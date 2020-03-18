AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders Stone Oak Management and TRE Homes have announced the merger of their property management operations in Austin, Texas on March 1st, 2020. This allows for efficiencies between the companies that work significantly in favor of the company's property owners and investors. With the merger, the companies combine to form a significant share of the market, managing over $210 million in assets across Greater Austin, Texas. TRE Homes will adopt and operate under Stone Oak's branding and image – stoneoakmgmt.com.
Both Stone Oak and TRE properties were formed by landlords, for landlords. They are customer service and landlord focused firms led by owners Matt Teifke of TRE Homes, who holds a master's degree in Real Estate from Texas A&M and Jason Huval of Stone Oak, who holds an MBA from West Texas A&M.
"We are excited to announce this merger between two really great property management companies. TRE Homes has organized their business to provide the best service they can for their clients which aligns perfectly with what we believe and strive for at Stone Oak. Owners Matt and Lexi Teifke and their team have been able to tie in straight away with our staff at Stone Oak and we are excited to see what we can accomplish together," – Jason Huval, Partner with Stone Oak Management.
When asked for comments on the merger, TRE partner Matt Teifke added, "Our business is incredibly personal to me, my wife & our staff. Being able to combine with the team at Stone Oak, who feels the same way, is an ideal situation for us. This merge allows our companies to combine resources and best practices, which in turn, allow us to better serve our clients without sacrificing our 'mom and pop' feel that we operate our business with."
Stone Oak's original office location will remain open at 13497 N Hwy 183, Suite 700, Austin, TX 78750 and they can be found on the web at https://www.stoneoakmgmt.com/.