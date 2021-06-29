WHITINSVILLE, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sterling Associates, a wholly owned subsidiary of UniBank and one of the nation's leading providers of financial services to owners of new and pre-owned pleasure yachts, aircraft, recreational vehicles and manufactured homes, has announced a management transition in the company.
Tom Smith has announced that he will step down as president of Sterling Associates later this summer, but will continue working with the company as a senior advisor. Sterling Associates vice president Shawn Rogan, a 23-year veteran of the company, will move up to assume the president's role.
"We started this company thirty years ago and I'm proud of the team we've assembled over the years to provide the best service to our customers across the country," Smith said in announcing the change. "One of my best hires was Shawn Rogan and I have complete confidence in his ability to continue to grow Sterling Associates in the years to come. Shawn understands that our business is built on the one-on-one relationships we have with our customers and our ability to match those customers with the best possible financial product to meet their needs."
Despite stepping away from the day-to-day operations at Sterling, Smith's new role as senior advisor will keep him involved with customer and business relationships, ensuring a smooth transition. He will be on-call to handle any special assignments and help to mentor and ease the transition to new management.
"Tom Smith is a legend in our business," said Shawn Rogan. "There is no way I can replace him; but I hope to build on the strengths he's given this company. Our dedication to prompt and professional customer service will be a priority as we continue growing Sterling Associates in the years to come." Michael Welch, CEO of parent company UniBank for Savings stated "Tom Smith has done an outstanding job in heading Sterling Associates. Effective leadership transitions take place when an organization is in a position of strength. Tom has put us in such a place. Shawn Rogan's 23 years of experience at Sterling and in the industry positions Sterling for continued strength and growth".
Over the last 30 years Sterling Associates has written more than $6 billion in loans for its client lenders. Sterling's focus will continue to be that of exceeding the expectations of both their customers and their client lenders.
Media Contact
Shawn Rogan, Sterling Associates, +1 800-286-8073, shawn.rogan@unibank.com
SOURCE Sterling Associates