HOUSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
In describing the Company's 2020 activities, Robert T. Ladd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "I am pleased to report that our portfolio has performed well throughout the unprecedented pandemic and that our net asset value has risen back above $14.00 per share. As we have just completed our eighth full year of operations, our shareholders have received $10.99 per share of dividends life-to-date. During 2020, we paid dividends of $1.15 per share and significantly improved our liquidity and available capital position through the upsize and extension of our bank facility through September 2025, the issuance in January 2021 of $100 million of 4.875% bonds due 2026 and the continued funding of equity into our second SBIC license. For 2021, we have seen an increase in investment opportunities and as a result have funded $58 million on a cost basis since year-end 2020, increasing our investment portfolio by $43 million over the same period, net of payoffs."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Q4-20
YTD-20
Q4-19
YTD-19
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$4.99
$0.26
$21.99
$1.13
$6.89
$0.36
$22.44
$1.23
Core net investment income (1)
$5.43
0.28
22.40
1.15
6.08
0.32
24.14
1.32
Net realized gain (loss) on investments
(7.69)
(0.39)
(10.13)
(0.52)
0.42
0.02
19.57
1.07
Total realized income(2)
(2.70)
(0.14)
11.86
0.61
7.31
0.38
42.00
2.30
Distributions(3)
-
-
(22.40)
(1.15)
(6.45)
(0.34)
(25.04)
(1.36)
Net unrealized appreciation
(depreciation) on investments
19.61
1.01
8.56
0.44
(5.45)
(0.29)
(15.50)
(0.85)
Provision for taxes on unrealized gains
on investments in taxable subsidiaries
(0.10)
(0.01)
(0.22)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.00)
(0.07)
0.00
Net increase in net assets resulting
from operations
$16.81
0.86
20.19
1.04
$1.83
0.10
26.44
1.45
Weighted average shares outstanding
19,486,003
19,471,500
18,926,817
18,275,696
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains on investments; both U.S. GAAP measures.
(3)
In 2020, fourth quarter dividends were declared in the third quarter.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
Investments at fair value
$653.4
$628.9
Total assets
$674.9
$648.5
Net assets
$273.4
$270.6
Shares outstanding
19,486,003
19,131,746
Net asset value per share
$14.03
$14.14
Q4-20
YTD-20
Q4-19
YTD-19
New investments
$64.8
$152.0
$73.6
$246.5
Repayments of investments
(46.4)
(128.8)
(26.6)
(128.2)
Net activity
$18.4
$23.2
$47.0
$118.3
As of
As of
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
Number of portfolio company investments
66
63
Number of debt investments
51
51
Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (1)
Cash
7.8%
8.7%
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.0%
0.0%
Fee amortization
0.5%
0.5%
Total
8.3%
9.2%
Weighted average yield on total investments (2)
Cash
7.4%
8.3%
PIK
0.0%
0.0%
Fee amortization
0.5%
0.5%
Total
7.9%
8.8%
(1)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in shares of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(2)
The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 totaled $56.7 million and $58.9 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, totaled $34.7 million and $36.5 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $11.1 million and $9.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.5 million and $5.8 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled ($0.4) million and $0.8 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $16.0 million and $15.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $1.8 million and $1.7 million, income tax totaled $0.8 million and $0.9 million, and other expenses totaled $2.9 million and $2.6 million, respectively.
For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net investment income was $22.0 million and $22.4 million, or $1.13 and $1.23 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,471,500 and 18,275,696, respectively.
The capital gains incentive fee of ($0.4) million and $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, was accrued for U.S. GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the years. There can be no assurance that unrealized appreciation or depreciation will be realized in the future. Accordingly, such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.8 million and $0.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from capital gains. Excluding these accruals, net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2020 would be $22.4 million, or $1.15 per share; and for the year ended December 31, 2019, net investment income would have been $24.1 million, or $1.32 per share.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, of $8.6 million and ($15.5) million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company had realized (losses) gains of ($10.1) million and $19.6 million, respectively.
For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $20.2 million and $26.4 million, or $1.04 per common share and $1.45 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,471,500 and 18,275,696, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $230.0 and $220.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, our Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 and $250.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we had $174.0 million and $161.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
For the for the year ended December 31, 2020, our operating activities used cash of $3.5 million primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments, For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $5.8 million, primarily from proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures, net borrowings on our Credit Facility and proceeds from the issuance of shares of our common stock.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, our operating activities used cash of $93.3 million, primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $92.0 million, primarily from proceeds from the issuance of shares of our common stock, proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures and net borrowings on our Credit Facility.
