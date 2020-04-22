HOUSTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported first quarter 2020 net income attributable to Stewart of $5.2 million ($0.22 per diluted share), compared to a net loss attributable to Stewart of $6.8 million ($0.29 per diluted share) for the first quarter 2019. First quarter 2020 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $9.3 million compared to a pretax loss before noncontrolling interests of $7.2 million for the first quarter 2019.
First quarter 2020 results included $10.6 million of net unrealized losses recorded in the title segment relating to changes in fair value of equity securities investments.
First quarter 2019 results included the following pretax items:
- $3.5 million of net unrealized gains recorded in the title segment relating to changes in fair value of equity securities investments,
- $2.0 million of third-party advisory expenses related to the terminated Fidelity National Financial (FNF) merger transaction included in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment,
- $0.8 million of litigation expense related to a 2013 lender services acquisition included in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment, and
- $0.7 million of office closure costs included in other operating expenses within the title segment.
COVID-19 Update
Stewart is closely tracking the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our industry and the global economy generally. We enacted our business continuity plan in early March, remaining open for business to underwrite and close real estate transactions for our residential and commercial customers. We continue to take appropriate measures, along with health guidance from industry and governmental bodies, to ensure the safety of all our employees and customers, having been deemed an essential service. Stewart's digital capabilities, including remote online notarization (RON), electronic signature platforms, virtual underwriting, and mobile earnest money transfer tools, continue to help our associates keep the real estate market open and operating in very challenging times. Going forward, we will continue to proactively manage our business through this crisis to assist in maintaining a functioning real estate market, with the safety of our customers and employees being our highest priority. We have significant cash and investments, borrowing availability on our line of credit and a strong balance sheet which we believe will enable us to successfully work through the adverse economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While I am pleased with our performance this quarter, as Stewart delivered one of its strongest first quarter performances in its history, the greater measure of our accomplishment is what has been done since the middle of March to support our customers, employees and the real estate markets," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We have been working tirelessly to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers, while rapidly and creatively using all available tools to continue providing leadership in the operations of real estate markets including helping people purchase homes and refinance mortgages. We will continue to carefully monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and economy as we provide our customers with the necessary services that are called for in its wake. I remain very optimistic that with our exceptional associates, customer-centric philosophy, and solid balance sheet, Stewart will emerge from this challenging period as a strong, premier provider in title services."
Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Total revenues
439.9
398.5
Pretax income (loss) before noncontrolling interests
9.3
(7.2)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(1.9)
2.4
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2.2)
(2.0)
Net income (loss) attributable to Stewart
5.2
(6.8)
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*
8.1
0.1
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Stewart*
13.3
(6.7)
Net income (loss) per diluted Stewart share
0.22
(0.29)
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted Stewart share*
0.56
(0.28)
* See Appendix A
Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2020
2019
% Change
Operating revenues
440.3
376.1
17%
Investment income
5.2
4.7
10%
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(11.1)
3.6
(408)%
Pretax income (loss)
14.8
(0.4)
Pretax margin
3.4%
(0.1)%
Title operating revenues in the first quarter 2020 increased $64.2 million, or 17 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, direct title revenues increased $37.0 million, or 23 percent, and gross independent agency revenues increased $27.2 million, or 13 percent. The higher investment income was due to increased interest income primarily resulting from the higher average cash and cash equivalents balances in the first quarter 2020 versus the prior year quarter. The title segment's net realized and unrealized losses and gains were primarily due to $10.6 million of net unrealized losses and $3.5 million of net unrealized gains relating to changes to the fair value of equity securities investments during the first quarters 2020 and 2019, respectively.
With higher title operating revenues, the title segment's overall operating expenses increased $34.8 million, or 9 percent, in the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter 2019, primarily driven by a 13 percent higher agency retention expense and a 5 percent increase in combined employee costs and other operating expenses. Our average independent agency remittance rate in the first quarter 2020 was slightly lower at 17.6 percent, compared to 17.9 percent in the first quarter 2019. Title loss expense increased 19 percent in the first quarter 2020; while as a percentage of title revenues, the title loss expense in the first quarter 2020 was 4.2 percent, which was comparable to the prior year quarter.
