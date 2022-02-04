DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storm Ventures Group (SVG) hosts the "Win The Storm Conference" (WTS) beginning Monday, February 14-16 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center with over 7,000+ WTS attendees, a full Tradeshow Expo Floor with 300+ leading industry vendors. Many WTS attendees are Dallas or Texas-based business owners. WTS is the leading conference and tradeshow expo for general contracting, roofing and restoration companies and solar companies looking to gain advanced training, technology, and tactics to scale their businesses and help property owners recover after large storms and catastrophic events.
Keynote speakers include Jimmy Johnson, Herschel Walker, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Jordan Belfort "Wolf of Wall Street," and Richard Rawlings "Gas Monkey."
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (DAY ONE) – Kicks off with an emotional performance by local Dallas celebrity Breez Carver, age 13, with over 20M views on Facebook, and millions more on YouTube, Instagram. Carver is a dancer who competed on Season 16 of America's Got Talent. Breez is now 13 years old. She started dancing when she was 5 years old.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will follow her in an unforgettable opening performance to AC/DC Thunderstruck and open for SVG Founder & CEO, Anthony Delmedico.
Anthony will open WTS with a speech relating the "Greatest Trade in NFL History" to business leaders and their teams. He will be followed by Herschel Walker and Jimmy Johnson who will continue this "Winning and Mindset" theme on their main stage speaking performance, and openly discuss the greatest trade in NFL History, how it affected them, and how it can relate to business leaders today. This is one of the first times these two have taken the stage together since parting ways in 1990.
From Anthony Delmedico:
"Herschel Walker was one of the key trades Jimmy Johnson made to winning multiple Super Bowls. This was the biggest trade in NFL history, as it involved 18 players or picks. At the time, Herschel was considered one of the greatest players of all time, earning the Heisman Trophy in 1982. He began his NFL Career with the Dallas Cowboys in 1986.
"In 1989, at the peak of Walker's NFL career, the Cowboys sent Herschel Walker to the Vikings for five players and six draft picks. Those picks turned into players such as Emmitt Smith, Russell Maryland, Kevin Smith, and Darren Woodson. And one that built the Cowboys' dynasty of the 90s!
"The team went on to dominate the NFL for the better part of the decade. The Cowboys won Super Bowls in 1993, 1994 and 1996. Jimmy was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. In my opinion, it is one of the greatest trades in NFL history!"
The 5th Annual Industry Awards Night, will be held on Monday, February 14 from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at The House of Blues, located at 2200 North Lamar Street in Dallas. Categories include "Most Influential," "Top Growth," "Hurricane Hero," "Elite Contractor Awards," "Female Entrepreneur of the Year," "Million Dollar Producers," "Entrepreneur of the Year," and many other awards. Jordan Belfort "Wolf of Wall Street" and Richard Rawlings "Gas Monkey" will be Celebrity Hosts at this event as they present awards to local Dallas-based business owners. SVG will be hosting a Black-Tie event at Industry Award Night with many Dallas business owners to raise money and awareness for storm victims, including homeless families and children without families, due to a record year of devastating storms that killed hundreds and left thousands homeless, including young children. 100% of the monies raised during the auction will be donated to USDR (United Survivors Disaster Relief).
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (DAY TWO): Keynote speaker Jordan Belfort (aka Wolf of Wall Street) takes the Main Stage to share his comeback story. Other speakers include Dallas-based TV celebrity Richard Rawlings "Gas Monkey." Richard is dropping his fully restored big block 1969 Mustang Mach 1 on the WTS Tradeshow Expo Floor. Local Dallas entrepreneur and author "Hardcore Closer" Ryan Stewman; Dallas-based entrepreneur and author, Steven Rozenberg, founder of the fastest growing property management company in the State of Texas, are speaking as well. The afternoon session of speakers will be joined by Kirt Linington, CEO of Dallas-based Linear Roofing, one of the fastest growing roofing companies in America.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (DAY THREE): Features a highly contentious live main stage debate between policyholder attorney John Houghtaling and Dallas-based carrier attorney Steve Badger. These two adversaries cover some of the most controversial legal and carrier issues in the $100B+ Property Casualty Claims Industry to include: Systematic practice of short pay, slow pay, and denials by insurance carriers and their adjusters, fraudulent 3rd party engineering companies used by carriers to deny claims, unconstitutional UPPA laws, tortious interference by carriers and their many agents who threaten to introduce other contractors to your projects if you do not accept their price, short pay games by carriers who make it near impossible to start or complete some necessary roofing or restoration projects after large storms and catastrophic events, systematic price fixing by insurance carriers, systematic practice of short pay, slow pay, and no pay by insurance carriers.
