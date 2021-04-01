LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageOS, a leader in cloud native storage management, today announced that Founder and CEO, Alex Chircop will present, "Performance and Benchmarking Cloud Native Storage" at the upcoming Cloud Native London, April 2021.

When: Wed, April 7, 6:30 PM GMT+1

Why Attend Session: Benchmarking storage is hard. During this session, Alex Chircop will discuss the tools and methodologies for measuring performance and benchmarking cloud native storage, as well as identify some of the issues and many of the common pitfalls. He will then offer details around prevailing best practices.

About the Speaker: Alex Chircop is the Founder and CEO of StorageOS, building software defined storage platforms for cloud native environments. Chircop is also a co-chair of the CNCF Storage SIG. Before embarking on his current startup adventure, he spent over 25 years engineering infrastructure platforms for companies like Nomura and Goldman Sachs.

Learn more and register here: https://www.meetup.com/Cloud-Native-London/events/274953721/

About StorageOS

StorageOS is a cloud native, software-defined storage solution to deliver persistent storage for Kubernetes. StorageOS is built from the ground-up with no legacy restrictions to give developers working with cloud native workloads total control of storage with no compromise on performance, availability, or security. For additional information, please visit http://www.storageos.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Tieszen, Touchdown, (512) 585-8728, storageos@touchdownpr.com

 

SOURCE StorageOS

