HOUSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

In describing the Company's 2020 activities, Robert T. Ladd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "I am pleased to report that our portfolio has performed well throughout the unprecedented pandemic and that our net asset value has risen back above $14.00 per share. As we have just completed our eighth full year of operations, our shareholders have received $10.99 per share of dividends life-to-date. During 2020, we paid dividends of $1.15 per share and significantly improved our liquidity and available capital position through the upsize and extension of our bank facility through September 2025, the issuance in January 2021 of $100 million of 4.875% bonds due 2026 and the continued funding of equity into our second SBIC license. For 2021, we have seen an increase in investment opportunities and as a result have funded $58 million on a cost basis since year-end 2020, increasing our investment portfolio by $43 million over the same period, net of payoffs."

(1)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio.  The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in shares of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(2)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 totaled $56.7 million and $58.9 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments. 

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, totaled $34.7 million and $36.5 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $11.1 million and $9.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.5 million and $5.8 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled ($0.4) million and $0.8 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $16.0 million and $15.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $1.8 million and $1.7 million, income tax totaled $0.8 million and $0.9 million, and other expenses totaled $2.9 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net investment income was $22.0 million and $22.4 million, or $1.13 and $1.23 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,471,500 and 18,275,696, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee of ($0.4) million and $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, was accrued for U.S. GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the years. There can be no assurance that unrealized appreciation or depreciation will be realized in the future. Accordingly, such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.8 million and $0.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from capital gains.  Excluding these accruals, net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2020 would be $22.4 million, or $1.15 per share; and for the year ended December 31, 2019, net investment income would have been $24.1 million, or $1.32 per share.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, of $8.6 million and ($15.5) million, respectively.  For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company had realized (losses) gains of ($10.1) million and $19.6 million, respectively. 

For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $20.2 million and $26.4 million, or $1.04 per common share and $1.45 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,471,500 and 18,275,696, respectively. 

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $230.0 and $220.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, our Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 and $250.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we had $174.0 million and $161.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

For the for the year ended December 31, 2020, our operating activities used cash of $3.5 million primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments, For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $5.8 million, primarily from proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures, net borrowings on our Credit Facility and proceeds from the issuance of shares of our common stock.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, our operating activities used cash of $93.3 million, primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $92.0 million, primarily from proceeds from the issuance of shares of our common stock, proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures and net borrowings on our Credit Facility.

Distributions

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we declared aggregate distributions for of $0.00 per share and $1.15 ($0 million and $22.4 million, respectively). Our fourth quarter regular dividend of $0.25 per share, along with a special dividend of $0.06 per share, were declared in the third quarter in order to maintain our qualification for taxation as a regulated investment company and to eliminate our liability for corporate-level U.S. federal income tax. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 and $1.36 per share ($6.5 million and $25.0 million, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV.  None of the dividends declared in 2020 are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we funded $64.8 million in five new and eight existing portfolio companies and received $46.4 million from five repayments, paydowns and amounts received from equity investments. The new investment transactions and repayments that occurred during the quarter are summarized as follows:

On October 1, 2020, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of C.A.R.S Protection Plus, Inc. for total proceeds of $7.4 million. We also received $0.4 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $0.3 million gain.

On October 19, 2020, we invested $40 thousand in the equity of CF Topco LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On October 29, 2020 we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Furniture Factory Outlet, LLC for total proceeds of $4.2 million, resulting in a $8.6 million loss. In addition, on November 5, 2020, our unsecured term loan investment in Furniture Factory Holdings, LLC and our equity investment in Furniture Factory Ultimate Holding, LP were terminated, resulting in a $0.3 million loss.

On October 30, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Legacy Parent, Inc., an existing portfolio company.

On November 12, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of PCS Software, Inc, an existing portfolio company. On December 30, 2020, we invested $0.3 million in the revolver.

On November 20, 2020, we invested $12.5 million in the first lien term loan of CommentSold, LLC, an e-commerce platform that helps independent boutique shop owners sell products through mobile phone apps. Additionally, we committed $0.1 million in an unfunded revolver of the company.

On November 25, 2020, we received $1.3 million in full realization of the investment in Condor Top Holdco Limited, resulting in a $0.8 million gain. In addition, we received $0.2 million in full realization of the investment in Condor Holdings Limited, resulting in a $0.1 million gain.

