CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings has appointed Steve Boehm as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Boehm will report to Barings President, Mike Freno, and join the firm's Executive Leadership Team.
In this position, Boehm will set the strategic direction for the firm's technology-driven operations to drive extensive and sustainable growth. He will lead a global team across operations and technology to improve customer experience, business and technology partnerships, advance transformation and agile development efforts, invest in infrastructure and applications and attract and develop top talent.
"Barings is continuously looking at new ways to adapt and improve our client and customer experience, particularly during these rapidly changing times. Steve is a distinguished operations executive with extensive experience leading client-focused transformational change who will enable us to have more precision in our approach and more consistently offer better and faster solutions. He is passionate about team-based success, and his deep knowledge of the technology and financial services space will help us accelerate our growth," said Freno.
Boehm brings more than 20 years of experience in technology, financial services, technology, operations, merger integration and fintech. Most recently, he was a Senior Vice President, Customer Delivery Group & Chief Operating Officer of AvidXchange where he transformed the business-to-business fintech through a period of hyper-growth and drove their end-to-end customer experience. Before joining AvidXchange, Steve served as Senior Vice President, Global Customer Experience of eBay. Earlier in his career he worked as a Senior Vice President, Global Product Management and Innovation at First Data Corp. from 2010-2011 and Executive Vice President, Merger Integration Team at Wells Fargo during the merger with Wachovia. He held other leadership roles at Wachovia and started his career at Visa.
Boehm is a frequent speaker on transformation during times of rapid growth. He lives with his wife in Matthews, N.C.
About Barings
Barings is a $327+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients and customers. Through active asset management and direct origination, we provide innovative solutions and access to differentiated opportunities across public and private capital markets. A subsidiary of MassMutual, Barings maintains a strong global presence with business and investment professionals located across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
*As of March 31, 2020
