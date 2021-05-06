(PRNewsFoto/Stellus Capital Investment Corp)

 By Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

HOUSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Management Commentary

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report that our first quarter net investment income of $0.26 per share covered our dividend of $0.25 per share. Core net investment income was $0.28 per share. Our portfolio at fair value grew to over $714 million, largely due to strong deployment of $93 million during the period. We are seeing a robust pipeline in early 2021 and have already closed $19 million of investments since the end of the first quarter. We also continue to have available capital at favorable terms in which to grow through our SBIC licenses and our issuance of $100 million of institutional bonds at a 4.875% coupon. These bonds are due in March 2026, and the proceeds were used to retire our bonds maturing in 2022 while providing approximately $50 million of new capital for investment."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)

















Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended









Q1-21



Q1-20























Amount

Per Share



Amount

Per Share























Net investment income



$5.06

$0.26



$6.24

$0.32























Core net investment income (1)



5.38

0.28



5.56

0.29























Net realized gains on investments



0.46

0.02



1.30

0.07























Loss on debt extinguishment



(0.54)

(0.03)



-

-























Total realized income(2)



4.98

0.25



7.54

0.39























Distributions



(4.87)

(0.25)



(6.62)

(0.34)























Net unrealized appreciation

















(depreciation) on investments



0.12

0.01



(51.50)

(2.65)























Provision for taxes on net unrealized gains

















on investments in taxable subsidiaries



(0.17)

(0.01)



0.03

0.00























Net increase in net assets resulting

















from operations



$4.94

0.25



(43.94)

(2.26)























Weighted average shares outstanding



19,486,003



19,429,480









(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes,

the majority of which are excise taxes.  The company believes presenting core net investment income and the

related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance.  However,

core net investment income is a non-U.S GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net

investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S GAAP.  A reconciliation of net

investment income in accordance with U.S GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the

financial statements.       

(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains (losses) on investments, including

debt extinguishment; both U.S GAAP measures. 

 

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY



















($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)































As of



As of

















March 31,



December 31,

















2021



2020













Investments at fair value



$714.5



$653.4













Total assets



$747.8



$674.9













Net assets



$273.4



$273.4













Shares outstanding



19,486,003



19,486,003













Net asset value per share



$14.03



$14.03

































































Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended















March 31,



March 31,

















2021



2020



































New investments



$93.4



$61.5













Repayments of investments



(33.6)



(31.8)













Net activity



$59.8



$29.7























































As of



As of

















March 31,



December 31,

















2021



2020



























Number of portfolio company investments



70



66

Number of debt investments



55



51











Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)









Cash



7.7%



7.8%

Payment-in-kind ("PIK')



0.1%



0.0%

Fee amortization



0.5%



0.5%

Total



8.3%



8.3%











Weighted average yield on total investments (4)









Cash



7.3%



7.4%

Payment-in-kind ("PIK')



0.1%



0.0%

Fee amortization



0.4%



0.5%

Total



7.8%



7.9%































(3)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt

investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of

deferred fees.  The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of

the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio.  The dollar-weighted average

annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our

common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield

does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(4)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but

weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments,

including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 totaled $14.0 million and $15.3 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments. 

Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, totaled $8.9 million and $9.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.0 million and $2.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.0 million and $1.3 million, capital gains incentive fees (reversal) totaled $0.1 million and ($0.9) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $4.3 million and $4.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million and $0.5 million, income tax totaled $0.2 million and $0.2 million and other expenses totaled $0.8 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $5.1 million and $6.2 million, or $0.26 and $0.32 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 of 19,486,003 and 19,429,480, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was accrued for GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the quarter.  Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods.  The income tax expense accrual of $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from capital gains.  Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S GAAP measure that excludes these accruals, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $5.4 million, or $0.28 per share; and for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $5.6 million, or $0.29 per share.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, of $0.1 million and ($51.5) million, respectively.  For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had realized gains of $0.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively. 

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.9 million and ($43.9) million, or $0.25 and ($2.26) per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 of 19,486,003 and 19,429,480, respectively. 

