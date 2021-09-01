MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Technology Consulting Group (STG), a leading software solution, cloud engineering and modernization firm serving the financial services industry, welcomes Sangeeta Kishore as Chief Financial Officer.
Ms. Kishore has a deep history of leading progressive community banks, most recently part of the executive team that started Grasshopper Bank (the first digital bank for commercial customers in the US), that raised over $130 million to innovate how banks support commercial clients. Prior to joining Grasshopper Bank, Ms. Kishore was the CFO at Metropolitan Commercial Bank, served as the Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Risk Officer at Kish Bank.
"As STG expands its outsourced bank operations team, Sangeeta's talent and depth of experience in banking industry, will allow us to provide even more value to our community bank customers" said Ben Wallace, CEO of STG. "Sangeeta will be deeply involved in helping grow our services practice allowing our clients to think differently about how they manage their back-offices to increase operational efficiency – including credit underwriting, SBA operations and risk management services. Building strong business cases around bank transformation is critical as more and more leadership teams contemplate how to remain competitive – Sangeeta will be an asset to peer CEO and CFOs contemplating strategic changes."
Ms. Kishore holds four degrees including a Master's in Economics and Master of Business Administration with concentrations in finance and strategy from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. She is based in the Northeast with her family.
STG, whose investors have included American Bankers Association, and Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank is focused on helping community and regional banks modernize their operations, technology delivery, and back-office processes. STG supports over 200 community institutions in their efforts to modernize and increase back office operational efficiencies.
Media Contact
Brad Olena, Summit Technology Group (STG), +1 7174133001, bolena@thesummitgrp.com
Ben Wallace, Summit Technology Group (STG), bwallace@thesummitgrp.com
SOURCE Summit Technology Group (STG)