Excluding the net realized and unrealized losses and gains, and other non-operating expenses discussed above, the title segment's first quarter 2020 pretax income would have been $25.9 million (5.8 percent margin), compared to a pretax loss of $3.3 million (negative 0.9 percent margin) in the first quarter 2019.
Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2020
2019
% Change
Non-commercial:
Domestic
132.8
107.4
24%
International
19.1
15.6
22%
Commercial:
Domestic
41.4
33.7
23%
International
5.0
4.5
11%
Total direct title revenues
198.3
161.2
23%
Direct title revenues increased primarily due to a large number of closed orders during the first quarter 2020 compared to the prior year quarter. First quarter 2020 non-commercial domestic revenues improved as total purchase and refinancing closed orders increased from the prior year quarter, primarily influenced by the lower interest rate environment. Domestic commercial revenues also benefited from 4 percent higher commercial closed orders in the first quarter versus the first quarter 2019. Domestic commercial fee per file in the first quarter 2020 was approximately $11,400, an 18 percent increase versus the first quarter 2019; while domestic residential fee per file was approximately $2,000, an 11 percent decrease from last year's quarter, primarily resulting from a higher mix of refinancing to purchase transactions. Total international title revenues increased $4.0 million, or 20 percent, primarily driven by increased volumes in our Canada and United Kingdom operations.
Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment
Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2020
2019
% Change
Operating revenues
5.5
14.3
(62)%
Pretax loss
(5.6)
(6.8)
19%
Segment operating revenues declined in the first quarter 2020 versus the prior year's quarter, primarily driven by lower revenues from the search services business due to significantly lower orders from several customers. The segment's results for the first quarter 2020 and 2019 included approximately $5.1 million and $5.5 million, respectively, of net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations.
Expenses
Employee costs for the first quarter 2020 increased 5 percent to $135.7 million from $129.3 million in the first quarter 2019, primarily due to increased transaction volumes. As a percentage of total operating revenues, employee costs for the first quarter 2020 improved 270 basis points to 30.4 percent from 33.1 percent in the first quarter 2019.
Other operating expenses decreased 7 percent to $71.9 million in the first quarter 2020 from $77.2 million in the first quarter 2019. This decline primarily resulted from lower outside search fees, reduced rent and other occupancy expenses, and decreased outside consulting expenses. As a percentage of total operating revenues, other operating expenses for the first quarter 2020 improved 370 basis points to 16.1 percent compared to 19.8 percent in the first quarter 2019. Excluding the non-operating charges mentioned above, the other operating expenses ratio for the first quarter 2019 would have been 18.9 percent.
Other
Net cash used by operations improved in the first quarter 2020 to $11.4 million, compared to net cash used of $39.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the net income generated and lower claim payments in the first quarter 2020.
Other comprehensive loss in the first quarter 2020 was $14.1 million, compared to other comprehensive income of $13.8 million in the first quarter 2019, primarily due to the depreciation of foreign currency exchange rates and the financial market downturn during the first quarter 2020.
