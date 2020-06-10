NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen H. Gordon, Managing Member of Gordon Ventures, LLC (the "Company" or "Gordon Ventures") and former Founding Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Opus Bank, which was acquired on June 1, 2020 by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., announced today that on June 5, 2020 it submitted an application to the California Department of Business Oversight (the "DBO") and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), to form Genesis Bank (proposed) ("Genesis Bank" or the "Bank") as a California state-chartered commercial bank and to obtain deposit insurance. The Bank will be headquartered in Orange County, in Newport Beach, California.
The Bank will focus on serving the banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses, the owners of such businesses, business professionals, and owners and investors of income-producing properties (including multi-family and commercial real estate), located primarily in Orange and Los Angeles counties, California, as well as the western portions of the Inland Empire (Riverside and San Bernardino counties). The Bank's products, services, and solutions will primarily include traditional commercial business, Small Business Administration (SBA), income property, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan and deposit products, as well as treasury management services and solutions. The Bank will also provide fiduciary banking, escrow, and section 1031 exchange services, and products to serve the banking needs of its clients. The Bank plans to combine exceptional and personalized service, direct access to decision makers, speed of delivery, and responsiveness with a sense of urgency, which are the hallmarks of smaller community banks – with a comprehensive suite of sophisticated products and services – all delivered by highly talented and experienced bankers.
Stephen H. Gordon, Managing Member of Gordon Ventures, and proposed Founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, stated, "I'm extremely proud to announce the filing of the application to form Genesis Bank, at just the time our nation is in the midst of navigating economic challenges not experienced in generations. Now is the precise moment banks must step up to comprehensively lead an economic turnaround by renewing their commitment to consistently back those entrepreneurs, business owners, and real estate investors who make a difference every day in communities throughout our country." Mr. Gordon added, "I strongly believe the need for the proposed new Bank by small and mid-sized commercial businesses, and income property real estate investors and owners throughout Southern California, is so broad and deep today; exponentially greater than when I launched Opus Bank in September of 2010, following the last economic recession."
Mr. Gordon concluded, "Our local and national economies are just starting to 're-open' and business owners and companies are, by necessity, creatively and entrepreneurially 're-imagining' their futures. At Genesis, which by definition is 'an origin', 'a creation', 'a new beginning', we are inspired to stand out as unique and highly impactful as we partner with our clients."
About Gordon Ventures, LLC
Gordon Ventures, LLC is the organizing entity on behalf of Genesis Bank (proposed).
