BOSTON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), announced today that Troy Erickson has joined the firm as Divisional President for the New England region.
As Divisional President, Mr. Erickson will oversee the growth and development of Steward Partners' New England markets, including Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire, as well as future locations already planned for 2020.
"Troy has an impeccable reputation as a leader, coach and recruiter, we are excited to have found someone like him who fits so well into our culture," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "This year is already shaping up to be another active one for the partnership, and we're fortunate so many talented advisors and managers, like Troy, see our model's value."
Mr. Erickson has 26-years' experience as a leader and joins the firm from Erickson Metals Corporation, which he has led as President since 2017. He also served as a member of the board of directors for over 20 years. Previously, Mr. Erickson worked as an executive director for UBS Financial Services and prior to that as a senior vice president and branch manager for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Mr. Erickson has had long standing relationships with several members of Stewards leadership team and Board members, who all spent time at Smith Barney.
"Steward Partners has experienced rapid growth over the last few years, which has been amazing to see," said Erickson. "The firm continues to attract some of the best advisors in the business, and I believe that reflects how strongly Steward's vision for the future of wealth management resonates with today's top practitioners. I'm excited to join the team and look forward to contributing to the growth of the New England market."
Mr. Erickson received his degree in political science from Duke University where he played soccer, wining the university's first National Championship in any sport. He also holds an M.B.A. in marketing from the University of Minnesota. Mr. Erickson has deep roots in New England and lives in Hingham, MA.
About Steward Partners Global Advisory
With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.
About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $896 billion.
Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.