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2021 and 2020, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $230.0 and $220.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis.  As of March 31, 2021, our credit facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, we had $165.5 million and $174.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively.

On January 14, 2021, we issued $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"). The 2026 Notes will mature on March 30, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option on or after December 31, 2025 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the outstanding principal, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Interest is payable semi-annually beginning September 30, 2021. We used the net proceeds from this offering to fully redeem our $48.9 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.75% fixed-rate notes due 2022 and repay a portion of the amount outstanding under the Credit Facility.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, our operating activities used cash of $57.1 million primarily in connection with purchases and origination of portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments.  For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $69.0 million, due to the issuance of our 2026 Notes offset by the repayment of our 2022 Notes and net repayments on our Credit Facility.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our operating activities used cash of $27.9 million, primarily in connection with the purchase and origination of new portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments, and our financing activities provided cash of $46.8 million, due to borrowings under our Credit Facility.

Distributions

During the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.25 per share and $0.34 per share ($4.9 million and $6.6 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year.  None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

On January 14, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of BFC Solmetex, LLC for total proceeds of $13.6 million. We also received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Bonded Filter Co. LLC, a subsidiary of BFC Solmetex, LLC, for total proceeds of $1.2 million.

On January 29, 2021, we invested $11.3 million in the first lien term loan of NuSource Financial, LLC, a provider of technology integration and installation of Automated Teller Machines / Integrated Teller Machines ("ATM" / "ITM"), maintenance services, and security solutions. Additionally, we invested $4.8 million in the structured equity of the company.

On February 1, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Tailwind Core Investor, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On February 11, 2021, we invested $7.2 million in the first lien term loan of Time Manufacturing Acquisition, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On February 19, 2021, we invested $13.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of CEATI International, Inc., a provider of intellectual content, technical trade programs, research groups, and conferences for utility companies. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.

On March 1, 2021, we invested $10.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of a provider of aerospace products for the U.S. military / government, air medical, and high-end VIP aircraft end markets. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On March 2, 2021, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of TradePending, LLC, a provider of vehicle trade-in and merchandising intelligence solutions for auto dealerships. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

On March 5, 2021, we invested $11.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Anne Lewis Strategies, LLC, a provider of tech-enabled donor targeting and strategic digital fundraising services for non-profit and political organizations. Additionally, we invested $1 million in the equity of the company.

On March 15, 2021, we invested $10.5 million in the first lien term loan of Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC, a provider of safety, logistics, planning, and project management services to refineries and petrochemical plants. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On March 18, 2021, we converted $0.1 million of common equity into preferred equity and invested an additional $0.1 million of preferred equity in Bromford Holdings, L.P., an existing portfolio company. Additionally, on March 29, 2021 we invested $1.0 million in the second lien term loan of the company.

On March 29, 2021, we received full repayment on the second lien term loan of National Trench Safety, LLC for total proceeds of $10.0 million. In addition, we received $0.9 million in full realization of the investment NTS Investors, LP, resulting in a $0.4 million gain.

On March 31, 2021, we invested $4.0 million in the first lien term loan of Munch's Supply LLC, an existing portfolio company.

Events/Financial Information Subsequent to March 31, 2021

On April 22, 2021, we received full repayment on the unsecured term loan of Skopos Financial, LLC for total proceeds of $14.0 million.

On April 26, 2021, we invested $10.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in both the unfunded revolver and delayed draw term loan of an HVAC and plumbing designer, installer, and service provider for new/existing DCs, fulfilment sortation facilities, and warehouses.

On April 28, 2021, we invested $7.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.0 million in the unfunded revolver of Unicat Catalyst, LLC, a global formulator and distributor of heterogeneous, consumable catalyst products primarily serving the refinery, petrochemical, and other end markets. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of May 6, 2021 was $186.0 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of May 6, 2021 was $220.0 million.

SBIC II Subsidiary

On April 13, 2021, we contributed $15.0 million to the SBIC II subsidiary, bringing total contributed capital to $50.0 million.

