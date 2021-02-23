OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Factory, a leading, Maryland-based, single-point provider for print, signage, branded products, and marketing, today announced that Baltimore sign manufacturer A|A Signs, known for its signage for commercial real estate developers and other businesses throughout the region, will be joining the Strategic Factory organization.
A|A Signs will operate under the name "A|A Signs, powered by Strategic Factory" and, for the time being, will remain at its headquarters and production facility on Union Avenue in Woodberry, a building highly visible from Baltimore's Jones-Falls Expressway.
The company was founded in 1986 by brothers Art and Alan Eanet, who began in their parents' Pikesville basement with a dot matrix printer making laminated banners. Their sign company grew organically through the needs of their customers, initially through the home builder market and then the commercial real estate developer market which became a niche specialty.
Products include building signage, pylon signs, monument signs, vehicle graphics, fleet branding, impact logos, wayfinding, directional signs and more.
The brothers said they expect demand for signage to pick up in 2021: "We've seen a temporary pull-back in restaurants, some reduction in retail and office space, but as the world pandemic goes into our rear-view mirror, we would project that everything will flourish as we come back to a new normal," said Art Eanet.
The Eanets will remain as leaders of Strategic Factory's A|A Signs division, along with their 30+ employees, joining Strategic Factory's workforce of 140. The combined company is looking to make several additional hires in 2021 as they continue to expand and grow.
"As we continue building on being the preeminent single point provider for our clients, more and more of them are asking us to help with their signage needs," said Strategic Factory President & CEO Keith Miller. "Fabricated signage is a natural progression from wide format printing which has been a mainstay in our world for over a decade."
"Continually acquiring talent, customers, industry knowledge and equipment is paramount to any growing organization," Miller said. "Art and Alan have built a best-in-class team of signage experts and exceptional company, and we are excited about the enhanced possibilities that our combined organization presents for our team and for our clients."
"We are also very committed to expanding local manufacturing in Baltimore," Miller said.
Together with High Mountain Signs, A|A Signs is the second signage company to join forces with Strategic Factory in the last six months.
About Strategic Factory
Based in Owings Mills, MD, Strategic Factory is a single point provider for printing, signage, branded products, digital services, and marketing strategy, using all the latest technologies and trends. For more information visit http://www.strategicfactory.com
Media Contact
Laura Breton, Strategic Factory, 443.548.3500, lebreton@strategicfactory.com
SOURCE Strategic Factory