On November 30, 2020, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC for total proceeds of $14.4 million. On the same day, we invested $17.5 million in a first lien term loan and $0.5 million in equity in the company.

On December 9, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the revolver of Industry Dive, Inc, an existing portfolio company.

On December 11, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Lynx FBO Investments, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On December 21, 2020, we invested $11.5 million in the first lien term loan of CompleteCase, LLC, a provider of online uncontested divorce solutions in the U.S. (all 50 states) and Canada, Additionally, we committed $0.5 million in the equity of the company and $0.1 million in an unfunded revolver.

On December 21, 2020, we invested $10 million in the second lien term loan of Vortex Companies LLC, a provider of trenchless services and products to restore and repair large diameter water, sewer, and industrial pipe infrastructure.

On December 24, 2020, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Kelleyamerit Holdings, Inc. for total proceeds of $9.8 million, including a $0.03 million prepayment fee. On the same day, we invested $11.3 million in a first lien term loan of the company.

On December 24, 2020, we invested $30 thousand in the revolver of Invincible Boat Company LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On December 29, 2020, we invested $1.3 million in the delayed draw term loan of Venbrook Buyer, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $30 thousand in equity of the company.

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2020

On January 14, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of BFC Solmetex, LLC for total proceeds of $13.6 million. We also received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Bonded Filter Co. LLC, a subsidiary of BFC Solmetex, LLC, for total proceeds of $1.2 million.

On January 29, 2021, we invested $11.3 million in the first lien term loan of NuSource Financial, LLC, a provider of technology integration and installation of Automated Teller Machines / Integrated Teller Machines ("ATM" / "ITM"), maintenance services, and security solutions. Additionally, we invested $4.8 million in the subordinated debt and warrants of the company.

On February 1, 2021, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of Tailwind Core Investor, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On February 11, 2021, we invested $7.2 million in the first lien term loan of Time Manufacturing Acquisition, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On February 19, 2021, we invested $13.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of CEATI International, Inc., a provider of intellectual content, technical trade programs, research groups, and conferences for utility companies. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.

On March 1, 2021, we invested $10.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of TAC LifePort Purchaser, LLC, a provider of aerospace products for the U.S. military / government, air medical, and high-end VIP aircraft end markets. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On March 2, 2021, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of TradePending, LLC, a provider of vehicle trade-in and merchandising intelligence solutions for auto dealerships, primarily flagship dealerships. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

2026 Notes

On January 14, 2021, the Company issued $100,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"). The 2026 Notes will mature on March 30, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option on or after December 31, 2025 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the outstanding principal, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Interest is payable semi-annually beginning September 30, 2021. The Company used the net proceeds from this offering to fully redeem the 2022 Notes and repay a portion of the outstanding amount under the Credit Facility.

Redemption of the 2022 Notes 

On February 12, 2021, the Company redeemed all $48,875,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes. The 2022 Notes were redeemed at 100% of their principal amount, plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon through the redemption date.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of March 3, 2021 was $164.5 million.

SBA-guaranteed debentures

The outstanding balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures as of March 3, 2021 was $210.0 million.

SBIC II subsidiary

On January 21, 2021, we contributed $15.0 million to the Stellus Capital SBIC II, L.P., bringing total contributed capital to $35.0 million. On January 25, 2021, we increased committed capital to $60.0 million.

Dividend Declared

On January 15, 2021, the Company's board of directors changed the frequency of distributions from quarterly to monthly and declared a regular monthly dividend for each of January, February and March 2021 as follows:





















Declared



Ex-Dividend Date



Record Date



Payment Date



Amount per Share

1/15/2021



1/28/2021



1/29/2021



2/16/2021



$

0.0833

1/15/2021



2/25/2021



2/26/2021



3/15/2021



$

0.0833

1/15/2021



3/30/2021



3/31/2021



4/15/2021



$

0.0833

Please refer to the website for regarding the U.S. federal income tax characteristics of our 2020 dividends. The information is posted on the website under Tax Information" (https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/tax-information/). 

