WHEATON, Ill., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a panel member of the ARDC Hearing Board, Justine will promote the organization's mission of advancing and protecting the integrity of the legal profession at the direction of the Supreme Court for a term extending through 2022. The ARDC and its leaders achieve these goals through attorney registration, education, investigation, prosecution, and remedial action.
Witkowski resumes her position on the Hearing Board where she will sit on a Three-Judge Panel as a non-attorney member presiding over the hearings of disciplinary, disability, and reinstatement cases of attorneys registered to practice law in the State of Illinois.
Justine has been with The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., for over almost 25 years, beginning her career as the office receptionist. She earned her paralegal certificate from MacCormac College in 1997 and was soon promoted to firm administrator. As one of the firm's certified paralegals, Justine provides backup legal support to the attorneys and staff by drafting legal documents and conducting legal research on behalf of their clients.
Justine is also responsible for managing the administrative operations of the firm. She evaluates and maintains the firm's operating and information systems and oversees all of the firm's finances. In addition, Justine negotiates and executes all contracts on behalf of the firm and works to build and maintain long-lasting relationships with both clients and business associates throughout DuPage County and the surrounding areas. She is responsible for evaluating, managing, and supervising all staff members of the firm on a daily basis.
"I am truly honored and consider it a privilege to be re-appointed for a seventh term. I am grateful to be able to give back to the profession that has changed my life for the better over the last 25 years, both personally and professionally," Witkowski commented.
About The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C.
The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C. has provided high-quality family law counsel and representation for over 40 years in DuPage, Cook, DeKalb, Kendall, and Will Counties and throughout Northern Illinois. Their accomplished attorneys have more than 110 years of combined legal experience. As one of the largest family law firms in DuPage County, they continue to offer the personalized legal services of a smaller boutique law firm. Their skilled legal team is available to clients 24/7, and they maintain close communication during legal proceedings.
To learn more, visit http://www.stogsdilllaw.com or call 630-462-9500 to schedule a consultation.
