Geraci Law Firm welcomes litigation industry expert to lead its Litigation and Bankruptcy Department
IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geraci LLP is delighted to announce Steven E. Ernest, Esq., as Department Head of the Litigation and Bankruptcy team. In this role, Steve brings more than two decades of professional litigation experience and solidifies Geraci's foothold as the nation's leading law firm for the private lending industry.
"I'm delighted to be here," said Ernest. "Having helped creditors my entire career with everything from general advice to federal court and complex division trials, I feel poised to help the firm grow and become even more dominant in this sector. We have a great litigation team, and it is my great fortune to be working alongside such a talented group of professionals."
Mr. Ernest joins Geraci having spent his career representing creditors in the financial sector. He has filed and brought thousands of consumer and commercial cases to judgment, defended high-profile companies in warranty and fraud cases, and is an expert in documentation and compliance. Throughout his career, Mr. Ernest has gained the leadership and legal skills necessary to bring continued success to Geraci's Litigation and Bankruptcy Department.
"Steve brings a level of expertise and experience that is greatly valued by both Geraci LLP and our clients," remarked Anthony Geraci, Partner and CEO at Geraci LLP. "I look forward to working with Steve and seeing him grow the department even more as I step back into a supporting role for Litigation and overall CEO of the firm."
Geraci LLP is pleased to advance the firm's litigation group with Mr. Ernest at the helm. If you are a lender without a General Counsel and need periodic advice, or if you have a General Counsel and have any needs, our team is here to help.
About Geraci Law Firm
Geraci LLP is the nation's largest law firm dedicated nearly exclusively to the private/non-conventional lending space and is the leading legal resource for specialty lenders, asset-based lenders, private lenders, and non-bank institutions. Our legal departments include Banking & Finance, Corporate & Securities, and Litigation & Bankruptcy. We offer lenders a vertically integrated suite of services while our Geraci Conference Line provides networking and educational opportunities to the industry at large.
Media Contact
Lesley Boyd, Geraci Law Firm, 1 9493792600, l.boyd@geracillp.com
SOURCE Geraci Law Firm