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM, Central Standard Time.  The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by phone, please dial 800-437-2398 (domestic).  Use passcode 9096014.  Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, March 13, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 9096014. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION

















STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

















 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





































December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019

ASSETS













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value















(amortized cost of $658,628,966 and $642,707,824,















respectively)

$

653,424,495



$

628,948,077



Cash and cash equivalents



18,477,602





16,133,315



Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



215,929





123,409



Interest receivable



2,189,448





2,914,710



Other receivables



25,495





25,495



Deferred offering costs



90,000







Prepaid expenses



487,188





368,221





Total Assets

$

674,910,157



$

648,513,227

LIABILITIES













Notes payable

$

48,307,518



$

47,974,202



Credit facility payable



171,728,405





160,510,633



SBA-guaranteed debentures



173,167,496





157,543,853



Dividends payable







2,167,630



Management fees payable



2,825,322





2,695,780



Income incentive fees payable



681,660





1,618,509



Capital gains incentive fees payable



521,021





880,913



Interest payable



2,144,085





2,322,314



Unearned revenue



523,424





559,768



Administrative services payable



391,491





413,278



Deferred tax liability



359,590





134,713



Income tax payable



724,765





917,000



Other accrued expenses and liabilities



174,731





203,461





Total Liabilities

$

401,549,508



$

377,942,054





Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)















Net Assets

$

273,360,649



$

270,571,173

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares















authorized; 19,486,003 and 19,131,746 issued and outstanding,















respectively)

$

19,486



$

19,132



Paid-in capital



276,026,667





272,117,091



Accumulated undistributed deficit



(2,685,504)





(1,565,050)





Net Assets

$

273,360,649



$

270,571,173





Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

674,910,157



$

648,513,227





Net Asset Value Per Share

$

14.03



$

14.14

















































 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

























 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





























For the



For the



For the







year

year



year







ended

ended



ended







December 31,

December 31,



December 31,







2020

2019



2018

INVESTMENT INCOME



















Interest income

$

55,350,781



$

56,895,990



$

51,463,033



Other income



1,307,533





2,015,899





1,803,305





Total Investment Income

$

56,658,314



$

58,911,889



$

53,266,338

OPERATING EXPENSES



















Management fees

$

11,084,450



$

9,703,706



$

8,154,842



Valuation fees



290,445





265,103





307,838



Administrative services expenses



1,781,603





1,691,764





1,390,375



Income incentive fees



2,527,813





5,809,672





5,529,376



Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees



(359,892)





799,876





81,038



Professional fees



950,716





1,040,011





1,189,071



Directors' fees



394,816





383,000





317,000



Insurance expense



384,774





352,382





348,500



Interest expense and other fees



15,950,087





14,976,024





12,338,755



Income tax expense



771,134





903,905





275,106



Other general and administrative expenses



890,465





547,637





697,900





Total Operating Expenses

$

34,666,411



$

36,473,080



$

30,629,801





Net Investment Income

$

21,991,903



$

22,438,809



$

22,636,537



Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated





















investments

$

(10,129,859)



$

19,565,903



$

5,540,518



Tax provision on realized gain on investment

$





$



$

(267,975)



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)





















on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$

8,555,274



$

(15,501,951)



$

(1,706,549)



Net change in unrealized appreciation





















on non-controlled, affiliated investments

$

-



$

2,185



$

60,000



Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain





















on investments

$

(224,877)



$

(66,760)



$

(67,953)





Net Increase in Net Assets























Resulting from Operations

$

20,192,441



$

26,438,186



$

26,194,578





Net Investment Income Per Share

$

1.13



$

1.23



$

1.42





Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting























from Operations Per Share

$

1.04



$

1.45



$

1.64





Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding



19,471,500





18,275,696





15,953,571





Distributions Per Share

$

1.15



$

1.36



$

1.36

 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION





















 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS





















For the year



For the year



For the year





ended



ended

ended





December 31,



December 31,

December 31,





2020



2019

2018

Increase in Net Assets Resulting from



















Operations

















Net investment income

$

21,991,903



$

22,438,809



$

22,636,537

Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled,



















non-affiliated investments



(10,129,859)





19,565,903





5,540,518

Tax provision on realized gain on investments













(267,975)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on



















non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



8,555,274





(15,501,951)





(1,706,549)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on



















non-controlled, affiliated investments







2,185





60,000

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation



















on investments



(224,877)





(66,760)





(67,953)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting



















from Operations

$

20,192,441



$

26,438,186



$

26,194,578

Stockholder Distributions From:



















