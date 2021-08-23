CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protein Metrics Inc., a leading provider of biopharmaceutical and proteomics analysis software, announced today the addition of Steve Cypes, Vice President of Global Sales and Services, to their leadership team.
Prior to joining Protein Metrics, Steve served as the Vice President of Workflow Sales at Unchained Labs for five years. There he had worldwide responsibility for sales activities for the company's automated, high throughput workflow products for life science and material science applications. Steve was previously with Freeslate (acquired by Unchained Labs in 2016) as VP of Business Development, which itself was spun out of Symyx Technologies. There, he held roles which included Director of Research, Product Management and Sales.
"Steve has a deep understanding of what is required to scale a commercial team," said Eric Carlson, Ph.D., President and CEO of Protein Metrics. "I am thrilled to be working with him again and his skills will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we execute on our next growth phase."
Protein Metrics supports hundreds of organizations worldwide with its Byos® desktop software for protein characterization. The Company recently launched its Byosphere® Enterprise Platform to support collaboration across teams, projects, and geographies. Byosphere® strengthens an organization's biotherapeutic knowledge, and is available as an on-premise or a private-cloud deployment. The Company also has an extensive and growing portfolio of patents and intellectual property covering current products and extends into potential new application areas.
About Protein Metrics
Protein analysis should never be limited by software. With a clear focus on protein characterization, Protein Metrics' vendor-neutral software allows scientists to use data generated on analytical instruments like mass spectrometers to quickly identify and report protein sequences as well as any variations from the expected form. We innovate so that biopharmaceutical companies and university research labs can achieve confident results from their analysis and reporting. With our customers, we are boldly advancing protein characterization. Protein Metrics is headquartered in Cupertino, CA at the crossroads of computing and biotechnology in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit http://www.proteinmetrics.com.
Media Contact
Sanjay Sanghani, Protein Metrics, Inc, +1 7742178463, ssanghani@proteinmetrics.com
SOURCE Protein Metrics, Inc