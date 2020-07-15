PRINCETON, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Taiho Oncology, Inc. (U.S.), a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), continues to add early- and late-stage assets to its expanding oncology portfolio, the company today announced the hiring of Stephen Yoder, MD, MBA as Vice President, Business Development, effective June 15, 2020. In this newly created role, Dr. Yoder will be responsible for leading Taiho Oncology's search, evaluation and due diligence activities for in-licensing and acquisition of pipeline and marketed oncology products. Dr. Yoder will report to Taiho Oncology's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Martin J. Birkhofer, MD.
"Dr. Yoder is an accomplished business development professional who has participated in many significant transactions; bringing more than 25 years of industry experience in business development, strategic planning and new product development, including in the areas of oncology and hematology, on top of his clinical experience," said Martin J. Birkhofer, MD. "I look forward to working with him to create a proactive search and evaluation business development function and identify partners offering external opportunities that complement our products and pipeline as we accelerate the global growth of Taiho Oncology."
Dr. Yoder joins Taiho Oncology from Bristol Myers Squibb, where he most recently served as head of the company's Hematology and Cell Therapy Search & Evaluation team in Business Development. Prior to Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Yoder was Head of Search & Evaluation at Celgene Business Development, and held positions in business development, strategic planning, marketing and new product development while previously working at Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer. Dr. Yoder has worked as a consultant in life sciences at Easton Associates and Arthur D. Little and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Life Sciences Pennsylvania.
"I am very excited at the opportunity to lead Taiho Oncology's business development function, applying my broad experience to exploring strategic partnerships with biopharma companies in the U.S. and around the world to help the company further grow its portfolio," said Dr. Yoder. "As a physician deeply committed to advancing innovative new therapies, I look forward to ensuring that the assets Taiho partners on or acquires are developed to provide benefits to patients living with cancer now and in the future."
About Taiho Oncology, Inc. (U.S.)
Taiho Oncology, Inc., a subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., has established a world class clinical development organization that works urgently to develop innovative cancer treatments and has built a commercial business in the U.S. Taiho has an oral oncology pipeline consisting of both novel antimetabolic agents and selectively targeted agents. Advanced technology, dedicated researchers, and state of the art facilities are helping us to define the way the world treats cancer. It's our work; it's our passion; it's our legacy.
