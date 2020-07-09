NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that Michael Drumm has joined the firm as Divisional President overseeing the tri-state region.
Michael Drumm brings more than 25 years of leadership experience to the firm, most recently serving as a complex manager and senior vice president with Janney Montgomery Scott. Prior to Janney, Drumm worked with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney for nearly 11 years, holding various leadership roles including national training officer, sales manager at the firm's largest office, and business development officer during his tenure.
"Michael is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of our industry and the tri-state region's financial landscape," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "Steward continues to grow in the northeast faster than ever, and we are thrilled to have someone like Michael at the helm to help ensure our continued success in the region."
In his new role, Drumm will oversee the growth and development of Steward's existing offices in the tri-state region, which includes Paramus and Morristown, New Jersey, New York City, New York, Newtown, Connecticut, as well as future Steward locations planned for the area. Drumm will also be responsible for recruiting, organic growth and supporting Steward's advisory teams in the tri-state area.
"Steward's success in the industry has been impressive, but what drew me to the firm were its people and culture," said Michael Drum. "This is a true partnership in every sense of the word, and I couldn't be more excited for what the future holds."
About Steward Partners Global Advisory
With offices in Newtown, CT., Washington, D.C., Clearwater, FL., Andover and Boston, MA., Baltimore and Bethesda, MD., Portland, ME., St. Louis, MO., Hendersonville, NC., Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth, NH., Paramus and Morristown, NJ., Albany and New York City, NY., Plymouth Meeting, PA., Austin, Dallas and Houston, TX., and Norfolk and Richmond, VA., Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, is an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership catering to family, institutional and multigenerational wealth. For more information, visit us at www.stewardpartners.com.
About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,100 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $896 billion as of 12/31/19.
Steward Partners Holdings, Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC maintain a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, 1776 I Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20006. Toll Free: (844) 801-8268.
