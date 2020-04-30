BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), announced today that Keith Barberis, CFP® has been appointed to the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Board's Disciplinary and Ethics Commission.
Mr. Barberis was appointed to a three-year term on the Commission after being nominated by existing members in 2019 for his insight and experiences in the industry. To be eligible to join the Commission, potential members must be nominated by existing members and pass a thorough background check which evaluates a number of factors related to their personal and professional life. The Commission itself is comprised almost entirely of CFP® certificants, which creates a peer review form of disciplinary enforcement. This allows fellow practitioners to determine what is and what isn't within the normal practices of CFP professionals, as opposed to attorneys or non-practicing CFP Board staff members.
"Keith has always held himself to a higher standard as a financial advisor and his appointment to this Commission is a direct reflection of that," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "We're thrilled for him and know he will make a lasting, positive impact to the Commission over the course of his term."
"It's an honor to be asked to join the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission and serve alongside such a prominent group of my peers," added Keith Barberis. "I'm looking forward to getting started and am grateful to the CFP Board for this opportunity."
The Disciplinary and Ethics Commission is charged with reviewing and taking appropriate action with respect to alleged violations of the Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct and conduct reviewed pursuant to the Fitness Standards for Candidates and Professionals Eligible for Reinstatement, which sets the ethics requirements for CFP® certification.
Mr. Barberis joined Steward Partners in 2016 and has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He focuses on helping clients by utilizing his expertise to guide them through the intricacies of the financial industry, which includes creating purposeful strategies to help investors navigate through life while providing confidence, support, and reassurance.
To reach Keith Barberis or to learn more about Barberis Wealth Management, visit https://keith_barberis.stewardpartners.com/ or call 240-800-3434. For more information, visit Steward Partners at www.stewardpartners.com/.
About Steward Partners Global Advisory
With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.
About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $855 billion.
Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM, CFP®, (with plaque design) and CFP®(with flame design) in the U.S. which it awards to individuals who successfully complete the CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.
Media Contact:
Water & Wall Group
StewardPR@waterandwallgroup.com
212-343-2363