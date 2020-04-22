Provides COVID-19 Update - Strong liquidity and capital position provides foundation to support customers, employees and the Company's markets during the upcoming period - Title revenues of $440.3 million, an increase of $64.2 million, or 17 percent, compared to the prior year quarter - Net income of $5.2 million ($13.3 million on an adjusted basis) versus net loss of $6.8 million ($6.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter - Diluted EPS of $0.22 ($0.56 on an adjusted basis) compared to first quarter 2019 diluted EPS of -$0.29 (-$0.28 on an adjusted basis)