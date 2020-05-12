REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. (formerly Host Analytics), a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud platform provider, announced today that Steve Welsh has joined the company as Vice President (VP) of Solutions Consulting. An industry veteran in the cloud FP&A space, Welsh has more than 15 years of experience driving results in solutions consulting and a strong track record of building high-performance teams.
"Steve has devoted his career to solving problems and creating value in the FP&A sector, and we're thrilled to welcome him to Planful," said Planful Chief Executive Officer Grant Halloran. "Steve's background as a career FP&A professional gives him a balanced perspective and his success in building teams for fast-growing companies makes Steve a great fit in helping Planful achieve our growth goals."
Before joining Planful, Welsh served in leadership roles at Vena Solutions, most recently as VP of Solutions Consulting. Prior to that, he spent time at IBM, having joined after playing a major role in driving growth at an IBM-acquired company, Clarity Systems. He began his career as a finance professional at the National Australia Bank in Melbourne, coming on board as Senior Financial Analyst.
"The quality of the people attracted me to the opportunity at Planful, along with the clarity of the company vision," Welsh commented. "I've always had a strong drive to make customers' lives better while adding value to the organization, so I'm thrilled to be working with the Planful team to help finance professionals deliver long-term business value with a Continuous Planning approach."
Planful's cloud-based Continuous Planning platform accelerates FP&A processes by seamlessly unifying financial planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting, and visual analytics to help Finance leaders drive faster, and more collaborative, planning and decision-making cycles in all areas of the business.
About Planful
Planful is a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud platform. Planful delivers a vision of Continuous Planning by accelerating the end-to-end FP&A process and fostering business-wide participation in agile planning and decision-making. More than 800 customers including Bose, Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe rely on Planful for financial planning and budgeting, dynamic operational planning, financial consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. Learn more at www.planful.com.
