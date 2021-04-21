JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Suryadinata, Managing Director of Mata Investments, a private investment company focusing on early-stage, growth, and real estate opportunities in South East Asia, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Steve Suryadinata was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Steve Suryadinata into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Steve has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Steve will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Steve will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am thrilled to join such an amazing group of people. I am excited to share with and learn from my global peers. Mata Investments is just over five years old, and this forum will be invaluable for me and my company to support our growth in years to come."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT MATA INVESTMENTS
Mata Investments is a private investment company focusing on early-stage, growth capital, and real estate investments in South East Asia. Over the past fifteen years, the principals of the company have invested and grown several leading companies across different industries which include financial, technology, mining, and real estate representing over US$6 billion in enterprise value. Mata takes a flexible approach in investing where it does not have a restricted investment timeframe that you typically see from a limited term fund.
Visit: http://www.matainvestments.co
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/matainvestments/
