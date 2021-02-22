MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will present Thursday, Feb. 25, at two virtual seminars hosted by Minnesota CLE.
Tucker A. Chambers and Draeke H. Weseman, associates in the firm's Minneapolis office, will speak during the first seminar, "Introduction to Trademark Law: How to Create, Register and Enforce Trademark Rights," taking place from 9:00 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. CST.
Chambers will moderate the session, "In-House Counsel Perspectives on Trademark Assets." It will feature a panel of distinguished in-house counsel as they discuss their role in managing and protecting their company's valuable trademark assets, including trademark clearance, prosecution, and enforcement.
Weseman will present the "Trademark Law 101" session. It will explore how trademark rights arise, trademark ownership and transfer, differences between U.S. and foreign/international rights, and best practices for building and maintaining a trademark portfolio.
Shareholders Stephen R. Baird and Joel Feldman will present during the second seminar, Advanced Trademark Law: New Developments, M & A Due Diligence and Overcoming USPTO Refusals, at 1:15 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. CST.
Baird will present the session, "Is it a Mark or Not? Overcoming Refusals Based on Incapability and Failure to Function as a Mark," discussing how to proceed if the Trademark Office decides that what a client is attempting to register isn't a mark at all. His session will explain how these substantive refusals manifest themselves and will provide valuable tips for overcoming these refusals.
Feldman will co-present, with Marshall Brenner of CrossFit LLC and Ashley Zito of InterContinental Hotels Group, the session, "Trademark Due Diligence in Mergers and Acquisitions," which will highlight the due diligence required when selling or acquiring a company with a trademark portfolio. The session will discuss how to prepare for trademark due diligence, how to favorably present trademark information for due diligence, and how to organize, prioritize, and evaluate voluminous trademark information during due diligence.
Baird, a shareholder in the firm's Minneapolis office, provides strategic guidance on trademark usage and clearance, branding strategies, domestic and worldwide portfolio management, litigation and enforcement, internet domain name and trademark disputes, licensing, and prosecution. He protects companies' most important brands and other intellectual property assets by designing efficient, creative, and tailored legal strategies to advance their most important business objectives. A prolific blogger and recognized thought leader, for two years in a row Baird has been named the No. 1 author on trademark matters according to JD Supra's "Readers' Choice Awards."
Feldman, vice chair of the firm's Trademark & Brand Management Group, counsels companies, organizations, and individuals on the protection of their intellectual property rights. He focuses his practice on establishing effective domestic and international brand management best practices, and resolving intellectual property controversies between his clients and third parties, including trademark, copyright, domain-name and right-of-publicity disputes.
Chambers handles trademark clearance and prosecution, trademark enforcement, takedowns of counterfeits on online marketplaces, IP litigation, and domain name disputes. He has deep experience with proceedings before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) and trademark litigation in federal court. His passion for this area of law allows him to think creatively to design innovative strategies for pursuing clients' legal goals.
Weseman counsels clients on the strategic development, maintenance, and enforcement of trademark rights. He works with brands to pursue their legal and business objectives by applying his experience and deep knowledge of trademark law to solve complex trademark problems and capture valuable trademark opportunities. His collaborative approach to trademark matters is driven by thoughtful business-oriented questions, and he delivers actionable advice in plain language.
About Greenberg Traurig's Trademark and Brand Management Group: Greenberg Traurig's Global Trademark and Brand Management Group works hand in hand with clients to build, protect and enhance their brands and trademark portfolios to meet their business objectives. The group is one of the largest international trademark prosecution, portfolio management, licensing, litigation and counseling legal practices. With more than 200 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2020 "Best Law Firms."
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
