MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Technology Consulting Group (STG), a leading software solution, cloud engineering and modernization firm serving the financial services industry, welcomes Sangeeta Kishore as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Kishore has a deep history of leading progressive community banks, most recently part of the executive team that started Grasshopper Bank (the first digital bank for commercial customers in the US), that raised over $130 million to innovate how banks support commercial clients. Prior to joining Grasshopper Bank, Ms. Kishore was the CFO at Metropolitan Commercial Bank, served as the Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Risk Officer at Kish Bank.

"As STG expands its outsourced bank operations team, Sangeeta's talent and depth of experience in banking industry, will allow us to provide even more value to our community bank customers" said Ben Wallace, CEO of STG. "Sangeeta will be deeply involved in helping grow our services practice allowing our clients to think differently about how they manage their back-offices to increase operational efficiency – including credit underwriting, SBA operations and risk management services. Building strong business cases around bank transformation is critical as more and more leadership teams contemplate how to remain competitive – Sangeeta will be an asset to peer CEO and CFOs contemplating strategic changes."

Ms. Kishore holds four degrees including a Master's in Economics and Master of Business Administration with concentrations in finance and strategy from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. She is based in the Northeast with her family.

STG, whose investors have included American Bankers Association, and Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank is focused on helping community and regional banks modernize their operations, technology delivery, and back-office processes. STG supports over 200 community institutions in their efforts to modernize and increase back office operational efficiencies.

Media Contact

Brad Olena, Summit Technology Group (STG), +1 7174133001, bolena@thesummitgrp.com

Ben Wallace, Summit Technology Group (STG), bwallace@thesummitgrp.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE Summit Technology Group (STG)

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.