SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, a data-driven digital marketing solutions provider known for its identity resolution and authoritative data assets, announced today the acquisition of Venture Development Center (VDC), a data marketplace with unique data assets and clients such as Accenture, Asurion, TransUnion, Warner Media and more.
The acquisition of VDC will help Stirista, which recorded extraordinary revenue growth in 2020, continue to expand its identity solutions which are the basis for its clients' audience segmentation, CTV, email marketing, and programmatic programs. Additionally, VDC data contributors will have the opportunity to maximize and monetize their data assets thru Stirista's Data Marketplace Exchange. This is Stirista's third acquisition in the past 10 months.
VDC is led by Matthew W. Staudt, who has held the CEO role at VDC since 2018, and who will join Stirista as Chief Strategy Officer.
"We are excited to welcome the VDC team to Stirista as their unique data sources, consultative approach and strategic thinking have been critical to helping their clients leverage big data," said Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta. "This is another important milestone for Stirista as we continue to expand our solutions to help brands provide more value to their customers and prospects. Matt Staudt has been a friend and mentor for the past decade, and I look forward to having him on our leadership team."
Founded in 1996, VDC is a noted innovator of data sourcing, data management and data monetization strategy with a who's who roster of clients across multiple industries. Founded by the late Dr. Charles "Charlie" Stryker, a data marketing pioneer, VDC's breakthrough uses of alternative data have helped its clients drive revenue and elevate existing business practices.
"Today's leading marketers rely on privacy compliant options for sourcing identity and customer data," said Staudt. "I am thrilled that the VDC mission and team will be able to continue to bridge the data gap for our new and existing clients with the Stirista identity and technology as its spine."
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing solutions provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands including Great Clips, Oracle and Verizon, among others, increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
About Venture Development Center
Venture Development Center (VDC) is focused in the areas of data monetization and creative data sourcing. The VDC success story is based on the unique ability of the organization to continually identify new and powerful data assets from the Big Data ecosystem and then using this expanding base of information to develop applications, information use cases and sourcing strategies. For more information, please visit http://www.venturedc.com
