Hilco_Merchant_Resources_4_Color_Logo.jpg

Hilco Merchant Resources (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Merchant Resources)

 By Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher & Banks, on January 13, 2021, filed for Chapter 11 reorganization and authorized store closing sales to be conducted by Hilco Merchant Resources.  The store closing process has begun at more than 400 stores nationally.

Since 1956, Christopher & Banks has been providing customers with style, value and service that help her look fabulous and feel amazing, every day and for life's special moments and still focuses on putting "her" first.

Christopher & Banks customers will now save 40-60% off original prices on all merchandise. Christopher & Banks offers a variety of missy, women's and petite sizes in their stores, now at 40-60% off the original price. These incredible discounts are valid throughout the stores and include customers' favorite styles across all departments.  "The closing stores feature an abundant assortment of merchandise at very significant price reductions. Customers will save on their favorite apparel for work, play and special occasions," a spokesperson for Hilco Merchant Resources stated. "We encourage shoppers to visit their nearby location now and take advantage of these tremendous savings before it's too late."

Store fixtures are also being sold at compelling prices as part of these closing sales.

A full list of closing locations is attached. Store detail are also available on the Christopher & Banks Store Locator page.

Christopher & Banks online sales will continue. Closing discounts will not apply to online purchases.

About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC: 
Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives.  Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment.  Additionally, HMR now includes among its subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixed Asset Recovery (www.hilcoffe.com), and an innovative sale locater website called Shop Genius (www.shopgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Christopher and Banks Closing Stores

 Store

 Mall

 Address

 City

 State

Zip

 Christopher & Banks

 Parkway Place

 2801 Memorial Pkwy SW, #162

 Huntsville

 AL

35801

 Christopher & Banks

 Central Mall

 5111 Rogers Avenue, #28

 Fort Smith

 AR

72903

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Outlets of Little Rock

 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, #B-M155

 Little Rock

 AR

72210

 Christopher & Banks

 Pinnacle Hills Promenade

 2203 Promenade Blvd, #2130

 Rogers

 AR

72758

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Outlets at Anthem

 4250 W Anthem Way, #0720

 Anthem

 AZ

85086

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Phoenix Premium Outlet

 4976 Premium Outlets Way, #746

 Chandler

 AZ

85226

 Christopher & Banks

 Arrowhead Towne Center

 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center Drive, #1253

 Glendale

 AZ

85308

 Christopher & Banks

 Superstition Springs Center

 6555 E Southern Avenue, #E10

 Mesa

 AZ

85206

 Christopher & Banks

 Prescott Gateway Mall

 3250 Gateway Blvd, #1064

 Prescott

 AZ

86303

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tucson Premium Outlets

 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd, #920

 Tucson

 AZ

85742

 Christopher & Banks

 Capitola Mall

 1855 41st Avenue, #E09

 Capitola

 CA

95010

 Christopher & Banks

 Sunrise Mall

 6145 Sunrise Mall

 Citrus Heights

 CA

95610

 Christopher & Banks

 Mt. Shasta Mall

 900 Dana Drive, #C44

 Redding

 CA

96003

 Christopher & Banks

 Montgomery Village

 731 Village Court, #731

 Santa Rosa

 CA

95405

 Christopher & Banks

 Arapahoe Crossing

 6616 Parker Road, #101

 Aurora

 CO

80016

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Outlets at Castle Rock

 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., #1020

 Castle Rock

 CO

80108

 Christopher & Banks

 Chapel Hills Mall

 1710 Briargate Blvd, #117

 Colorado Springs

 CO

80920

 Christopher & Banks

 Pavilion Shopping Center

 4344 South College Avenue, #5

 Fort Collins

 CO

80525

 Christopher & Banks

 Mesa Mall

 2424 US Hwy 6 & 50, #110

 Grand Junction

 CO

81505

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Colorado Mills

 14500 West Colfax Avenue, #456

 Lakewood

 CO

80401

 Christopher & Banks

 Aspen Grove

 7301 S Santa Fe Drive, #222

 Littleton

 CO

80120

 CJ Banks

 Aspen Grove

 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, #528

 Littleton

 CO

80120

 Christopher & Banks

 The Promenade Shops at Centerra

 5855 Sky Pond Drive, #F118

 Loveland

 CO

80538

 CJ Banks

 The Promenade Shops at Centerra

 5971 Sky Pond Drive, #C148

 Loveland

 CO

80538

 Christopher & Banks

 Marketplace at Northglenn

 331A West 104th Avenue, Bldg 5

 Northglenn

 CO

80234

 Christopher & Banks

 Pueblo Mall

 3539 Dillon Drive

 Pueblo

 CO

81008

 Christopher & Banks

 High Plains Shopping Center

 1227 W Main Street, #1305

 Sterling

 CO

80751

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Denver Premium Outlets

 13801 Grant St., #405

 Thornton

 CO

80023

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods

 455 Trolley Line Blvd, #720

 Mashantucket

 CT

06338

 Christopher & Banks

 The Promenade at Evergreen Walk

 101 Evergreen Way, #115

 South Windsor

 CT

06074

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Westbrook Outlets

 314 Flat Rock Place, #C140

 Westbrook

 CT

06498

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach III (Seaside)

