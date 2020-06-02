SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockbridge Capital Group is pleased to announce that David Egan has joined the firm as Senior Vice President. Mr. Egan, based in Chicago, IL, will focus primarily on the industrial real estate sector and the ever-changing market landscape, providing the firm with strategic insight on its current and growing industrial portfolio of more than 40 million square feet. Mr. Egan has more than 17 years of real estate industry experience and is widely revered as an expert in capital markets and industrial supply chain fundamentals.
Prior to joining Stockbridge, Mr. Egan was Head of Strategy and Consulting for CBRE Industrial Capital Markets and a member of CBRE National Partners, where he focused on developing and offering strategic investment advice to institutional investors. Previously, he was Global Head of Industrial and Logistics Research with CBRE, where he was responsible for research and thought leadership.
"We are excited to have David join us; his knowledge and expertise are a tremendous addition to our mission of continuously improving our investment decisions," said Sol Raso, Executive Managing Director and firm Co-Head.
Stockbridge will benefit from Mr. Egan's vast knowledge of the supply chain as the firm looks to expand its reach into the niche industrial sector and provide new strategies for the global institutional investor base.
Mr. Egan received a Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He sits on the steering committee of the Georgetown Steers Center for Global Real Estate.
ABOUT STOCKBRIDGE
Stockbridge is a private equity real estate investment management firm led by veteran industry professionals. The firm's portfolio comprises assets across the investment risk spectrum, including core, value-added and opportunistic strategies. Stockbridge and its affiliates have approximately $16.4 billion of assets under management (as of March 31st, 2020) spanning all major real estate property types, and certain specialty property types, throughout the United States. http://stockbridge.com/