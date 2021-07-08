LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageOS, a leader in cloud native storage management, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Alex Chircop, will join a panel discussion during next week's virtual SODACON Global 2021 titled, "Cloud Native & Container Storage Future: Should We Debate?"
Panel Discussion, Date/Time:
Wednesday, July 14, 01:15 - 02:00 BST (8:15 am - 9:00 am EDT)
About Alex Chircop Founder & CEO:
Alex Chircop is an expert in infrastructure engineering, architecture and strategy definition. He has previously held positions as Global Head of Storage Platform Engineering at Goldman Sachs and Head of Infrastructure Platform Engineering at Nomura International.
About SODACON Global 2021:
Taking place virtually on July 13 and 14, SODACON Global 2021 is a technical conference that brings together industry leaders, developers and end-users to collaborate and share projects, innovation and best practices for data management and storage in the era of cloud native, IoT, big data, machine learning and more. To learn more and register, please visit: https://sodafoundation.io/events/sodacon-2021-global-virtual/. The SODA Foundation is a Linux Foundation project focused on an open, unified and autonomous data framework and ecosystem for data and storage.
About StorageOS:
StorageOS is the software-defined cloud native storage platform for running containerised production applications in the cloud, on-prem and in hybrid/multi-cloud environments. Powering Kubernetes persistent storage, Enterprises can run any services and stateful applications on any infrastructure. StorageOS scales with application demand, delivering market leading performance, high availability and data security. For more information, please visit https://storageos.com/.
Media Contact
Jorge Ramos, Touchdown PR, 8324579949, jramos@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE StorageOS