Distributions
During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we declared aggregate distributions for of $0.00 per share and $1.15 ($0 million and $22.4 million, respectively). Our fourth quarter regular dividend of $0.25 per share, along with a special dividend of $0.06 per share, were declared in the third quarter in order to maintain our qualification for taxation as a regulated investment company and to eliminate our liability for corporate-level U.S. federal income tax. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 and $1.36 per share ($6.5 million and $25.0 million, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. None of the dividends declared in 2020 are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we funded $64.8 million in five new and eight existing portfolio companies and received $46.4 million from five repayments, paydowns and amounts received from equity investments. The new investment transactions and repayments that occurred during the quarter are summarized as follows:
On October 1, 2020, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of C.A.R.S Protection Plus, Inc. for total proceeds of $7.4 million. We also received $0.4 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $0.3 million gain.
On October 19, 2020, we invested $40 thousand in the equity of CF Topco LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On October 29, 2020 we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Furniture Factory Outlet, LLC for total proceeds of $4.2 million, resulting in a $8.6 million loss. In addition, on November 5, 2020, our unsecured term loan investment in Furniture Factory Holdings, LLC and our equity investment in Furniture Factory Ultimate Holding, LP were terminated, resulting in a $0.3 million loss.
On October 30, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Legacy Parent, Inc., an existing portfolio company.
On November 12, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of PCS Software, Inc, an existing portfolio company. On December 30, 2020, we invested $0.3 million in the revolver.
On November 20, 2020, we invested $12.5 million in the first lien term loan of CommentSold, LLC, an e-commerce platform that helps independent boutique shop owners sell products through mobile phone apps. Additionally, we committed $0.1 million in an unfunded revolver of the company.
On November 25, 2020, we received $1.3 million in full realization of the investment in Condor Top Holdco Limited, resulting in a $0.8 million gain. In addition, we received $0.2 million in full realization of the investment in Condor Holdings Limited, resulting in a $0.1 million gain.
On November 30, 2020, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC for total proceeds of $14.4 million. On the same day, we invested $17.5 million in a first lien term loan and $0.5 million in equity in the company.
On December 9, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the revolver of Industry Dive, Inc, an existing portfolio company.
On December 11, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Lynx FBO Investments, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On December 21, 2020, we invested $11.5 million in the first lien term loan of CompleteCase, LLC, a provider of online uncontested divorce solutions in the U.S. (all 50 states) and Canada, Additionally, we committed $0.5 million in the equity of the company and $0.1 million in an unfunded revolver.
On December 21, 2020, we invested $10 million in the second lien term loan of Vortex Companies LLC, a provider of trenchless services and products to restore and repair large diameter water, sewer, and industrial pipe infrastructure.
On December 24, 2020, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Kelleyamerit Holdings, Inc. for total proceeds of $9.8 million, including a $0.03 million prepayment fee. On the same day, we invested $11.3 million in a first lien term loan of the company.
On December 24, 2020, we invested $30 thousand in the revolver of Invincible Boat Company LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On December 29, 2020, we invested $1.3 million in the delayed draw term loan of Venbrook Buyer, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $30 thousand in equity of the company.
Events Subsequent to December 31, 2020
On January 14, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of BFC Solmetex, LLC for total proceeds of $13.6 million. We also received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Bonded Filter Co. LLC, a subsidiary of BFC Solmetex, LLC, for total proceeds of $1.2 million.
On January 29, 2021, we invested $11.3 million in the first lien term loan of NuSource Financial, LLC, a provider of technology integration and installation of Automated Teller Machines / Integrated Teller Machines ("ATM" / "ITM"), maintenance services, and security solutions. Additionally, we invested $4.8 million in the subordinated debt and warrants of the company.
On February 1, 2021, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of Tailwind Core Investor, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On February 11, 2021, we invested $7.2 million in the first lien term loan of Time Manufacturing Acquisition, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.
On February 19, 2021, we invested $13.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of CEATI International, Inc., a provider of intellectual content, technical trade programs, research groups, and conferences for utility companies. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.
On March 1, 2021, we invested $10.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of TAC LifePort Purchaser, LLC, a provider of aerospace products for the U.S. military / government, air medical, and high-end VIP aircraft end markets. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.
On March 2, 2021, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of TradePending, LLC, a provider of vehicle trade-in and merchandising intelligence solutions for auto dealerships, primarily flagship dealerships. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.
2026 Notes
On January 14, 2021, the Company issued $100,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"). The 2026 Notes will mature on March 30, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option on or after December 31, 2025 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the outstanding principal, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Interest is payable semi-annually beginning September 30, 2021. The Company used the net proceeds from this offering to fully redeem the 2022 Notes and repay a portion of the outstanding amount under the Credit Facility.