 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive, #1820

 Rehoboth Beach

 DE

19971

 Christopher & Banks

 Concord Mall

 4737 Concord Pike, #740

 Wilmington

 DE

19803

 Christopher & Banks

 Volusia Mall

 1700 W International Speedway, #414

 Daytona Beach

 FL

32114

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Ellenton Premium Outlet

 5461 Factory Shops Blvd, #585

 Ellenton

 FL

34222

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Sanibel Outlets

 20350 Summerlin Road, #6110

 Fort Myers

 FL

33908

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tampa Premium Outlet

 2224 Grand Cypress Drive, #728

 Lutz

 FL

33559

 Christopher & Banks

 Port Charlotte Town Center

 1441 Tamiami Trail, #215

 Port Charlotte

 FL

33948

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 St. Augustine Outlets

 500 Outlet Mall Blvd, #318

 St. Augustine

 FL

32084

 Christopher & Banks

 Tyrone Square

 6924 Tyrone Square Mall

 St. Petersburg

 FL

33710

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Calhoun Premium Outlets

 455 Belwood Road, #A017

 Calhoun

 GA

30701

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets Commerce

 800 Steven B Tanger Blvd, #112

 Commerce

 GA

30529

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Outlets of Des Moines

 801 Bass Pro Dr NW, #415

 Altoona

 IA

50009

 Christopher & Banks

 North Grand Mall

 2801 Grand Avenue, #1090

 Ames

 IA

50010

 Christopher & Banks

 Delaware Centre I

 1802 SE Delaware Ave, Suite #109

 Ankeny

 IA

50021

 Christopher & Banks

 Westgate Mall

 515 North Adams, #223

 Carroll

 IA

51401

 Christopher & Banks

 Lindale Mall

 4444 First Avenue NE, #142

 Cedar Rapids

 IA

52402

 CJ Banks

 Lindale Mall

 4444 First Avenue NE, #36

 Cedar Rapids

 IA

52402

 Christopher & Banks

 Coral Ridge Mall

 1451 Coral Ridge Ave, #118

 Coralville

 IA

52241

 Christopher & Banks

 Metro Crossing Shopping Center

 3606 Metro Drive, #200

 Council Bluffs

 IA

51501

 Christopher & Banks

 Northpark Mall

 320 West Kimberly Road, #90

 Davenport

 IA

52806

 Christopher & Banks

 Centrum Plaza

 915 Short Street

 Decorah

 IA

52101

 Christopher & Banks

 Kennedy Mall

 555 John F Kennedy Road, #445

 Dubuque

 IA

52002

 Christopher & Banks

 Crossroads Mall

 217 South 25th Street, #C23

 Fort Dodge

 IA

50501

 Christopher & Banks

 Marshalltown Mall

 2500 South Center Street

 Marshalltown

 IA

50158

 Christopher & Banks

 Willow Creek Crossing

 532 Indianhead Drive

 Mason City

 IA

50401

 Christopher & Banks

 Quincy Place Mall

 1110 Quincy Avenue, #84

 Ottumwa

 IA

52501

 Christopher & Banks

 Lakeport Commons

 5001 Sergeant Road, #295

 Sioux City

 IA

51106

 Christopher & Banks

 South Park Mall

 901 11th Street SW, #48

 Spencer

 IA

51301

 Christopher & Banks

 Crossroads Mall

 2060 Crossroads Boulevard

 Waterloo

 IA

50702

 Christopher & Banks

 Westland Mall

 550 South Gear Avenue, #42

 West Burlington

 IA

52655

 Christopher & Banks

 Valley West Mall

 1551 Valley West Drive, #235

 West Des Moines

 IA

50266

 CJ Banks

 Valley West Mall

 1551 Valley West Drive, #281

 West Des Moines

 IA

50266

 Christopher & Banks

 The Village at Jordan Creek

 6925 Mills Civic Pkwy, #130

 West Des Moines

 IA

50266

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Outlets Williamsburg

 1991 O'Donnell Road, #502

 Williamsburg

 IA

52361

 Christopher & Banks

 Boise Towne Square

 350 North Milwaukee, #2323

 Boise

 ID

83704

 Christopher & Banks

 Pine Ridge Mall

 4155 Yellowstone Hwy, #1152

 Chubbuck

 ID

83202

 Christopher & Banks

 Grand Teton Mall

 2300 East 17th Street, #54

 Idaho Falls

 ID

83404

 Christopher & Banks

 Palouse Mall

 2018 West Pullman Road, #D7

 Moscow

 ID

83843

 Christopher & Banks

 Magic Valley Mall

 1485 Pole Line Lane, #195

 Twin Falls

 ID

83301

 Christopher & Banks

 Algonquin Commons

 1952 S Randall Road, #56

 Algonquin

 IL

60102

 Christopher & Banks

 Alton Square

 116 Alton Square, #A09A

 Alton

 IL

62002

 Christopher & Banks

 Eastland Mall

 1615 East Empire Street, #1048

 Bloomington

 IL

61701

 Christopher & Banks

 Northfield Square Mall

 1600 N State Route 50, #424A

 Bourbonnais

 IL

60914

 Christopher & Banks

 University Mall

 1237 East Main Street, #1052

 Carbondale

 IL

62901

 Christopher & Banks

 Market Place Plaza

 1901 N. Market Street, #T-10

 Champaign

 IL

61822

 Christopher & Banks

 Village Mall

 2917 North Vermilion

 Danville

 IL

61832

 Christopher & Banks

 Shoppes on Ford Avenue

 1603 Ford Avenue, #A

 Effingham

 IL

62401

 Christopher & Banks

 St. Clair Square

 134 St. Clair Square, #180

 Fairview Heights

 IL

62208

 Christopher & Banks

 Hickory Point Mall

 1350 Hickory Point Mall, #1120

 Forsyth

 IL

62535

 Christopher & Banks

 Yorktown Shopping Center

 232 Yorktown Shopping Center

 Lombard

 IL

60148

 Christopher & Banks

 Cross County Mall

 700 Broadway East, #3

 Mattoon

 IL

61938

 Christopher & Banks

 SouthPark Mall

 4500 16th Street, #630

 Moline

 IL

61265

 Christopher & Banks

 Westridge Court

 256 S Route 59, #104

 Naperville

 IL

60540

 Christopher & Banks

 Northwoods Mall

 2200 West War Memorial Drive, #CU-9

 Peoria

 IL

61613

 Christopher & Banks

 Peru Mall

 3940 Route 251, #H2

 Peru

 IL

61354

 Christopher & Banks

 Quincy Mall

 3347 Quincy Mall

 Quincy

 IL

62301

 Christopher & Banks

 Cherryvale Mall

 7200 Harrison Avenue, #H-04

 Rockford

 IL

61112

 Christopher & Banks

 The Arboretum of South Barrington

 100 West Higgins Road, #Q-65

 South Barrington

 IL

60010

 Christopher & Banks

 White Oaks Mall

 2501 Wabash Avenue, #A03A

 Springfield

 IL

62704

 CJ Banks

 White Oaks Mall

