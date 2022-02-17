Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

 By Weyerhaeuser Company

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), will represent the company at the upcoming Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

Stockfish is scheduled to present at 10:25 a.m. Eastern. The webcast link and presentation materials can be accessed at https://investor.weyerhaeuser.com/

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:

Analysts – Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stockfish-to-represent-weyerhaeuser-at-raymond-james-43rd-annual-institutional-investors-conference-301485282.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

