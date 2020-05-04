PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that Anka Vidacic has been selected as a winner of the Outstanding Branch Professional Award.
The Outstanding Branch Professional Award is presented by Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS), and each year the program recognizes three support professionals among RJFS branches who demonstrate outstanding performance and contribute to the success of their advisors and teams. Selected winners are recognized during Raymond James' National Conference for Professional Development. To be considered, nominees must have been affiliated with Raymond James for at least one year and could not have won the award in the past.
"I nominated Anka because she is someone who I believe truly embodies what this award is all about," said Chris Reaney, Managing Director and Wealth Manager at Steward Partners. "Her ability to go the extra mile in everything she does is why she is an invaluable partner and someone I am proud to call my teammate."
"We couldn't be happier to see Anka receive this well-deserved recognition," said Jim Gold, Chief Executive Officer at Steward Partners. "Even outside her own branch, she is known for being a leader who is always there to offer support to any client or team member who needs it."
At Steward, Anka is an active contributor to the culture and team building in her local office and regularly organizes branch events to bring colleagues together. She has been previously recognized for her leadership with a role on the first Steward Partners Client Administrative Managers' council, which she was asked to chair in 2019. Her focus on improving the job experience and encouraging an "all for one, one for all" approach to help each branch professional raise the level of service they provide to their teams, and which Steward Partners provides to clients, was broadly recognized across the organization.
"Anyone you speak with will tell you Anka is a genuine person who is passionate about delivering the best experience to clients," said Jodi Perry, President of Raymond James' independent contractor division. "We wish her nothing but the best and a well-deserved congratulations."
Ms. Vidacic joined Steward Partners in 2013 as the firm's first branch client administrative manager and has more than 15 years of experience in the industry. As a winner, she will receive free tuition, airfare, and hotel accommodations to attend Raymond James' 2020 National Conference for Professional Development, as well as a personalized plaque and a $100 American Express gift card.
For more information, visit www.stewardpartners.com.
About Steward Partners Global Advisory
With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.
About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $896 billion as of 12/31/19.
Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.