SVG is launching their newest product at WTS, SVG U Virtual Reality (VR) 3.0. These custom VR Goggles allow companies in any industry to train their employees in a variety of real-life instructional scenarios in a 360-degree virtual reality environment. SVG VR 3.0 helps entrepreneurs across all industries instruct their teams in an interactive, hands-on learning environment.
General admission tickets start at $500. VIP Registration is $2,900 and includes premier seating, lunch and photo opportunity with keynote speakers, panelists and mainstage speakers, industry awards night access at House of Blues. Military veterans are free with advance registration. One day passes are available for $250 to all local business owners and entrepreneurs, regardless of industry. Register at http://www.WinTheStorm.com or call 330-57-STORM to RSVP or for more information.
"So many amazing speakers, breakout sessions and keynotes this year! This conference is going to top the charts! We are excited to bring former head coach and Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson and Herschel Walker on stage to discuss the Greatest Trade in NFL History, how it changed the NFL, and how it can be applied to Winning in Business. We will also be showcasing our newest Storm and Solar (Virtual Reality) VR Training Goggles. We can now train employees, salespeople, and crews with our VR goggles on a variety of field operations including selling, inspecting properties, building roofs, safety, and more. This saves time, money, reduces liability, and allows them to train anywhere, anytime. It is revolutionizing the way the entire construction, roofing, and building industry trains. This new 360 VR app technology can be utilized for any company, in any industry," says Anthony Delmedico, CEO and founder, Storm Ventures Group; creator of SVG University and SVG U (VR); producer of the annual Win The Storm Conference and Tradeshow Expo, author of the Win The Game book, host of the Contractor Rescue reality show.
The three-day event includes networking, keynote speakers, expert presentations and panels with live Q&A, over 75 industry-specific breakout sessions, nightly networking receptions, Industry Awards night, motivational and team building exercises, as well as a tradeshow floor full of the industry's leading vendors and suppliers.
Breakout session topics include courses on Entrepreneurship, Scaling and Selling Your Business, Building Teams and Company Culture, Estimating, Supplementing, Production Management, Safety, Storm Mapping and Prediction, Managing Large Loss Claims, Drone Training, SVG Virtual Reality (VR) Training, Marketing, Sales, Apps, Technology, Cybersecurity, Software, Business Operations, Accounts Receivable, and many more.
Event activities include the Roofer Bowl Party on Sunday, February 12 sponsored by SRS, which will feature a Super Bowl half-time show performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and singing performance by Bella Mia Delmedico. This is an optional day to come by and pre-register to skip the long lines on Monday morning.
Storm Ventures Group [SVG] is the premier catastrophic management consulting and joint venture firm. SVG is a global leader in training construction industry professionals how to help property owners recover quickly after catastrophic storm events. The SVG team brings over 25 years of experience in commercial and residential construction, insurance restoration, and best practices in construction management to the rapidly growing insurance restoration industry. SVG products include SVG University (SVG U), a virtual online training platform for general contractors, roofing, construction and restoration professionals. SVG U includes a full course library of hands-on, engaging, industry-specific training videos with courses, chapters, and testing to help contractors scale. SVG U launched the SVG U Virtual Reality (VR) goggles to provide a 360-degree virtual reality virtual reality training environment. Regardless of weather conditions such as rain or cold, new hires can train 24/7 indoors in a real-life virtual platform with a laser pointer and a set of goggles. The SVG annual Win The Storm Conference & Trade Show Expo attracts, trains and mobilizes construction and restoration companies throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia to successfully manage catastrophic storm events, build sales teams, rebuild communities and streamline operations to scale. For more information call 330-57-STORM or visit us online at https://stormventuresgroup.com. To RSVP for the annual Win The Storm Conference & Trade Show Expo, please visit http://www.WinTheStorm.com.