 2501 Wabash Avenue, #A-01

 Springfield

 IL

62704

 Christopher & Banks

 Northland Mall

 2900 East Lincolnway, #10

 Sterling

 IL

61081

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets Tuscola

 D700 Tuscola Blvd, Box 4050, #D700

 Tuscola

 IL

61953

 Christopher & Banks

 College Mall

 2916 East 3rd Street, #M-12

 Bloomington

 IN

47401

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Indiana Premium Outlets

 3200 Outlet Drive, #F050

 Edinburgh

 IN

46124

 Christopher & Banks

 Shoppes on Six

 205 County Road 6 East, #F

 Elkhart

 IN

46514

 Christopher & Banks

 Eastland Mall

 800 North Green River Road, #146

 Evansville

 IN

47715

 Christopher & Banks

 Glenbrook Square

 4201 Coldwater, #E10

 Fort Wayne

 IN

46805

 Christopher & Banks

 Orchard Crossing

 914 Thomas Road, #106

 Fort Wayne

 IN

46804

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Outlet Shoppes at Fremont

 6245 Old US 27, #E020

 Fremont

 IN

46737

 Christopher & Banks

 Greenwood Park Mall

 1251 US Highway 31 North, #F11

 Greenwood

 IN

46142

 Christopher & Banks

 Markland Mall

 1220 South 17th Street, #B03

 Kokomo

 IN

46902

 Christopher & Banks

 Tippecanoe Mall

 2415 Sagamore Parkway South, #B09

 Lafayette

 IN

47905

 CJ Banks

 Tippecanoe Mall

 2415 Sagamore Parkway South, #G12A

 Lafayette

 IN

47905

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet

 511 Lighthouse Place, #E110

 Michigan City

 IN

46360

 Christopher & Banks

 Wilshire Plaza

 5530 Grape Road, #260

 Mishawaka

 IN

46545

 Christopher & Banks

 Muncie Mall

 3501 N Granville Avenue, #K06

 Muncie

 IN

47303

 CJ Banks

 Muncie Mall

 3501 Granville Avenue, #M03

 Muncie

 IN

47303

 Christopher & Banks

 Hamilton Town Center

 14002 Hoard Dr, #300

 Noblesville

 IN

46060

 Christopher & Banks

 The Shops at Perry Crossing

 314 Marketplace Mile, #115

 Plainfield

 IN

46168

 Christopher & Banks

 Richmond Square

 3801 National Road East, #541

 Richmond

 IN

47374

 Christopher & Banks

 Crossroads Shopping Center

 1525 U.S. 41, #C8-10

 Schererville

 IN

46375

 Christopher & Banks

 Honey Creek Mall

 3401 South US Hwy 41, #H3

 Terre Haute

 IN

47802

 Christopher & Banks

 Derby Marketplace

 1930 N. Rock Road, #D-13

 Derby

 KS

67037

 Christopher & Banks

 Garden City Plaza

 2214 East Kansas Avenue, #6&7

 Garden City

 KS

67846

 Christopher & Banks

 Big Creek Crossing in Hays

 2918 Vine Street, #60

 Hays

 KS

67601

 Christopher & Banks

 Hutchinson Mall

 1500 E 11th Ave, #B09

 Hutchinson

 KS

67501

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 The Legends

 1813 Village West Parkway, #Q-102

 Kansas City

 KS

66111

 Christopher & Banks

 Liberal Plaza Shopping Center

 1505 N Kansas Avenue, #A14

 Liberal

 KS

67901

 Christopher & Banks

 Mission Mart Shopping Center

 5327 Johnson Drive

 Mission

 KS

66205

 Christopher & Banks

 Corbin Park

 6501 W 135th Street, #F-8

 Overland Park

 KS

66223

 Christopher & Banks

 Central Mall

 2259 South 9th Street, #127

 Salina

 KS

67401

 CJ Banks

 Central Mall

 2259 South 9th Street, #46

 Salina

 KS

67401

 Christopher & Banks

 West Ridge Mall

 1801 Wanamaker Road, #F17

 Topeka

 KS

66604

 CJ Banks

 West Ridge Mall

 1801 Wanamaker Road

 Topeka

 KS

66604

 Christopher & Banks

 Towne East Square

 7700 East Kellogg Drive, #P05

 Wichita

 KS

67207

 Christopher & Banks

 New Market Square

 2441 North Maize Road, #1807

 Wichita

 KS

67205

 Christopher & Banks

 Towne West Square

 4600 W Kellogg Drive, #Q08

 Wichita

 KS

67209

 Christopher & Banks

 Ashland Town Center

 500 Winchester Avenue, #250

 Ashland

 KY

41101

 Christopher & Banks

 Greenwood Mall

 2625 Scottsville Rd, #100

 Bowling Green

 KY

42104

 Christopher & Banks

 Crestview Hills Town Center

 2815 Town Center Boulevard, #2020

 Crestview Hills

 KY

41017

 Christopher & Banks

 Towne Mall

 1704 N Dixie Hwy, #A003

 Elizabethtown

 KY

42701

 Christopher & Banks

 Fayette Mall

 3401 Nicholasville Road, #432

 Lexington

 KY

40503

 Christopher & Banks

 Mall St. Matthews

 5000 Shelbyville Road, #1125

 Louisville

 KY

40207

 Christopher & Banks

 Kentucky Oaks Mall

 5101 Hinkleville Road, #720

 Paducah

 KY

42001

 CJ Banks

 Kentucky Oaks Mall

 5101 Hinkleville Road, #730

 Paducah

 KY

42001

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

 1155 Buck Creek Road, #A110

 Simpsonville

 KY

40067

 Christopher & Banks

 Somerset Mall

 4150 US Hwy 27 S, #12b

 Somerset

 KY

42501

 Christopher & Banks

 The Mall at Whitney Field

 100 Commercial Road,  #64

 Leominster

 MA

01453

 Christopher & Banks

 Harford Mall

 670 Bel Air Road, #6

 Bel Air

 MD

21014

 Christopher & Banks

 Francis Scott Key Mall

 5500 Buckeystown Pike, #252

 Frederick

 MD

21703

 Christopher & Banks

 Valley Mall

 17301 Valley Road, #462

 Hagerstown

 MD

21740

 Christopher & Banks

 Country Club Mall

 1262 Vocke Road, #444

 LaVale

 MD

21502

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Outlets Ocean City

 12741 Ocean Gateway, #960

 Ocean City

 MD

21842

 Christopher & Banks

 TownMall of Westminster

 400 North Center Street, #241

 Westminster

 MD

21157

 Christopher & Banks

 Auburn Mall

 550 Center Street, #1108

 Auburn

 ME

04210

 Christopher & Banks

 Marketplace at Augusta

 2 Stephen King Drive, #4

 Augusta

 ME

04330

 Christopher & Banks

 Bangor Mall

 663 Stillwater Avenue, #F9/F10

 Bangor

 ME

04401

 CJ Banks

 Bangor Mall

 663 Stillwater Avenue, #1082

 Bangor

 ME

04401

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Outlets at Kittery

 283 US Route 1, #102

 Kittery

 ME

03904

 Christopher & Banks

 Bay City Town Center (fka Bay City Mall)