Distributions Declared

On April 19, 2021, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of April 2021, May 2021 and June 2021 as follows:

Declared



Ex-Dividend Date



Record Date



Payment Date



Amount per Share

4/19/2021



4/29/2021



4/30/2021



5/14/2021



$

0.0833

4/19/2021



5/27/2021



5/28/2021



6/15/2021



$

0.0833

4/19/2021



6/29/2021



6/30/2021



7/15/2021



$

0.0833

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM, Central Standard Time.  The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial 800-367-2403 (domestic).  Use passcode 9320687.  Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, May 15, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 9320687. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES























March 31,











2021



December 31,





(Unaudited)



2020

ASSETS













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value















(amortized cost of $719,546,960 and $658,628,966,















respectively)

$

714,464,472



$

653,424,495



Cash and cash equivalents



30,449,635





18,477,602



Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



210,442





215,929



Interest receivable



2,152,217





2,189,448



Other receivables



25,495





25,495



Deferred offering costs







90,000



Prepaid expenses



456,315





487,188





Total Assets

$

747,758,576



$

674,910,157

LIABILITIES













Notes payable

$

97,765,674



$

48,307,518



Credit facility payable



163,342,988





171,728,405



SBA-guaranteed debentures



205,285,585





173,167,496



Dividends payable



1,623,187







Management fees payable



1,963,861





2,825,322



Income incentive fees payable



122,499





681,660



Capital gains incentive fees payable



604,302





521,021



Interest payable



1,825,427





2,144,085



Unearned revenue



475,222





523,424



Administrative services payable



389,005





391,491



Deferred tax liability



527,394





359,590



Income tax payable



92,726





724,765



Other accrued expenses and liabilities



311,821





174,731





Total Liabilities

$

474,329,691



$

401,549,508



Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)















Net Assets

$

273,428,885



$

273,360,649

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares















authorized; 19,486,003 issued and outstanding















for both periods)

$

19,486



$

19,486



Paid-in capital



276,026,667





276,026,667



Accumulated undistributed deficit



(2,617,268)





(2,685,504)





Net Assets

$

273,428,885



$

273,360,649





Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

747,758,576



$

674,910,157





Net Asset Value Per Share

$

14.03



$

14.03

 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION



 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)























For the



For the







three

three







months ended

months ended







March 31,

March 31,







2021

2020













INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income

$

13,512,777



$

14,849,588



Other income



475,087





411,457





Total Investment Income

$

13,987,864



$

15,261,045

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees

$

2,963,861



$

2,719,054



Valuation fees



128,353





109,833



Administrative services expenses



453,389





466,935



Income incentive fees







1,339,637



Capital gains incentive fees (reversal)



83,281





(880,913)



Professional fees



268,965





386,714



Directors' fees



91,500





132,250



Insurance expense



117,507





93,071



Interest expense and other fees



4,323,478





4,292,204



Income tax expense



239,981





196,795



Other general and administrative expenses



256,918





166,003





Total Operating Expenses

$

8,927,233



$

9,021,583





Net Investment Income

$

5,060,631



$

6,239,462





Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated

















investments

$

462,228



$

1,296,793





Loss on debt extinguishment

$

(539,250)



$





Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

















on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$

121,983



$

(51,504,946)





(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized gain

















on investments

$

(167,804)



$

28,959





Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets

















Resulting from Operations

$

4,937,788



$

(43,939,732)





Net Investment Income Per Share

$

0.26



$

0.32





Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting

















from Operations Per Share

$

0.25



$

(2.26)





Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding



19,486,003





19,429,480





Distributions Per Share

$

0.25



$

0.34

 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION



 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)



















For the



For the







three

three







months ended

months ended







March 31,

March 31,







2021

2020

Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations













Net investment income

$

5,060,631



$

6,239,462



Net realized gain on non-controlled,















non-affiliated investments



462,228





1,296,793



Loss on debt extinguishment



(539,250)







Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on















non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



121,983





(51,504,946)



(Provision) benefit for taxes on unrealized appreciation















on investments



(167,804)





28,959



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting















from Operations

$

4,937,788



$

(43,939,732)

Stockholder Distributions From:













