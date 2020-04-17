BATON ROUGE, La., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Company announced the promotion of Michael "Shane" Treigle as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and new hires, Tracy Chou as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, and Natalie Jones as Director of Human Resources.
Michael "Shane" Treigle, CPA, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Treigle is a native of Baton Rouge and a graduate of Louisiana State University. He joined the company in 2003 and has been instrumental in the company's growth and expansion. He was formally Senior Vice President.
Tracy Chou joins the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. She holds Bachelor degrees in Mathematics and Business Administration and a Master of Science degree from Stanford University. Chou was formerly a Director for Chou Investment Funds and will be responsible for leading and managing the company's investment strategy.
Natalie Jones joins the company as Director of Human Resources. She is a native of Lutcher, LA and a graduate of Southern University. She has more than twenty years of human resources experience and also prior experience in healthcare, telecommunications, and insurance. She will have responsibility for leading the company's Human Resource and organizational development initiatives.
Stonetrust President and CEO Michael Dileo stated, "I'm pleased to announce the hiring of Tracy Chou and Natalie Jones, and the promotion of Shane Treigle to Executive Vice President. All three individuals are outstanding contributors to our team and each will play key roles in our strategic plans to continue growing the company as a 'first choice' workers' compensation carrier for our agency partners and policyholders in all of our markets."