 4101 Wilder Road, #E517

 Bay City

 MI

48706

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Birch Run Premium Outlets

 12240 South Beyer Road, #V032

 Birch Run

 MI

48415

 Christopher & Banks

 Green Oak Village Place

 9736 Village Place Blvd, #F

 Brighton

 MI

48116

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids

 350 84th Street SW, #1025

 Byron Township

 MI

49315

 Christopher & Banks

 Delta Plaza Mall

 301 North Lincoln Road

 Escanaba

 MI

49829

 Christopher & Banks

 The Shops at CenterPoint

 3647 28th Street SE

 Grand Rapids

 MI

49512

 Christopher & Banks

 RiverTown Crossings

 3700 Rivertown Pkwy, #1218

 Grandville

 MI

49418

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets Howell

 1475 N. Burkhart Road, #G170

 Howell

 MI

48855

 Christopher & Banks

 Midtown Mall

 1084 South Stephenson Avenue

 Iron Mountain

 MI

49801

 Christopher & Banks

 Westwood Mall

 1850 W Michigan Ave, #808

 Jackson

 MI

49202

 Christopher & Banks

 Lansing Mall

 5324 W Saginaw Highway, #171

 Lansing

 MI

48917

 Christopher & Banks

 Eastwood Towne Center

 3016 Towne Centre Blvd, #D4

 Lansing

 MI

48912

 Christopher & Banks

 Laurel Park Place

 37700 West Six Mile Road, #D-280

 Livonia

 MI

48152

 Christopher & Banks

 Midland Mall

 6800 Eastman Avenue, #240

 Midland

 MI

48642

 Christopher & Banks

 The Lakes Mall

 5600 Harvey Street, #2072

 Muskegon

 MI

49444

 Christopher & Banks

 Petoskey Town Center

 1319 Spring Street

 Petoskey

 MI

49770

 Christopher & Banks

 Birchwood Mall

 4350 24th Avenue, #228

 Port Huron

 MI

48059

 Christopher & Banks

 The Crossroads

 6650 S Westnedge Ave, #255

 Portage

 MI

49024

 Christopher & Banks

 Hampton Village Centre

 2685 South Rochester Road, #11

 Rochester Hills

 MI

48307

 Christopher & Banks

 Fashion Square Mall

 4895 Fashion Square Mall, #402

 Saginaw

 MI

48604-2796

 Christopher & Banks

 Grand Traverse Mall

 3200 S Airport Road West, #411

 Traverse City

 MI

49684

 Christopher & Banks

 Utica Corners

 13291 Hall Road, #C140

 Utica

 MI

48315

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Outlets at West Branch

 2990 Cook Road, #108

 West Branch

 MI

48661

 Christopher & Banks

 Westland Mall

 35000 West Warren Road, #401

 Westland

 MI

48185

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Albertville Premium Outlet

 6415 Labeaux Avenue NE, #A030

 Albertville

 MN

55301

 Christopher & Banks

 Viking Plaza

 3015 Highway 29 South, 4095

 Alexandria

 MN

56308

 Christopher & Banks

 Time Square

 7605 148th Street

 Apple Valley

 MN

55124

 Christopher & Banks

 Westgate Mall

 14136 Baxter Drive, #36

 Baxter

 MN

56425

 Christopher & Banks

 Paul Bunyan Mall

 1401 Paul Bunyan Drive NW

 Bemidji

 MN

56601

 Christopher & Banks

 Southtown Center

 7833 Southtown Center, #511

 Bloomington

 MN

55431

 Christopher & Banks

 Mall of America

 268 South Boulevard

 Bloomington

 MN

55425

 Christopher & Banks

 Burnsville Center

 2016 Burnsville Center

 Burnsville

 MN

55306

 Christopher & Banks

 Riverdale Village

 12771 Riverdale Blvd, #101-102

 Coon Rapids

 MN

55448

 Christopher & Banks

 Washington Square Mall

 815 Lake Avenue, #5

 Detroit Lakes

 MN

56501

 Christopher & Banks

 Miller Hill Mall

 1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, #E02D

 Duluth

 MN

55811

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Twin Cities Premium Outlets

 3965 Eagan Outlets Parkway, #335

 Eagan

 MN

55122

 Christopher & Banks

 Eden Prairie Center

 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, #1210

 Eden Prairie

 MN

55344

 Christopher & Banks

 Central Square Mall

 201 NW 4th Street, #100

 Grand Rapids

 MN

55744

 Christopher & Banks

 Hutchinson Mall

 1060 Hwy 15 South, #36

 Hutchinson

 MN

55350

 Christopher & Banks

 River Hills Mall

 1850 Adams Street, #518

 Mankato

 MN

56001-4840

 Christopher & Banks

 Maple Grove Crossing

 8046 Wedgewood Lane North, #10

 Maple Grove

 MN

55369

 Christopher & Banks

 Market Street Mall

 1420 East College Drive

 Marshall

 MN

56258

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Medford Outlet Center

 6750 West Frontage Road, #B033

 Medford

 MN

55049

 Christopher & Banks

 Moorhead Center Mall

 512 Center Avenue

 Moorhead

 MN

56560

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 North Branch Outlets

 38500 Tanger Drive, #113

 North Branch

 MN

55056

 Christopher & Banks

 The Shoppes of Oak Park Heights

 5825 Krueger Lane

 Oak Park Heights

 MN

55082

 Christopher & Banks

 Rockford Road Plaza

 4190 Vinewood Lane N

 Plymouth

 MN

55442

 Christopher & Banks

 Apache Mall

 333 Apache Mall, #1030

 Rochester

 MN

55902

 Christopher & Banks

 Rosedale Commons

 2480 Fairview Avenue North, #163 A&B

 Roseville

 MN

55113

 Christopher & Banks

 Crossroads Center

 4101 West Division Street, #C0012

 St. Cloud

 MN

56301-6601

 Christopher & Banks

 Thunderbird Mall

 1427 South 12th Avenue, #27

 Virginia

 MN

