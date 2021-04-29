LONDON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageOS, a leader in cloud native storage management, has unveiled details of its presentations, speaker slots and customer participation at this year's virtual edition of KubeCon and CloudNativeCon Europe. The event is the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's flagship conference and gathers adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities. It will take place from 4th May — 7th May 2021, with StorageOS providing support as a silver sponsor.
4th May 2021
Cloud Native Data Management Day
Storage OS is also sponsoring the co-located Cloud Native Data Management (CNDM) Day in conjunction with Kasten, HPE, MinIO, NetApp, Portworx, Scality, and VMware. This free event takes place on Tuesday, 4th May, from 12:00 – 17:00 (CEST).
CNDM day is designed to bring together various stakeholders in the Kubernetes storage, application backup, and mobility community to discuss and share current opportunities and solutions in cloud native data management. This event shares customer journeys and highlights industry experts across storage, data services, and backup vendors.
12:30 CEST: A Real Life Story: How Civo Uses K3s and Cloud Native Storage to Build Their Next-Gen Kubernetes Platform
Andy Jeffries, CTO at Civo
Andy discusses how Civo uses StorageOS to power virtual machines and pods, using their CSI driver, finishing with a demo of their managed Kubernetes service, built for developers enabling speed and simplicity. Andy will also take part in the live panel session from 13:15 – 13:55 CEST.
12:50 CEST: Why Enterprises Trust StorageOS with Mission Critical Production Workloads
James Spurin, Product Evangelist at StorageOS
This session illustrates the flexibility of the StorageOS platform and how it empowers a variety of Kubernetes enabled, cloud native technical use cases from financial services to managed service providers. These examples give an insight into how real-life customers are dependent on StorageOS in production today.
5th May 2021
14:15 CEST: Cloud Native Storage - A View of The Landscape, Projects and Technology
Alex Chircop, StorageOS CEO (in his capacity as co-chair of the CNCF Storage SIG). The session also features Xing Yang, VMware & Quinton Hoole, Facebook.
15:00 CEST: Database-as-a-Service with PostgreSQL and Persistent Storage
Romuald Vandepoel, Sales Engineer at StorageOS and Paul Sobey, Head of Product at StorageOS.
During this session Romuald will highlight the benefits of self-service along with composable, templating approaches that can be used to create anything-as-a-service, including persistent workloads through the power of StorageOS.
Register to save your spot https://lnkd.in/ddy5CV9
Daily Ask Me Anything Slot
Join Alex Chircop, StorageOS Founder and CEO and James Spurin, StorageOS Product Evangelist at the StorageOS virtual booth to discuss anything Kubernetes, cloud native storage, data management or persistent storage.
4th May 2021: 14:00 – 14:30 CEST
5th May 2021: 14:15 – 14:45 CEST
"We're delighted to be working with the community and sponsoring this year's KubeCon and CloudNativeCon," comments Alex Chircop, Founder and CEO, StorageOS. "This virtual event brings together some of the foremost names in the cloud native and Kubernetes worlds — helping the user community get the very best from both technologies. I look forward to sharing my thoughts on their continued evolution, both as the CEO of StorageOS and in my capacity as co-chair of the CNCF Storage SIG."
