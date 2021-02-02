MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Agent has the knowledge and an understanding about marketing for the real estate industry that has allowed MLS agents all through Southern California and the Miami MLS to generate website leads grow beyond their expectations. New Strategic Agent Clients from CRMLS and Miami MLS want to reach the same level of success that those agents have, and more, now turn to Strategic Agent, creating an exclusive agreement to market their new website and IDX system with Strategic Agents Real Estate SEO Marketing program. The proof is in the numbers and those numbers are the number of properties sold and the amount they sold for with leads from internet marketing. . Location, location, location is the mantra of real estate, and with the marketing programs that Strategic Agent can provide, the agents with CRMLS and Miami MLS, will be able to experience strong growth in 2021.
With Strategic Agent and their vast knowledge of the real estate industry and SEO marketing, agents will reach more home buyers, grab their attention, and help their clients and customers find the home of their dreams or sell their current home and move forward with the next chapter in their lives.
"Looking for a home and selling a home isn't all the fun and games that television shows make it look. With the SEO strategies that Strategic Agent has planned, every MLS agent within these two group will be able to maintain their existing business and create new business online," said Richard Uzelac, CEO of Strategic Agent Inc.
Any real estate agent wants to grow a strong business but doesn't know SEO can benefit from a company like Strategic Agent, and the agents within the CRMLS and Miami MLS groups have come to realize that. With the exclusive SEO agreement and plans that are planned for these two groups, they have gained a new level of confidence that will take 2021 to a new heights, even beyond the highest record sales experienced.
With the changes the world has undergone since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Changes had to happen in every industry, especially the real estate industry if agents were going to survive. Websites have become more important than ever. Localized Real Estate Search Engine Optimization is a huge part of making a website successful and CRMLS and Miami MLS members have faith that with the SEO plans through Strategic Agent, they will succeed in spite of this pandemic. It is their vision that they will be more successful than they could have been otherwise.
The exclusive agreement that CRMLS and Miami MLS have created with Strategic Agent Inc. and their experience and knowledge of SEO and websites, great anticipation and expectations are expected. With this new SEO approach that is planned, the agents with each group are excited to meet the increase in business with more listings and a pen in hand for contracts to be written.
Whatever comes their way, a pandemic or anything else, there is no doubt in the minds of CRMLS and Miami MLS agents that Strategic Agent is going to lead them into a successful 2021. Bringing new plans and strategies to the teams, all parties involved are ready for the new launch that is planned with eagerness and excitement for buyers and sellers. Great things are planned, and the vision of success is expected to be met beyond any anticipation.
About Strategic Agent:
Richard Uzelac's Strategic Agent Inc was created in 2015. Since that time Strategic Agent has helped thousands of Agents and Offices to build strong brands and online presences to enhance their real estate businesses. Strategic Agent specializes is Websites, IDX, and Internet Marketing and Advertising for the Real Estate Industry. Contact Richard Uzelac directly at Strategic Agent Inc. at 805-413-7888 for more information.
About Richard Uzelac:
Richard Uzelac has been in the real estate business for over thirty years. He started as an agent in New Jersey then office owner in California to real estate technology leader. Richard Uzelac was the Senior Director of Realtor.com before starting Strategic Agent Inc. in 2015. Richard has given thousands of presentations and talks on real estate technology. Richard Uzelac is available as a Speaker and Consultant for Franchises, Offices and Agents. Contact Richard Uzelac at 805.413.7895