55792-3247

 Christopher & Banks

 Kandi Mall

 1605 South 1st Street, #C10/11

 Willmar

 MN

56201

 Christopher & Banks

 Winona Mall

 1213 Gilmore

 Winona

 MN

55987

 Christopher & Banks

 Woodbury Village Shopping Center

 7150 Valley Creek Plaza, #204

 Woodbury

 MN

55125

 Christopher & Banks

 Branson Landing

 1105 Branson Landing Boulevard, #1105

 Branson

 MO

65616

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets Branson

 300 Tanger Boulevard, #304

 Branson

 MO

65616

 Christopher & Banks

 West Park Mall

 3049 William Street, #183

 Cape Girardeau

 MO

63703

 CJ Banks

 West Park Mall

 3049 William Street, #182

 Cape Girardeau

 MO

63703

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 St. Louis Premium Outlet

 18533 Outlet Blvd, #103

 Chesterfield

 MO

63005

 Christopher & Banks

 Columbia Mall

 2300 Bernadette Drive, #0302

 Columbia

 MO

65203

 Christopher & Banks

 West County Center

 72 West County Center,  #1300

 Des Peres

 MO

63131

 Christopher & Banks

 Capital Mall

 3600 Country Club Drive, #306

 Jefferson City

 MO

65109

 Christopher & Banks

 Northpark Mall

 101 N. Range Line Rd, #350

 Joplin

 MO

64801

 Christopher & Banks

 The Shops At Boardwalk

 8630 North Boardwalk Avenue, #SP18

 Kansas City

 MO

64154

 CJ Banks

 The Shops At Boardwalk

 8638 North Boardwalk Avenue, #14

 Kansas City

 MO

64154

 Christopher & Banks

 Summit Fair

 930-V Northwest Blue Pkwy

 Lees Summit

 MO

64086

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Osage Beach Premium Outlets

 4540 Osage Beach Parkway, #H-5

 Osage Beach

 MO

65065

 Christopher & Banks

 Battlefield Mall

 2825 South Glenstone Avenue, #F04A

 Springfield

 MO

65804

 Christopher & Banks

 East Hills Mall

 3702 Frederick Blvd, #16

 St. Joseph

 MO

64505

 Christopher & Banks

 South County Center

 316 South County Center Way, #316

 St. Louis

 MO

63129

 Christopher & Banks

 Mid Rivers Mall

 2004 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

 St. Peters

 MO

63376

 Christopher & Banks

 Rimrock Mall

 300 South 24th Street West, #B-1

 Billings

 MT

59102

 Christopher & Banks

 Holiday Village Mall

 1200 10th Avenue South, #1

 Great Falls

 MT

59405

 Christopher & Banks

 Skyway Regional Shopping Center

 2013 Cromwell Dixon Drive, #105

 Helena

 MT

59601

 Christopher & Banks

 Kalispell Center Mall

 20 North Main Street, #B090

 Kalispell

 MT

59901

 Christopher & Banks

 Southgate Mall

 2901 Brooks Street, #B2

 Missoula

 MT

59801

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Asheville Outlets

 800 Brevard Road, #864

 Asheville

 NC

28806

 Christopher & Banks

 Carolina Mall

 1480 Concord Parkway N, #275

 Concord

 NC

28025

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Carolina Premium Outlets

 1223B Industrial Park Drive, #1223B

 Smithfield

 NC

27577

 Christopher & Banks

 Kirkwood Mall

 630 Kirkwood Mall

 Bismarck

 ND

58504

 CJ Banks

 Kirkwood Mall

 642 Kirkwood Mall

 Bismarck

 ND

58504

 Christopher & Banks

 Holiday Mall

 425 College Drive South, #6

 Devils Lake

 ND

58301

 Christopher & Banks

 West Acres Shopping Center

 3902 13th Avenue South, #233

 Fargo

 ND

58103

 CJ Banks

 West Acres Shopping Center

 3902 13th Avenue South, #237

 Fargo

 ND

58103

 Christopher & Banks

 Columbia Mall

 2800 Columbia Road, #335

 Grand Forks

 ND

58201

 Christopher & Banks

 Buffalo Mall

 2400 8th Avenue SW, #E4

 Jamestown

 ND

58401

 Christopher & Banks

 Dakota Square

 218 Dakota Square

 Minot

 ND

58701

 Christopher & Banks

 Village Centre

 122 East 24th Street, #A11

 Columbus

 NE

68601

 Christopher & Banks

 Conestoga Mall

 3404 West 13th Street, #D33

 Grand Island

 NE

68803

 CJ Banks

 Conestoga Mall

 3404 West 13th Street, #A3A

 Grand Island

 NE

68803

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Nebraska Crossing Outlets

 21351 Nebraska Crossing Drive, #A113

 Gretna

 NE

68028

 Christopher & Banks

 Hilltop Mall

 5003 North 2nd Avenue, #5

 Kearney

 NE

68848

 Christopher & Banks

 SouthPointe Pavilions

 2940 Pine Lake Road, #I-18

 Lincoln

 NE

68516

 Christopher & Banks

 Gateway Mall

 516 Gateway Mall

 Lincoln

 NE

68505-2462

 Christopher & Banks

 Sunset Plaza

 1700 Market Lane, #200

 Norfolk

 NE

68701

 Christopher & Banks

 Platte River Mall

 1000 South Dewey, #40/50

 North Platte

 NE

69101

 Christopher & Banks

 Montclair on Center

 13029 West Center Road

 Omaha

 NE

68144

 CJ Banks

 Montclair on Center

 13023 West Center Road

 Omaha

 NE

68144

 Christopher & Banks

 Shadow Lake Towne Center

 7474 Towne Center Pkwy, #T-117

 Papillion

 NE

68046

 CJ Banks

 Shadow Lake Towne Center

 7474 Towne Center Pkwy, #T-115

 Papillion

 NE

68046

 Christopher & Banks

 Monument Mall

 2302 Frontage Road, #2

 Scottsbluff

 NE

69361

 Christopher & Banks

 Mall of New Hampshire

 1500 South Willow Street, #E111

 Manchester

 NH

03103

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Settlers Green Outlet Village

