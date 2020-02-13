375913_Stoneridge_Inc_1yHigh_Logo.jpg
By Stoneridge, Inc.

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), will broadcast its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings conference call live over the Internet on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time with President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon DeGaynor, and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Krakowiak

This webcast can be accessed through the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

