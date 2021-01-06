NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonehenge NYC – a fully-integrated owner, operator and developer of premier residential and commercial real estate –announced today that Keith Rand has been appointed Vice-President of Acquisitions.
Keith will lead the investment activities of the company, working together with a dedicated team of professionals that makes Stonehenge a fully integrated investment management firm that can assume all aspects of its activities in-house.
"We are grateful that Keith has accepted to assume this important role for Stonehenge. We believe there exists great investment opportunities both in debt and equity. Keith's in-depth knowledge of our market as well as his broad network will enable us to originate great deals for our investors," said Ofer Yardeni the Chairman and CEO.
Prior to joining Stonehenge, Keith held a number of key positions with reputable real estate firms. He most recently served as Senior Director of Northeast Investments for Greystar Real Estate Partners where he was involved in the acquisition of more than $570mm of multi-family properties as well as the asset management of a portfolio valued at more than $1.1B.
Keith holds a Master in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania as well as a Master in Public Administration with a focus on housing, urban development and transportation from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
"I am honored to have been appointed to this important role and look forward to the exciting opportunities and company growth that lie ahead" said Keith.
About Stonehenge Partners
Stonehenge Partners is a fully-integrated owner and operator of premier residential and commercial real estate, with a focus on value-add residential rental properties in New York City. Led by Chairman and CEO Ofer Yardeni, Stonehenge today owns and manages a portfolio which is comprised of 23 properties with more than 2,900 residential apartment units. Recognized for its above-and-beyond customer service platform and five-star lifestyle programming, Stonehenge provides a residential experience that is second to none.
For more information about Stonehenge Partners, visit www.stonehengenyc.com or call 646-878-2004.