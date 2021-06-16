NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Financial Solutions, a leading financial services firm that provides debt relief solutions for people in challenging financial situations, again partnered with TinySuperheroes for its annual Strategic Superhero Day. This is the fourth consecutive year that Strategic has raised money to support TinySuperheroes and donated over $1,000 to the organization. Strategic has raised over $6,000 for TinySuperheroes since the partnership began.
"I am always humbled by the outpouring of support that our Strategic Family continues to show in order to help others in need," said Ryan Sasson, CEO of Strategic Financial Solutions. "TinySuperheroes is such an inspiring cause and if our Superhero Day can help make even just one child's day, it's all so worth it."
To celebrate Superhero Day, Strategic's employees dressed up as superheroes in the office or over Zoom while working remotely.
"Each time we partner with Tiny Superheroes, the overwhelming participation from our employees warms my heart," says Kimberly Celic, Chief People Officer. "The capes that the organization creates are the perfect way to let kids feel special and powerful when going through their treatment. Being a part of a company that recognizes how special that is makes me love coming to work every day."
TinySuperheroes is an organization that empowers children to overcome any illness or disability. Founded in 2012, TinySuperheroes creates superhero capes for young children to remind them how strong they are to keep fighting. Since its founding, TinySuperheroes has empowered over 12,000 kids all over the world. Strategic's donation helped provide custom capes for 65 kids.
About Strategic Financial Solutions
Strategic Financial Solutions is a leading financial services company that provides comprehensive debt relief solutions for people in difficult financial situations. Through its personalized, tailored approach that includes debt consolidation loans and debt resolution programs, Strategic Financial Solutions has successfully resolved more than $1 billion in debt, and funded loans, for over 100,000 clients.
Strategic Financial Solutions has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in New York City twice by Crain's New York and has been recognized by INC. 500 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Strategic ranked 21st in the Best Companies to Work for in New York State program and is a Certified Great Place to Work.
More information can be found at https://stratfs.com/.
