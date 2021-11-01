Building upon more than 10 years of low-volume, factory-backed vehicle customization, Mopar today announced a new limited-production vehicle featuring a special-edition package of unique quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories from the Mopar Custom Shop – the Mopar ’22 Dodge Durango. The new performance SUV, on display Nov. 2-5 in the Mopar booth at the SEMA Show, will arrive in 2022 in conjunction with the 85th anniversary of Mopar.