Net investment income

$

(22,402,959)



$

(10,000,000)



$

(16,418,007)



Net realized capital gains







(15,038,173)





(5,272,543)

Total Distributions

$

(22,402,959)



$

(25,038,173)



$

(21,690,550)

Capital Share Transactions



















Issuance of common stock

$

5,023,937



$

45,862,239



$

94,788



Sales load



(18,169)





(1,015,127)







Offering costs



(5,681)





(521,715)







Partial share transactions



(94)





755





(1,051)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From



















Capital Share Transactions

$

4,999,993



$

44,326,153



$

93,737

Total Increase in Net Assets

$

2,789,476



$

45,726,166



$

4,597,765



Net Assets at Beginning of Period

$

270,571,173



$

224,845,007



$

220,247,242

Net Assets at End of Period

$

273,360,649



$

270,571,173



$

224,845,007

 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

























 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













































For the year



For the year

For the year







ended



ended

ended







December 31,



December 31,

December 31,







2020



2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities

















Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

20,192,441



$

26,438,186



$

26,194,578



Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets





















from operations to net cash used in operating activities:





















Purchases of investments



(152,007,165)





(246,438,384)





(272,927,459)





Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



128,627,422





128,206,318





147,528,448





Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments



(8,555,274)





15,499,766





1,646,549





Increase in investments due to PIK



(664,992)





(415,933)





(1,869,905)





Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(2,098,788)





(1,774,469)





(1,553,333)





Deferred tax provision



224,877





66,760





67,953





Amortization of loan structure fees



647,872





519,995





456,151





Amortization of deferred financing costs



333,316





332,407





335,309





Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



701,068





623,900





623,989





Net realized loss (gain) on investments



10,129,859





(19,565,903)





(5,540,518)



Changes in other assets and liabilities





















Decrease (increase) in interest receivable



725,262





873,974





(866,480)





Decrease (increase) in other receivable



-





59,751





(85,246)





(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses



(118,967)





(23,600)





16,649





Increase in management fees payable



129,542





511,805





562,383





(Decrease) increase in incentive fees payable



(936,849)





(318,029)





1,564,891





(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable



(359,892)





799,875





81,038





(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable



(21,787)





21,087





65,158





(Decrease) increase in interest payable



(178,229)





458,748





842,393





(Decrease) Increase in unearned revenue



(36,344)





149,175





271,289





(Decrease) increase in income tax payable



(192,235)





600,908





316,092





(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(28,730)





87,559





(152,511)

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities

$

(3,487,593)



$

(93,286,104)



$

(102,422,582)





Cash flows from Financing Activities





















Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$

4,794,994



$

45,862,239



$

-





Sales load for common stock issued



(18,169)





(1,015,127)





-





Offering costs paid for common stock



(95,681)





(503,042)





(18,673)





Stockholder distributions paid



(24,341,646)





(24,678,113)





(21,594,863)





Proceeds from SBA Debentures



15,500,000





11,000,000





60,000,000





Financing costs paid on SBA Debentures



(577,425)





(467,850)





(2,055,000)





Borrowings under Credit Facility



120,950,000





245,750,000





246,300,000





Repayments of Credit Facility



(108,500,000)





(183,750,000)





(187,500,000)





Financing costs paid on Credit facility



(1,880,099)





(246,589)





(351,403)





Partial share transactions



(94)





755





(1,051)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

5,831,880



$

91,952,273



$

94,779,010

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

2,344,287



$

(1,333,831)



$

(7,643,572)



Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of period



16,133,315





17,467,146





25,110,718

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

18,477,602



$

16,133,315



$

17,467,146

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities



















Cash paid for interest expense

$

14,441,061



$

13,035,976



$

10,075,913



Excise tax paid



940,000





280,000





27,717



Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan



228,943





-





94,788



(Decrease) increase in dividends payable



(2,167,630)





360,060





899



Increase (decrease) in deferred offering costs



90,000





(18,673)





18,673

 

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income

(Unaudited)









Year



Quarter





ended



ended





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2020

Net investment income

$21,991,903



$4,987,881



Capital gains incentive fee

$(359,892)



$521,021



Income tax expense

$771,134



$(82,497)

Core net investment income(1)

$22,403,145



$5,426,405











Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$1.13



$0.26

Core net investment income per share(1)

$1.15



$0.28











 

