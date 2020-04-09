NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Volunteers, the dedicated nonprofit and service sector unit of Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—is proud to be collaborating with valued partner, Visionlink, a provider of technologies that facilitate community disaster response, nationwide. Amid these unprecedented times of coronavirus pandemic, Sterling Volunteers and Visionlink are joining forces by providing direct support for volunteer organization COVID-19 responders to ensure that resources are available where and when they are needed most.
"This is an extraordinary partnership to meet such challenging times," said Doug Zimmerman, CEO, Visionlink. "We are pleased to collaborate with Sterling Volunteers. Their contribution of free basic background checks along with our contributed software solutions for volunteer management and donations of goods and services, with system involvement of National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), are needed right now to organize support efforts locally and nationwide."
Offer details for COVID-19 responders:
- Sterling Volunteers is offering free Basic Background Checks for COVID-19 responders, including Nationwide Criminal Searches and the Department of Justice (DOJ) National Sex Offender Public Website Searches, with monthly updates for one year.
- For a limited time, volunteers can share their background checks with other qualified organizations to reduce time and costs of repeat screening.
- Visionlink will provide system access for volunteer management and donations of goods and services, free of charge, to all 50 states and six U.S. Territories.
- Visionlink will provide free of charge system access of up to twenty registered users per state—fifteen user licenses available for nonprofit agencies and five registered users for state government. The National VOAD determines the actual distribution, given state levels of activity will vary.
- Visionlink's technology systems are highly secure and will provide analytical reports on critical information points to state participants and can provide national level analysis.
"As exemplified in our work with Help Colorado Now, we are here to help state governments and the community of disaster relief organizations in safely mobilizing trusted volunteers around urgent needs," said Katie Zwetzig, Executive Director, Sterling Volunteers. "Our collaboration with Visionlink and VOAD offers a coordinated experience that will safeguard vulnerable citizens receiving services and instill confidence in responders that will work alongside these volunteers."
About Sterling Volunteers
Sterling Volunteers is dedicated to the nonprofit and service sector, helping organizations fulfill their service missions and positively impact communities. We represent the largest network of vetted volunteers, millions of people ready to mobilize when opportunities arise, helping simplify the volunteer recruitment process. Sterling Volunteers is a division of Sterling, which has pioneered innovation in the background screening industry for more than 40 years. Visit Sterling Volunteers online at sterlingvolunteers.com.
About Sterling
Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions, and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.com.
About Visionlink Disaster Technologies
Visionlink Disaster Technology is a leading provider of technology solutions to support responding agencies and government. Visionlink Disaster Technologies are created by disaster practitioners for disaster practitioners. Visit Visionlink at visionlink.org.
About National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
National VOAD is an association of organizations that mitigate and alleviate the impact of disasters; provides a forum promoting cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration; and fosters more effective delivery of services to communities affected by disaster. The National VOAD coalition includes over 60 of the country's most reputable national organizations (faith-based, community-based, and other non-governmental organizations) and 56 State/Territory VOADs, which represent Local/Regional VOADs and hundreds of other member organizations throughout the country. Visit NVOAD at nvoad.org.
Media Contact: Jamie Serino
Jamie.Serino@sterlingcheck.com