 2 Common Court, #D-54

 North Conway

 NH

03860

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets Tilton

 120 Laconia Road, #220

 Tilton

 NH

03276

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Gloucester Premium Outlet

 100 Premium Outlets Drive, #500

 Blackwood

 NJ

08012

 Christopher & Banks

 Cottonwood Mall

 10000 Coors Bypass, #C206

 Albuquerque

 NM

87114

 Christopher & Banks

 Animas Valley Mall

 4601 East Main Street, #470

 Farmington

 NM

87402

 Christopher & Banks

 Colonie Center

 131 Colonie Center, #280

 Albany

 NY

12205

 Christopher & Banks

 Boulevard Mall

 1281 Niagara Falls Boulevard

 Amherst

 NY

14226

 Christopher & Banks

 McKinley Mall

 3701 McKinley Parkway, #736

 Buffalo

 NY

14219

 Christopher & Banks

 Great Northern Mall

 4155 State Route 31, #B106

 Clay

 NY

13041

 Christopher & Banks

 Arnot Mall

 3300 Chambers Road South, #5146

 Horseheads

 NY

14845

 Christopher & Banks

 Pyramid Mall Ithaca

 40 Catherwood Road, #B07

 Ithaca

 NY

14850

 Christopher & Banks

 Oakdale Mall

 601-635 Harry L Drive, #74

 Johnson City

 NY

13790

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Log Jam Outlet

 1476 State Route 9, #H14

 Lake George

 NY

12845

 Christopher & Banks

 Chautauqua Mall

 318 East Fairmont Avenue, #644

 Lakewood

 NY

14750

 Christopher & Banks

 The Orchard

 8653 Clinton Street, #8653

 New Hartford

 NY

13413

 CJ Banks

 The Orchard

 8651 Clinton Street, #8651

 New Hartford

 NY

13413

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

 1900 Military Road, #223

 Niagara Falls

 NY

14304

 Christopher & Banks

 Champlain Centre North

 60 Smithfield Blvd, #C-115

 Plattsburgh

 NY

12901

 Christopher & Banks

 Marketplace Mall

 751 Miracle Mile Drive, #A1-2

 Rochester

 NY

14623

 Christopher & Banks

 The Mall at Greece Ridge

 257 Greece Ridge Center Drive, #H-19a

 Rochester

 NY

14626

 Christopher & Banks

 Wilton Mall at Saratoga

 3065 Route 50, #B011a

 Saratoga Springs

 NY

12866

 Christopher & Banks

 Via Port Rotterdam

 93 West Campbell Road, #6050

 Schenectady

 NY

12306

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Destiny USA

 3 Destiny USA Drive, #L-204

 Syracuse

 NY

13204

 Christopher & Banks

 Eastview Mall

 150 Eastview Mall

 Victor

 NY

14564

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Waterloo Premium Outlets

 655 State Route 318, #A049

 Waterloo

 NY

13165

 Christopher & Banks

 Salmon Run

 21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop West, #A104

 Watertown

 NY

13601

 Christopher & Banks

 Eastern Hills Mall

 4545 Transit Road, #734

 Williamsville

 NY

14221

 Christopher & Banks

 Marketplace at Four Corners

 7045 Marketplace Drive

 Bainbridge Township

 OH

44202

 Christopher & Banks

 Mall at Fairfield Commons

 2727 Fairfield Commons, #W170

 Beavercreek

 OH

45431

 Christopher & Banks

 The Greene Town Center

 106 Plum Street

 Beavercreek

 OH

45440

 CJ Banks

 The Greene Town Center

 110 Plum Street

 Beavercreek

 OH

45440

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Ohio Station Outlets

 9911 Avon Lake Road, #200

 Burbank

 OH

44214

 Christopher & Banks

 Belden Village

 4129 Belden Village Mall, #B40

 Canton

 OH

44718

 Christopher & Banks

 Chillicothe Mall

 1075 North Bridge Street, #165

 Chillicothe

 OH

45601

 Christopher & Banks

 Polaris Fashion Place

 1500 Polaris Parkway, #2008

 Columbus

 OH

43240

 Christopher & Banks

 Mall at Tuttle Crossing

 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, #267/#268

 Dublin

 OH

43016

 Christopher & Banks

 Bridgewater Falls

 3425 Princeton Rd, #I-133

 Fairfield Township

 OH

45011

 Christopher & Banks

 Findlay Village Mall

 1800 Tiffin Avenue, #469

 Findlay

 OH

45840

 Christopher & Banks

 Indian Mound Mall

 771 South 30th Street, #721

 Heath

 OH

43056

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville

 8315 Factory Shops Boulevard

 Jeffersonville

 OH

43128

 Christopher & Banks

 River Valley Mall

 1635 River Valley Circle, #331

 Lancaster

 OH

43130

 Christopher & Banks

 Lima Mall

 2400 Elida Road, #158

 Lima

 OH

45805

 Christopher & Banks

 Richland Mall

 687 Richland Mall

 Mansfield

 OH

44906

 Christopher & Banks

 Deerfield Towne Center

 5515 Deerfield Blvd, #3010

 Mason

 OH

45040

 Christopher & Banks

 Great Lakes Mall

 7850 Mentor Avenue, #514

 Mentor

 OH

44060

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Cincinnati Premium Outlet

 400 Premium Outlets Drive, #968

 Monroe

 OH

45050

 Christopher & Banks

 New Towne Mall

 400 Mill Avenue SE, #317

 New Philadelphia

 OH

44663

 Christopher & Banks

 Eastwood Mall

 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, #1155

 Niles

 OH

44446

 Christopher & Banks

 Westfield Great Northern

 116 Great Northern Mall

 North Olmsted

 OH

44070

 Christopher & Banks

 The Town Center at Levis Commons

 4170 Levis Commons Blvd, #18-A

 Perrysburg

 OH

43551

 CJ Banks

 The Town Center at Levis Commons

 4175 Levis Commons Blvd

 Perrysburg

 OH

43551

 Christopher & Banks

 Miami Valley Centre

 987 East Ash Street,  #C6

 Piqua

 OH

45356

 Christopher & Banks

 Sandusky Mall

 4314 Milan Road, #180

 Sandusky

 OH

44870

 Christopher & Banks

 Bechtle Crossing

 1642 N Bechtle Ave

 Springfield

 OH

45504

 Christopher & Banks

 Ohio Valley Mall

 67800 Mall Road, #570

 St. Clairsville

 OH

43950

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets Columbus

 400 S. Wilson Road, #1040

 Sunbury

 OH

43074

 Christopher & Banks

 The Shoppes on Burbank

 4369 Burbank Road, #20

 Wooster

 OH

44691

 Christopher & Banks

 Southern Park Mall

 7401 Market Street, #221A

 Youngstown

 OH

44512

 Christopher & Banks

 Washington Park Mall

 2350 SE Washington Blvd

 Bartlesville

 OK

74006

 Christopher & Banks

 Sooner Mall

 3301 West Main Street, #305

 Norman

 OK

73072

 Christopher & Banks

 Quail Springs Mall

 2501 W Memorial Road, #153

 Oklahoma City

 OK

73134

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 The Outlet Shoppes at Oklahoma City

 7654 West Reno Avenue, #730

 Oklahoma City

 OK

73127

 Christopher & Banks

 Shawnee Mall

 4901 North Kickapoo Street, #1556

 Shawnee

 OK

74804

 Christopher & Banks

 Heritage Mall

 2134 14th Ave SE, #A117

 Albany

 OR

97322

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Bend Factory Outlets

 61334 South Hwy 97, #150

 Bend

 OR

97702

 Christopher & Banks

 Valley River Center

 538 Valley River Center

 Eugene

 OR

97401

 Christopher & Banks

 Streets of Tanasbourne

 2270 NE Allie Avenue, #820

 Hillsboro

 OR

97124

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Lincoln City Outlet

 1500 SE East Devils Lake Road, #202

 Lincoln City

 OR

97367

 Christopher & Banks

 Rogue Valley Mall

 1600 N Riverside Drive, #2041

 Medford

 OR

97501

 Christopher & Banks

 Clackamas Town Center

 12000 SE 82nd Avenue, #L203

 Portland 

 OR

97086

 Christopher & Banks

 Salem Center

 480 Center Street, #2220

 Salem

 OR

97301

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Seaside Factory Outlet Center