Redemption of the 2022 Notes
On February 12, 2021, the Company redeemed all $48,875,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes. The 2022 Notes were redeemed at 100% of their principal amount, plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon through the redemption date.
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of March 3, 2021 was $164.5 million.
SBA-guaranteed debentures
The outstanding balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures as of March 3, 2021 was $210.0 million.
SBIC II subsidiary
On January 21, 2021, we contributed $15.0 million to the Stellus Capital SBIC II, L.P., bringing total contributed capital to $35.0 million. On January 25, 2021, we increased committed capital to $60.0 million.
Dividend Declared
On January 15, 2021, the Company's board of directors changed the frequency of distributions from quarterly to monthly and declared a regular monthly dividend for each of January, February and March 2021 as follows:
Declared
Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Payment Date
Amount per Share
1/15/2021
1/28/2021
1/29/2021
2/16/2021
$
0.0833
1/15/2021
2/25/2021
2/26/2021
3/15/2021
$
0.0833
1/15/2021
3/30/2021
3/31/2021
4/15/2021
$
0.0833
Please refer to the website for regarding the U.S. federal income tax characteristics of our 2020 dividends. The information is posted on the website under Tax Information" (https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/tax-information/).
PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value
(amortized cost of $658,628,966 and $642,707,824,
respectively)
$
653,424,495
$
628,948,077
Cash and cash equivalents
18,477,602
16,133,315
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
215,929
123,409
Interest receivable
2,189,448
2,914,710
Other receivables
25,495
25,495
Deferred offering costs
90,000
—
Prepaid expenses
487,188
368,221
Total Assets
$
674,910,157
$
648,513,227
LIABILITIES
Notes payable
$
48,307,518
$
47,974,202
Credit facility payable
171,728,405
160,510,633
SBA-guaranteed debentures
173,167,496
157,543,853
Dividends payable
—
2,167,630
Management fees payable
2,825,322
2,695,780
Income incentive fees payable
681,660
1,618,509
Capital gains incentive fees payable
521,021
880,913
Interest payable
2,144,085
2,322,314
Unearned revenue
523,424
559,768
Administrative services payable
391,491
413,278
Deferred tax liability
359,590
134,713
Income tax payable
724,765
917,000
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
174,731
203,461
Total Liabilities
$
401,549,508
$
377,942,054
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
273,360,649
$
270,571,173
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares
authorized; 19,486,003 and 19,131,746 issued and outstanding,
respectively)
$
19,486
$
19,132
Paid-in capital
276,026,667
272,117,091
Accumulated undistributed deficit
(2,685,504)
(1,565,050)
Net Assets
$
273,360,649
$
270,571,173
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
674,910,157
$
648,513,227
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.03
$
14.14
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the
For the
For the
year
year
year
ended
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2018
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
55,350,781
$
56,895,990
$
51,463,033
Other income
1,307,533
2,015,899
1,803,305
Total Investment Income
$
56,658,314
$
58,911,889
$
53,266,338
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
11,084,450
$
9,703,706
$
8,154,842
Valuation fees
290,445
265,103
307,838
Administrative services expenses
1,781,603
1,691,764
1,390,375
Income incentive fees
2,527,813
5,809,672
5,529,376
Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees
(359,892)
799,876
81,038
Professional fees
950,716
1,040,011
1,189,071
Directors' fees
394,816
383,000
317,000
Insurance expense
384,774
352,382
348,500
Interest expense and other fees
15,950,087
14,976,024
12,338,755
Income tax expense
771,134
903,905
275,106
Other general and administrative expenses
890,465
547,637
697,900
Total Operating Expenses
$
34,666,411
$
36,473,080
$
30,629,801
Net Investment Income
$
21,991,903
$
22,438,809
$
22,636,537
Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments
$
(10,129,859)
$
19,565,903
$
5,540,518
Tax provision on realized gain on investment
$
$
—
$
(267,975)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
8,555,274
$
(15,501,951)
$
(1,706,549)
Net change in unrealized appreciation
on non-controlled, affiliated investments
$
-
$
2,185
$
60,000
Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain
on investments
$
(224,877)
$
(66,760)
$
(67,953)
Net Increase in Net Assets
Resulting from Operations
$
20,192,441
$
26,438,186
$
26,194,578
Net Investment Income Per Share
$
1.13
$
1.23
$
1.42
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting
from Operations Per Share
$
1.04
$
1.45
$
1.64
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
19,471,500
18,275,696
15,953,571
Distributions Per Share
$
1.15
$
1.36
$
1.36
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
For the year
For the year
For the year
ended
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2018
Increase in Net Assets Resulting from
Operations
