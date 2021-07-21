FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As client needs increase across America and demand for talent spikes, StevenDouglas, a national search and interim resources firm established in 1984, is extending their service coverage across the United States. The firm's national reach continues to grow with additional office locations in Nashville and Southern California. They are also focused on Midwest service expansion in locations they already have a presence in, and due to Family Office client demand, recently opened an office in Orange County, CA.
In second quarter 2021, StevenDouglas launched new offices in Nashville, Tennessee and Orange County to continue to build out and support their growing National Executive Search capabilities. Establishing new offices in these markets is a direct response to many existing StevenDouglas client's thriving in the post-pandemic rebound, and high demand for talent in these regions. The firm expanded into these new locations seamlessly, adding existing market experts and leaders to meet region-specific client needs immediately with a robust candidate network in place to access from day one.
"We are very excited to add Chris Oldham to the Healthcare Executive Search team. Nashville was a natural location for expansion, with so many existing clients in the market, and Chris' deep roots in Nashville and his great reputation for finding top tier talent in the healthcare sector," said Matt Shore, President of StevenDouglas. He continued on to say, "We are equally excited to open the Orange County office with the internal transfer of Julie Zorn, who is a proven thought leader and Executive Search expert in the Family Office sector nationally."
Also, StevenDouglas' Midwest Executive Search & Interim Resources team expanded the specialties and industries they reach across many areas of expertise, such as Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, and Information Technology. The Chicago and Minneapolis offices, as part of a collaborative Midwest team, has also broadened their client base to include Wisconsin and Indiana. They service both direct-hire search and interim resources, from C-Suite and Leadership to Manager level placements.
In addition, the StevenDouglas National Family Office Practice opened a Southern California office to facilitate the division's growing client base. The Orange County office is led by Julie Zorn, overseeing the National Family Office practice for StevenDouglas. Her in-depth industry knowledge, expansive network, and strong reputation as a thought leader in the Family Office and Wealth Management space allows her to strategically partner with global financial institutions, wealth management firms, private banks, single and multi-family offices, as well as private equity firms.
- AUSTIN, TX OFFICE ADDRESS: 9600 Great Hills Trail, Suite 150W, Austin, Texas 78759
- NASHVILLE, TN OFFICE ADDRESS: 1550 West McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37067
- SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA OFFICE ADDRESS: 4695 MacArthur Court, 11th Floor, Newport Beach, CA 92660
About StevenDouglas: StevenDouglas, one of the nation's leading Search and Interim Resource firms, is a recognized leader in identifying and providing access to top talent and executives for companies since 1984.
The firm has been connecting premier candidates to their client base that spans an array of high-demand disciplines, and a broad range of industries. StevenDouglas is nationally known for search expertise in Finance & Accounting, Human Resource, Information Technology, Financial Services, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Legal, Risk & Compliance, Supply Chain & Logistics; As well as providing interim resources and staffing for Information Technology, Finance & Accounting, and Human- Resources.
StevenDouglas supports companies at any phase, including start-ups, emerging middle-market, and Fortune 500 companies. The firm also has established relationships and a successful track-record with private equity and venture capital firms, as well as family offices. It's one of the fastest growing recruiting firms in the U.S. with locations across the country, including a presence in Latin America & Canada.