 1111 N Roosevelt Drive, #336

 Seaside

 OR

97138

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Columbia Gorge Outlets

 450 NW 257th Way, #512

 Troutdale

 OR

97060

 Christopher & Banks

 Crest Plaza

 1620 N Cedar Crest Blvd, #G

 Allentown

 PA

18104

 Christopher & Banks

 Logan Valley Mall

 5580 Goods Lane, #1141

 Altoona

 PA

16602

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Wind Creek Bethlehem

 77  Wind Creek Blvd., #117

 Bethlehem

 PA

18015

 Christopher & Banks

 Clearview Mall

 101 Clearview Circle, Room #730

 Butler

 PA

16001

 Christopher & Banks

 Capital City Mall

 3574 Capital City Mall Drive, #0224

 Camp Hill

 PA

17011

 Christopher & Banks

 Chambersburg Mall

 864 Chambersburg Mall, #739

 Chambersburg

 PA

17202

 Christopher & Banks

 Streets of Cranberry

 20430 Route 19, #160

 Cranberry Township

 PA

16066

 Christopher & Banks

 DuBois Mall

 5522 Shaffer Road, Unit #3A

 DuBois

 PA

15801

 Christopher & Banks

 Millcreek Mall

 725 Millcreek Mall

 Erie

 PA

16565

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg

 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, #740

 Gettysburg

 PA

17325

 Christopher & Banks

 Westmoreland Mall

 5256 Route 30, #NL4

 Greensburg

 PA

15601

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Grove City Premium Outlets

 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road, #1255

 Grove City

 PA

16127

 Christopher & Banks

 Shenango Valley Mall

 3275 East State Street, #625

 Hermitage

 PA

16148

 Christopher & Banks

 The Galleria

 500 Galleria Drive, #218

 Johnstown

 PA

15904

 Christopher & Banks

 Park City Center

 169 Park City Center, #A0169

 Lancaster

 PA

17601

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 The Shops @ Rockvale

 35 South Willowdale Drive, #312

 Lancaster

 PA

17602

 Christopher & Banks

 Beaver Valley Mall

 344 Route 18

 Monaca

 PA

15061

 Christopher & Banks

 Monroeville Mall

 200 Monroeville Mall, #212

 Monroeville

 PA

15146

 Christopher & Banks

 Shoppes at Montage

 2131 Shoppes Boulevard

 Moosic

 PA

18507

 Christopher & Banks

 Lycoming Mall

 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, #257

 Pennsdale

 PA

17756

 Christopher & Banks

 South Hills Village

 301 South Hills Village, #2030A

 Pittsburgh

 PA

15241

 Christopher & Banks

 Coventry Mall

 351 West Schuylkill Road, #H2

 Pottstown

 PA

19465

 Christopher & Banks

 Monroe Marketplace

 400 Marketplace Blvd., #6C

 Selinsgrove

 PA

17870

 Christopher & Banks

 Nittany Mall

 2900 East College Avenue, #326

 State College

 PA

16801

 Christopher & Banks

 Stroud Mall

 454 Stroud Mall

 Stroudsburg

 PA

18360

 Christopher & Banks

 Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills

 210 Pittsburgh Mills Circle

 Tarentum

 PA

15084

 Christopher & Banks

 Uniontown Mall

 1728 Mall Run Road, #P728

 Uniontown

 PA

15401

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh

 2200 Tanger Blvd, #513

 Washington

 PA

15301

 Christopher & Banks

 Berkshire Mall

 1665 State Hill Road, #350

 Wyomissing

 PA

19610

 Christopher & Banks

 York Galleria

 2899 Whiteford Road, #234

 York

 PA

17402

 Christopher & Banks

 Village at Sandhill

 631 Promenade Place, #12

 Columbia

 SC

29229

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Gaffney Premium Outlet

 1 Factory Shops Blvd, #655

 Gaffney

 SC

29341

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach

 4635 Factory Stores Boulevard, #C210

 Myrtle Beach

 SC

29579

 Christopher & Banks

 Aberdeen Mall

 3315 6th Avenue SE, #21

 Aberdeen

 SD

57402

 Christopher & Banks

 Northridge Plaza

 1615 North Harrison, #13

 Pierre

 SD

57501

 Christopher & Banks

 Rushmore Crossing

 1335 Eglin Street, #100

 Rapid City

 SD

57701

 Christopher & Banks

 Empire Mall

 4001 West 41st Street, #904

 Sioux Falls

 SD

57106-6512

 CJ Banks

 Empire Mall

 4001 West 41st Street, #540

 Sioux Falls

 SD

57106-6523

 Christopher & Banks

 The Shoppes at Dawley Farms

 905 South Highline Place, #102

 Sioux Falls

 SD

57110

 Christopher & Banks

 Watertown Mall

 1300 9th Avenue SE, #57

 Watertown

 SD

57201

 Christopher & Banks

 Yankton Mall

 2101 Broadway, #130

 Yankton

 SD

57078

 Christopher & Banks

 The Tower Shops at The Pinnacle

 475 Pinnacle Parkway, #518

 Bristol

 TN

37620

 Christopher & Banks

 Northgate Mall

 271 Northgate Mall

 Chattanooga

 TN

37415

 Christopher & Banks

 The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek

 11437 Parkside Drive, #603

 Farragut

 TN

37934

 Christopher & Banks

 Cool Springs Galleria

 1800 Galleria Blvd, #2240

 Franklin

 TN

37067

 Christopher & Banks

 The Streets of Indian Lake

 300 Indian Lake Blvd, #220 Bldg A

 Hendersonville

 TN

37075

 Christopher & Banks

 Johnson City Crossing

 3211 Peoples Street, #700

 Johnson City

 TN

37604

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Lebanon Outlet Marketplace

 One Outlet Village Blvd, #350

 Lebanon

 TN

37090

 Christopher & Banks

 Foothills Mall

 145 Foothills Mall Drive, #48/#50

 Maryville

 TN

37801

 Christopher & Banks

 College Square

 2550 East Morris Blvd, #56

 Morristown

 TN

37813

 Christopher & Banks

 Stones River Mall

 1720 Old Fort Pkwy, #B-140

 Murfreesboro

 TN

37129

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Pigeon River Crossings

 2616 Teaster Lane, #2616

 Pigeon Forge

 TN

37863

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Tanger Outlet at Five Oaks

 1645 Parkway, #740

 Sevierville

 TN

37862

 Christopher & Banks

 Mall of Abilene

 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, #1404

 Abilene

 TX

79606

 Christopher & Banks

 Westgate Mall

 7701 West Interstate 40, #548

 Amarillo

 TX

79121

 Christopher & Banks

 Firewheel Town Center

 155 Cedar Sage Drive, #D11

 Garland

 TX

75040

 Christopher & Banks

 Lufkin Mall

 4600 S Medford Drive, #1124

 Lufkin

 TX

75901

 Christopher & Banks

 Layton Hills Mall

 1201 N Hill Field Road, #2088

 Layton

 UT

84041

 CJ Banks

 Layton Hills Mall

 1201 N Hill Field Road, #2056

 Layton

 UT

84041

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Outlets at Traverse Mountain

 3700 North Cabelas Blvd, #343

 Lehi

 UT

84043

 Christopher & Banks

 Cache Valley Mall

 1300 North Main Street, #1110

 Logan

 UT

84341

 Christopher & Banks

 Fashion Place

 6191 South State Street, #1585

 Murray

 UT

84107

 Christopher & Banks

 University Mall

 575 East University Pkwy, #A8A

 Orem

 UT

84097

 Christopher & Banks

 Provo Towne Center

 1200 Provo Towne Center Blvd, #1000

 Provo

 UT

84603

 Christopher & Banks

 The Shops at South Town

 10450 South State Street, #1110

 Sandy

 UT

84070

 Christopher & Banks

 Red Cliffs Mall

 1770 East Red Cliffs Drive, #1168

 St. George

 UT

84790

 Christopher & Banks

 New River Valley Mall

 782 New River Road, #831

 Christiansburg

 VA

24073

 Christopher & Banks

 Valley Mall

 1925 East Market Street, #416

 Harrisonburg

 VA

22801

 Christopher & Banks

 River Ridge Mall

 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, #G-355

 Lynchburg

 VA

24502

 Christopher & Banks

 Patrick Henry Mall

 12300 Jefferson Avenue, #412

 Newport News

 VA

23602

 Christopher & Banks

 Short Pump Town Center

 11800 W Broad Street, #2138

 Richmond

 VA

23233

 Christopher & Banks

 Valley View Mall

 4802 Valley View Blvd NW, #LA-5

 Roanoke

 VA

24012

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Williamsburg Premium Outlets

