stein Mart
5425 S. Padre Island Drive, Ste 136
Corpus Christi
TX
78411
Stein Mart
14902 Preston Rd.
Dallas
TX
75254
Stein Mart
6465 East Mockingbird Lane Ste 322
Dallas
TX
75214
Stein Mart
7410 Remcon Cir Ste D
El Paso
TX
79912
Stein Mart
6101 Long Prairie Road, Suite 500
Flower Mound
TX
75028
Stein Mart
6385 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Fort Worth
TX
76116
Stein Mart
5026 South Hulen Street
Fort Worth
TX
76132
Stein Mart
3333 Preston Road, Suite 1500
Frisco
TX
75034
Stein Mart
21155 Tomball Parkway
Houston
TX
77070
Stein Mart
290 Meyerland Plaza
Houston
TX
77096
Stein Mart
2640 Fondren Rd.
Houston
TX
77063
Stein Mart
5319-A F.M. 1960 West
Houston
TX
77069
Stein Mart
664B Grapevine Highway
Hurst
TX
76054
Stein Mart
7640 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Irving
TX
75063
Stein Mart
6565 S. Fry Road
Katy
TX
77494
Stein Mart
1747 Fry Road
Katy
TX
77449
Stein Mart
1610 Keller Parkway
Keller
TX
76248
Stein Mart
1153 Kingwood Drive
Kingwood
TX
77339
Stein Mart
4601 San Dario Street
Laredo
TX
78041
Stein Mart
7020 Quaker Ave.
Lubbock
TX
79424
Stein Mart
800 E. Expressway 83, Suite 200
McAllen
TX
78503
Stein Mart
3550 W University Drive, Suite 300
McKinney
TX
75071
Stein Mart
4706 North Midkiff Road, No. 1
Midland
TX
79705
Stein Mart
1701 Preston,Suite A
Plano
TX
75093
Stein Mart
2855 Ridge Road
Rockwall
TX
75032
Stein Mart
3021 South IH 35
Round Rock
TX
78664
Stein Mart
18134 San Pedro
San Antonio
TX
78232
Stein Mart
999 East Basse Rd.
San Antonio
TX
78209
Stein Mart
12651 Vance Jackson Road, #125
San Antonio
TX
78230
Stein Mart
4522 Fredericksburg Rd.
San Antonio
TX
78201
Stein Mart
19075 Interstate Highway 45 South
Shenandoah
TX
77385
Stein Mart
12656 Fountain Lake Circle
Stafford
TX
77477
Stein Mart
2125 S. Broadway
Tyler
TX
75701
Stein Mart
19801 Gulf Freeway
Webster
TX
77598
Stein Mart
1400 Foothill Drive, #130
Salt Lake City
UT
84108
Stein Mart
750 Twentyninth Place Court
Charlottesville
VA
22901
Stein Mart
1228 Greenbrier Pkwy.
Chesapeake
VA
23320
Stein Mart
5095 Wellington Road
Gainesville
VA
20155
Stein Mart
1021 Edwards Ferry Road, NE
Leesburg
VA
20176
Stein Mart
4740 Commonwealth Ctr. Pkwy.
Midlothian
VA
23112
Stein Mart
12080 Jefferson Ave, Bldg 700, Ste 700
Newport News
VA
23606
Stein Mart
9746 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond
VA
23235
Stein Mart
7801 W. Broad Street Rd.
Richmond
VA
23294
Stein Mart
3544 Pump Road
Richmond
VA
23233
Stein Mart
4230 Electric Road
Roanoke
VA
24018
Stein Mart
4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
Virginia Beach
VA
23462
Stein Mart
1624 Laskin Road, Suite 748
Virginia Beach
VA
23451
Stein Mart
5225 Settlers Market Blvd., Suite 180
Williamsburg
VA
23188
Stein Mart
16950 West Bluemound Road
Brookfield
WI
53005
MEDIA CONTACT:
Gary C. Epstein
EVP – Chief Marketing Officer
Hilco Global
gepstein@hilcoglobal.com
847-418-2712