Net investment income

$

(4,869,552)



$

(6,619,297)

Total Distributions

$

(4,869,552)



$

(6,619,297)



Capital Share Transactions













Issuance of common stock

$



$

4,930,467



Sales load







(5,681)



Offering costs







(18,169)



Partial share transactions







(96)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From













Capital Share Transactions

$



$

4,906,521

Total Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets

$

68,236



$

(45,652,508)

Net Assets at Beginning of Period

$

273,360,649



$

270,571,173

Net Assets at End of Period

$

273,428,885



$

224,918,665

















































 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION



















 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

















For the



For the





three

three





months ended

months ended





March 31,

March 31,





2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities











Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$

4,937,788



$

(43,939,732)

     Adjustments to reconcile net increase (decrease) in net assets











          from operations to net cash used in operating activities:











          Purchases of investments



(93,290,837)





(61,533,313)

          Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



33,473,269





31,763,595

          Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments



(121,983)





51,504,946

          Increase in investments due to PIK



(118,329)





(537,284)

          Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(521,051)





(538,019)

          Deferred tax provision (benefit)



167,804





(28,959)

          Amortization of loan structure fees



114,583





149,978

          Amortization of deferred financing costs



122,460





82,874

          Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



233,814





171,275

          Net realized gain on investments



(455,560)





(1,296,793)

          Loss on debt extinguishment



539,250





     Changes in other assets and liabilities











          (Decrease) increase in interest receivable



37,231





(1,058,214)

          Decrease in prepaid expenses



30,873





43,923

          (Decrease) increase in management fees payable



(861,461)





23,274

          Decrease in incentive fees payable



(559,161)





(126,396)

          Increase (decrease) in capital gains incentive fees payable



83,281





(880,913)

          (Decrease) increase in administrative services payable



(2,486)





18,949

          Decrease in interest payable



(318,658)





(1,405,298)

          (Decrease) increase in unearned revenue



(48,202)





154,391

          Decrease in income tax payable



(632,039)





(747,600)

          Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



137,090





295,218

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(57,052,324)



$

(27,884,098)

Cash flows from Financing Activities











          Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$



$

4,794,995

          Sales load for commons stock issued







(5,681)

          Offering costs paid for common stock issued







(18,169)

          Stockholder distributions paid



(3,246,365)





(6,445,020)

          Repayment of Notes Payable



(48,875,000)





          Proceeds from issuance of Notes



100,000,000





          Financing costs from bond issuance



(2,238,553)





          Proceeds from SBA Debentures



33,500,000





          Financing costs paid on SBA Debentures



(1,615,725)





          Borrowings under Credit Facility



113,300,000





74,450,000

          Repayments of Credit Facility



(121,800,000)





(26,000,000)

          Partial Share Redemption







(96)

          Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

69,024,357



$

46,776,029

          Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

11,972,033



$

18,891,931

          Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of period



18,477,602





16,133,315

          Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

30,449,635



$

35,025,246

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











     Cash paid for interest expense

$

4,166,438



$

5,291,684

     Excise tax paid



870,000





940,000

     Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan







135,472

     Increase in distribution payable



1,623,187





38,805

     Decrease in deferred offering costs for Notes Payable offering



(90,000)





     Gain on conversion of equity investment



6,668





 

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)

(Unaudited)









Quarter



Quarter





ended



ended





March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Net investment income

$5,060,631



$6,239,462



Capital gains incentive fee

$83,281



$(880,913)



Income tax expense

$239,981



$196,795

Core net investment income

$5,383,893



$5,555,344











Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.26



$0.32

Core net investment income per share

$0.28



$0.29















Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)

(Unaudited)









Quarter



Quarter





ended



ended





March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Net investment income

$5,060,631



$6,239,462



Net Realized Gain

$462,228



$1,296,793



Loss on debt extinguishment

$(539,250)



$-

Total Realized Net Investment Income

$4,983,609



$7,536,255











Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.26



$0.32

Realized net investment income per share

$0.25



$0.39











 

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

W. Todd Huskinson, (713) 292-5414

Chief Financial Officer

thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

