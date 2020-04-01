NOVI, Mich., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a leader in highly engineered electrical and electronic components for the commercial vehicle and automotive industry, has announced James (Jim) Zizelman as its new president of the Control Devices Division.
In his role, Zizelman will be responsible for driving Stoneridge's product development, innovation strategy and technical vision for its Control Devices Division, a segment that develops products and systems that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.
"As we continue to focus our management and technical resources to drive future performance, Jim's extensive understanding of vehicle components and technology, his global leadership capabilities and his experience growing profitable businesses and organizations, make him a strong leader for the next chapter of our control devices business," said Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, Stoneridge.
Most recently, Zizelman supported Stoneridge as a consultant. Prior to consulting, he was the vice president of engineering and program management for Aptiv, where he had overarching responsibility for the engineering function and supported the company's transition from Delphi. Zizelman spent more than 20 years with Delphi, leading a variety of technical and business teams for the Powertrain and Electronics Divisions, and taking responsibility for the innovation, development and execution of all safety, automated and infotainment programs.
Zizelman holds a bachelor and master's degree in mechanical engineering from Case Western Reserve University.
He will join Stoneridge's leadership team, reporting to DeGaynor, and will be based at the company's headquarters in Novi, Michigan.
To learn more about Stoneridge and its product offerings, please visit Stoneridge.com.
About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.
Contact:
Regan Grant
Director, Global Strategic Marketing and Communications
Regan.Grant@stoneridge.com
+1.248.829.2100