Net investment income
$
21,991,903
$
22,438,809
$
22,636,537
Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled,
non-affiliated investments
(10,129,859)
19,565,903
5,540,518
Tax provision on realized gain on investments
—
(267,975)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on
non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
8,555,274
(15,501,951)
(1,706,549)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on
non-controlled, affiliated investments
—
2,185
60,000
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation
on investments
(224,877)
(66,760)
(67,953)
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting
from Operations
$
20,192,441
$
26,438,186
$
26,194,578
Stockholder Distributions From:
Net investment income
$
(22,402,959)
$
(10,000,000)
$
(16,418,007)
Net realized capital gains
—
(15,038,173)
(5,272,543)
Total Distributions
$
(22,402,959)
$
(25,038,173)
$
(21,690,550)
Capital Share Transactions
Issuance of common stock
$
5,023,937
$
45,862,239
$
94,788
Sales load
(18,169)
(1,015,127)
—
Offering costs
(5,681)
(521,715)
—
Partial share transactions
(94)
755
(1,051)
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From
Capital Share Transactions
$
4,999,993
$
44,326,153
$
93,737
Total Increase in Net Assets
$
2,789,476
$
45,726,166
$
4,597,765
Net Assets at Beginning of Period
$
270,571,173
$
224,845,007
$
220,247,242
Net Assets at End of Period
$
273,360,649
$
270,571,173
$
224,845,007
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the year
For the year
For the year
ended
ended
ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
20,192,441
$
26,438,186
$
26,194,578
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets
from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(152,007,165)
(246,438,384)
(272,927,459)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
128,627,422
128,206,318
147,528,448
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
(8,555,274)
15,499,766
1,646,549
Increase in investments due to PIK
(664,992)
(415,933)
(1,869,905)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(2,098,788)
(1,774,469)
(1,553,333)
Deferred tax provision
224,877
66,760
67,953
Amortization of loan structure fees
647,872
519,995
456,151
Amortization of deferred financing costs
333,316
332,407
335,309
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
701,068
623,900
623,989
Net realized loss (gain) on investments
10,129,859
(19,565,903)
(5,540,518)
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Decrease (increase) in interest receivable
725,262
873,974
(866,480)
Decrease (increase) in other receivable
-
59,751
(85,246)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
(118,967)
(23,600)
16,649
Increase in management fees payable
129,542
511,805
562,383
(Decrease) increase in incentive fees payable
(936,849)
(318,029)
1,564,891
(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable
(359,892)
799,875
81,038
(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable
(21,787)
21,087
65,158
(Decrease) increase in interest payable
(178,229)
458,748
842,393
(Decrease) Increase in unearned revenue
(36,344)
149,175
271,289
(Decrease) increase in income tax payable
(192,235)
600,908
316,092
(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
(28,730)
87,559
(152,511)
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
$
(3,487,593)
$
(93,286,104)
$
(102,422,582)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
4,794,994
$
45,862,239
$
-
Sales load for common stock issued
(18,169)
(1,015,127)
-
Offering costs paid for common stock
(95,681)
(503,042)
(18,673)
Stockholder distributions paid
(24,341,646)
(24,678,113)
(21,594,863)
Proceeds from SBA Debentures
15,500,000
11,000,000
60,000,000
Financing costs paid on SBA Debentures
(577,425)
(467,850)
(2,055,000)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
120,950,000
245,750,000
246,300,000
Repayments of Credit Facility
(108,500,000)
(183,750,000)
(187,500,000)
Financing costs paid on Credit facility
(1,880,099)
(246,589)
(351,403)
Partial share transactions
(94)
755
(1,051)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
5,831,880
$
91,952,273
$
94,779,010
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
2,344,287
$
(1,333,831)
$
(7,643,572)
Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of period
16,133,315
17,467,146
25,110,718
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
18,477,602
$
16,133,315
$
17,467,146
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
14,441,061
$
13,035,976
$
10,075,913
Excise tax paid
940,000
280,000
27,717
Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan
228,943
-
94,788
(Decrease) increase in dividends payable
(2,167,630)
360,060
899
Increase (decrease) in deferred offering costs
90,000
(18,673)
18,673
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income
(Unaudited)
Year
Quarter
ended
ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
Net investment income
$21,991,903
$4,987,881
Capital gains incentive fee
$(359,892)
$521,021
Income tax expense
$771,134
$(82,497)
Core net investment income(1)
$22,403,145
$5,426,405
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$1.13
$0.26
Core net investment income per share(1)
$1.15
$0.28
