FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Port City Bank (FPCB), Fernandina Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce its hiring of Steve Penza as Government Guaranteed Lender. In his position, Steve will be responsible for generating small business loans through the bank's Government Guaranteed Lending Division throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.
The SBA and USDA lending programs are intended to provide much-needed capital to small businesses who otherwise would not be eligible for commercial funding. Through the programs, FPCB can offer small business loans for business acquisitions, commercial real estate purchases, farming operations, start-up operations, franchise lending and a variety of other requests.
Prior to FPCB, Steve has accumulated over 23 years of successfully underwriting over 150 million in SBA 7a and 504 loans. Steve earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from Providence College.
"We look forward to Steve's contributions in helping grow our government guaranteed lending group and expand our services in SBA/USDA lending in south Florida," said Durand Childers, president of First Port City Bank's Florida Banking Division. "Our ability to offer small business loans and our in-house expertise are great benefits to the communities we serve. Both start-up and existing businesses can benefit from government guaranteed loans through lower capital requirements and increased cash flows, otherwise not available on a conventional basis."
First Port City Bank's Government Guaranteed Lending Team has been recognized in the past as one of the U.S. Small Business Administration's highest ranked community bank lenders, surpassing over $400 million in government guaranteed loans.
"We continue to strengthen our SBA/USDA lending division in order to serve small businesses across the Southeast by providing them the capital they need to grow their business. Steve is the perfect combination of experience and community development to help customers succeed," said John McClure, senior vice president and managing director of First Port City Bank's government guaranteed lending division.
Founded in 1974, First Port City Bank is approximately a $258 Million community bank offering a full line of financial services and solutions thru 5 full-service banking offices in Bainbridge and Donalsonville, Georgia, and Yulee and Fernandina Beach, Florida. First Port City Bank is consistently ranked as one of the top community banks in the nation and continues to receive a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from Bauer Financial, Inc., of Coral Gables, FL. First Port City Bank has been voted "Best Bank" in Decatur County for 8 Years. For more information, visit www.firstportcity.com or www.yoursbasource.com.. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. Follow FPCB on Twitter @portcity_bank, Instagram #firstportcitybank, Facebook @firstportcity, LinkedIn @First Port City Bank.