 5699-50 Richmond Road, #A017

 Williamsburg

 VA

23188

 Christopher & Banks

 Apple Blossom Mall

 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, #S149

 Winchester

 VA

22601

 CJ Banks

 Apple Blossom Mall

 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, #S171

 Winchester

 VA

22601

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Essex Outlets

 21 Essex Way, #214

 Essex Junction

 VT

05452

 Christopher & Banks

 Green Mountain Plaza

 315 South Main Street, #304

 Rutland

 VT

05701

 Christopher & Banks

 University Mall

 155 Dorset Street, #H8

 South Burlington

 VT

05403

 Christopher & Banks

 Bellis Fair

 One Bellis Fair Parkway, #616

 Bellingham

 WA

98226

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 The Outlet Shoppes at Burlington

 200 Fashion Way

 Burlington

 WA

98233

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Centralia Outlets

 110 West High Street, #110

 Centralia

 WA

98531

 Christopher & Banks

 Wenatchee Valley Mall

 511 Valley Mall Parkway, #B08

 East Wenatchee

 WA

98802

 Christopher & Banks

 Columbia Center

 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd, #408

 Kennewick

 WA

99336

 Christopher & Banks

 Kent Station

 438 Ramsey Way, #105

 Kent

 WA

98032

 Christopher & Banks

 Alderwood Mall

 3000 184 Street SW, #398

 Lynnwood

 WA

98037

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 North Bend Premium Outlet

 461 S Fork Avenue SW, #I

 North Bend

 WA

98045

 Christopher & Banks

 South Hill Mall

 3500 South Meridian, #440

 Puyallup

 WA

98373

 Christopher & Banks

 Kitsap Mall

 10315 Silverdale Way NW, #F1

 Silverdale

 WA

98383

 Christopher & Banks

 Northtown Mall

 4750 North Division, #2016

 Spokane

 WA

99207

 Christopher & Banks

 Spokane Valley Mall

 14700 East Indiana Avenue, #1104

 Spokane Valley

 WA

99216

 Christopher & Banks

 Vancouver Mall

 8700 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, #210

 Vancouver

 WA

98662

 Christopher & Banks

 Fox River Mall

 4301 West  Wisconsin Avenue, #146

 Appleton

 WI

54913

 CJ Banks

 Fox River Mall

 4301 West Wisconsin Ave, #912

 Appleton

 WI

54913

 Christopher & Banks

 Northland Mall

 954 West Northland Avenue

 Appleton

 WI

54911

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Wisconsin Dells Outlet Center

 210 N. Gasser Road, #1004

 Baraboo

 WI

53913

 Christopher & Banks

 Brookfield Square Mall

 95 North Moorland Road, #D-42

 Brookfield

 WI

53005

 CJ Banks

 Brookfield Square Mall

 95 North Moorland Road, #D1B

 Brookfield

 WI

53005

 Christopher & Banks

 Oakwood Mall

 4800 Golf Road, #88

 Eau Claire

 WI

54701

 Christopher & Banks

 The Shops at Johnson Crossing

 1155 East Johnson Street, #O

 Fond du Lac

 WI

54935

 Christopher & Banks

 Germantown Plaza III

 N96 W19160 County Line Road, #2

 Germantown

 WI

53022

 Christopher & Banks

 Bay Park Square

 251 Bay Park Square

 Green Bay

 WI

54304

 CJ Banks

 Bay Park Square

 303 Bay Park Square

 Green Bay

 WI

54304

 Christopher & Banks

 East Town Mall

 2350 East Mason, #15

 Green Bay

 WI

54302

 Christopher & Banks

 Janesville Mall

 2500 Milton Ave, #119

 Janesville

 WI

53545

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Johnson Creek Premium Outlets

 575 Linmar Lane, #A110

 Johnson Creek

 WI

53038

 Christopher & Banks

 Valley View Mall

 3800 State Road 16,  #178

 La Crosse

 WI

54601

 Christopher & Banks

 East Towne Mall

 89 E Towne Way, #F-629

 Madison

 WI

53704

 Christopher & Banks

 Marshfield Mall

 503 East Ives Street

 Marshfield

 WI

54449

 Christopher & Banks

 Greenway Station Shopping Center

 1661 Demingway, #138

 Middleton

 WI

53562

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 The Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh

 3001 South Washburn Street, #D240

 Oshkosh

 WI

54904

 Christopher & Banks Outlet

 Pleasant Prairie Outlet

 11211 120th Avenue, #06

 Pleasant Prairie

 WI

53158

 Christopher & Banks

 Crossroads Commons

 1120 Meridian Drive, #A

 Plover

 WI

54467

 Christopher & Banks

 Cedar Mall

 2900 South Main, #E5

 Rice Lake

 WI

54868

 Christopher & Banks

 Wausau Center

 C324 Wausau Center

 Wausau

 WI

54403

 Christopher & Banks

 Huntington Mall

 500 Mall Road

 Barboursville

 WV

25504

 Christopher & Banks

 Mercer Mall

 261 Mercer Mall Road, #720

 Bluefield

 WV

24701

 Christopher & Banks

 Meadowbrook Mall

 2399 Meadowbrook Road, #330

 Bridgeport

 WV

26330

 Christopher & Banks

 Charleston Town Center

 3000 Charleston Town Center, #1015

 Charleston

 WV

25389

 CJ Banks

 Charleston Town Center

 3000 Charleston Town Center Mall, #1017

 Charleston

 WV

25389

 Christopher & Banks

 Morgantown Mall

 9915 Mall Road, #915

 Morgantown

 WV

26501

 Christopher & Banks

 Crossroads Mall

 89 Crossroads Mall

 Mt. Hope

 WV

25880

 Christopher & Banks

 Grand Central Mall

 100 Grand Central Avenue, #330

 Vienna

 WV

26105

 Christopher & Banks

 Eastridge Mall

 601 SE Wyoming Boulevard, #1258

 Casper

 WY

82609

 Christopher & Banks

 Frontier Mall

 1400 Dell Range Boulevard, #88

 Cheyenne

 WY

82009

MEDIA CONTACT:
Gary C. Epstein
EVP – Chief Marketing Officer
Hilco Global
gepstein@hilcoglobal.com
847-418-2712

