DALLAS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stellar One Consulting, an ERP consulting leader and North American SAP Partner, has announced the acquisition of Zerion360, a business management technology firm and SAP Partner. Stellar One Consulting will acquire the Zerion360 assets, people, and customer contracts, and will operate under the Stellar One Consulting brand.
Zerion360, founded in 2009, is a software sales and consulting firm that is proudly partnered with SAP to deliver effective business management solutions to clients in the United States. Since its inception, Zerion360 has served as trusted advisors and prioritized building lasting relationships with its clients.
"We are ecstatic to be joining forces with the team at Zerion360. Our combined organizations will increase our already high level of customer service and enable us to offer even more creative and innovative solutions," explains Richard Sellar, CEO of Stellar One Consulting. "The strength of our new organization will even further reduce friction in our customer experience."
Alonzo Williams, Founder and President of Zerion360, also commented, "We are excited about this new venture with Stellar One. I believe there are great synergies between our organizations. This acquisition will allow the Zerion360 team to serve new markets. We will have the ability to expand the reach of our professional services consulting team with the problem-solving skills that have allowed us to be called a "Trusted Advisor" by our clients." Williams will join Stellar One Consulting's Leadership Team and lead the professional services organization.
The acquisition will fortify Stellar One Consulting's position as an innovative SAP Business ByDesign and SAP Business One ERP software implementation, consulting, support, and business management technology development company.
Stellar One Consulting has been solely focused on leading the total disruption of the way ERP software is packaged, implemented, and supported since its founding in 2011. Stellar One Consulting has simplified a traditionally complicated, overwhelming, and cost-prohibitive process by applying the agile development methodology to ERP software implementations. This results in successful outcomes on accelerated, predictable timelines for a significantly lower cost which has proven to substantially reduce the risk of adopting new technology for small and midmarket enterprises.
The Zerion360 acquisition will increase Stellar One Consulting's capacity to deliver a frictionless customer experience, and help small and midmarket companies leverage technology to drive rapid business value.