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)
Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Revenues:
Title revenues:
Direct operations
198,283
161,247
Agency operations
242,030
214,863
Ancillary services
5,461
14,282
Total operating revenues
445,774
390,392
Investment income
5,218
4,724
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(11,091)
3,403
439,901
398,519
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
199,366
176,494
Employee costs
135,652
129,256
Other operating expenses
71,858
77,155
Title losses and related claims
18,632
15,686
Depreciation and amortization
4,231
5,990
Interest
892
1,164
430,631
405,745
Income (loss) before taxes and noncontrolling interests
9,270
(7,226)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(1,896)
2,442
Net income (loss)
7,374
(4,784)
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,197
1,982
Net income (loss) attributable to Stewart
5,177
(6,766)
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stewart
0.22
(0.29)
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
23,749
23,595
Selected financial information:
Net cash used by operations
(11,360)
(39,883)
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(14,102)
13,761
Monthly Domestic Order Counts:
Opened Orders 2020:
Jan
Feb
Mar
Total
Closed Orders 2020:
Jan
Feb
Mar
Total
Commercial
1,514
1,210
1,429
4,153
Commercial
1,212
1,157
1,259
3,628
Purchase
16,856
17,829
18,951
53,636
Purchase
10,128
10,760
12,827
33,715
Refinancing
14,830
18,707
30,652
64,189
Refinancing
9,053
9,822
12,871
31,746
Other
244
230
256
730
Other
147
169
128
444
Total
33,444
37,976
51,288
122,708
Total
20,540
21,908
27,085
69,533
Opened Orders 2019:
Jan
Feb
Mar
Total
Closed Orders 2019:
Jan
Feb
Mar
Total
Commercial
1,572
1,236
1,490
4,298
Commercial
1,312
929
1,263
3,504
Purchase
16,869
16,963
19,715
53,547
Purchase
9,659
10,401
13,258
33,318
Refinancing
7,584
7,032
8,568
23,184
Refinancing
3,900
4,314
5,029
13,243
Other
521
675
395
1,591
Other
361
340
295
996
Total
26,546
25,906
30,168
82,620
Total
15,232
15,984
19,845
51,061
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
293,599
330,609
Short-term investments
19,233
23,527
Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value
612,403
645,039
Receivables – premiums from agencies
24,591
26,405
Receivables – other
40,071
50,067
Allowance for uncollectible amounts
(4,567)
(4,469)
Property and equipment, net
51,292
50,461
Operating lease assets, net
94,922
99,028
Title plants
72,627
72,627
Goodwill
249,946
248,890
Intangible assets, net of amortization
4,495
4,623
Deferred tax assets
4,407
4,407
Other assets
44,847
41,571
1,507,866
1,592,785
Liabilities:
Notes payable
102,613
110,632
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
84,974
126,779
Operating lease liabilities
108,333
113,843
Estimated title losses
447,582
459,053
Deferred tax liabilities
27,289
28,719
770,791
839,026
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock and additional paid-in capital
188,773
188,279
Retained earnings
562,445
564,392
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,801)
(2,699)
Treasury stock
(2,666)
(2,666)
Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart
731,751
747,306
Noncontrolling interests
5,324
6,453
Total stockholders' equity
737,075
753,759
1,507,866
1,592,785
Number of shares outstanding (000)
23,680
23,709
Book value per share
30.90
31.52
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands of dollars)
Three months ended:
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Title
Ancillary
Consolidated
Title
Ancillary
Consolidated
Revenues:
Operating revenues
440,313
5,461
445,774
376,110
14,282
390,392
Investment income
5,218
-
5,218
4,724
-
4,724
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(11,091)
- -
(11,091)
3,603
(200)
3,403
434,440
5,461
439,901
384,437
14,082
398,519
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
199,366
-
199,366
176,494
-
176,494
Employee costs
130,636
5,016
135,652
123,056
6,200
129,256
Other operating expenses
67,149
4,709
71,858
64,427
12,728
77,155
Title losses and related claims
18,632
-
18,632
15,686
-
15,686
Depreciation and amortization
3,821
410
4,231
5,153
837
5,990
Interest
-
892
892
6
1,164
1,164
419,604
11,027
430,631
384,816
20,929
405,745
Income (loss) before taxes
14,836
(5,566)
9,270
(379)
(6,847)
(7,226)
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and other non-operating costs such as merger expenses, office closure costs and litigation expenses (adjusted net income). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts).
Quarter Ended March 31,
2020
2019
% Change
Total revenues
439.9
398.5
Less: Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(11.1)
3.4
Adjusted revenues
451.0
395.1
14%
Net income (loss) attributable to Stewart
5.2
(6.8)
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)
11.1
(3.4)
Merger-related expenses
-
2.0
Office closure costs
-
0.7
Litigation expense accruals
-
0.8
Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments
(3.0)
-
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes
8.1
0.1
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Stewart
13.3
(6.7)
293%
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
23,749
23,595
Adjusted net income (loss) per share
0.56
(0.28)