CHARLESTON, S.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Steinberg Law Firm is pleased to announce the newest addition to their team of attorneys, Adam P. Greene. Adam is an associate attorney who joins the firm as a personal injury and workers' compensation attorney.
A former insurance industry defense attorney, Adam brings the unique knowledge and experience of representing insurance companies against workers' comp and personal injury claims. In his new role, his practice focuses on helping victims recover compensation for personal injury, workers' compensation, and social security disability. Adam has an advantage of knowing the strategies and tactics that insurance companies use to deny benefits to injured workers. He understands what they are looking for and how to help the injured workers of South Carolina to get them the medical treatment and financial compensation they deserve.
"I enjoy having the opportunity to make a material difference in an injured worker's life," says Adam. "I have the ideal perspective of seeing how both sides operate and I know how the insurance carrier and its attorneys think which allows me to anticipate their next move and be proactive, responsive and effective."
Adam was recognized in the 2020 edition of the South Carolina Business Magazine's Legal Elite. He earned his undergraduate degree in Finance from Auburn University. Following undergrad, Adam earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He made the Dean's list four semesters in a row and was an Associate Symposium Editor of the South Carolina Journal of International Law and Business. During the summers throughout undergrad and law school, Adam gained experience by interning with the U.S. House of Representatives and interned as a Judicial Law Clerk with the Richland County Judicial Center.
Growing up in the textile producing and manufacturing area of South Carolina, Adam has seen firsthand how workplace injuries take a toll on injured workers and their families. Adam says, "I understand the value of hard work. My father worked the tobacco fields to pay for his education and held multiple jobs to get through college. Supporting a family is no easy feat, and a family should not have to add to that stress by dealing with a work injury involving parties who do not have your best interest at heart."
Adam is an excellent addition to the Steinberg Law Firm. He adds to the firm's 170 years of combined legal experience handling South Carolina injury claims. The Steinberg Law Firm has represented injured individuals of South Carolina since 1927. The firm has three offices located in Charleston, Goose Creek, and Summerville. The firm offers free consultations and does not collect a fee unless they win your case. To learn more about the Steinberg Law Firm, visit steinberglawfirm.com or call (843) 720-2800 today.
