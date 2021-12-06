ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stoneweg US, a real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and developments, today announced the promotion of Thomas Stanchak to Director of Sustainability.
In this newly created position, Stanchak will lead all ESG efforts on behalf of the Company and serve as the key advisor on all ESG initiatives for the Company's stakeholders.
"Tom has been a trailblazer and champion of our ESG strategy and activation on both the corporate and property level," said Patrick Richard, CEO for Stoneweg US. "His passion and innovative approach have been very inspiring to witness, and we look forward to all he will accomplish in his new role."
As Director of Sustainability, Stanchak will be responsible for implementing sustainability best practices that will positively affect conservation, consumption, and efficiency that will initiate at the organization level and cascade down to the 14000 units the Company currently has under management. Additional responsibilities include continuing to forge strategic partnerships with environmentally and socially responsible companies; driving all ESG education and innovation efforts; presenting ESG initiatives to the investor committee, and compiling data to be included in quarterly, annual, and specialty reports.
Stanchak began his career with Stoneweg US in 2017 as an Asset Manager, where he was responsible for overseeing operations, maximizing occupancy, and maintaining budgets for 17 assets in the Midwest region. In 2019, Stanchak was promoted to Senior Asset Manager assuming operational responsibility for more than 50% of total AUMs; where his operational leadership was hugely impactful in the Company's ability to deliver healthy returns to its investors that year. In 2020, Tom began focusing his efforts on implementing various energy-efficient and innovative practices to his portfolio by introducing water use conservation, LED retrofits, and effective recycling methods that would not only incorporate sustainability, but also provide key value-add for residents.
"Tom has made significant contributions to Stoneweg US throughout his 4-year tenure," said Sam Palmer, EVP of Asset Management and Development for Stoneweg US. "We're excited to celebrate this next chapter with him, and confident in how he will shape the Company's ESG impact in the future."
