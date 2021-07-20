CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has announced that Joe Williams – one of the company's senior technology advisors – will sponsor a hole at the 2021 Carol Stream Panthers Golf Outing on Friday, July 23 at Klein Creek Golf Club in Winfield, Illinois.
Registration for the event will start at 11 a.m., and there will be a shotgun start at noon. The outing will also include beer and brats for lunch, post-round appetizers, and a cash bar. Proceeds will benefit the Carol Stream Youth Football Association (CSYFA), a non-profit, volunteer-run organization committed to helping young athletes learn the fundamentals of football in a safe community-focused setting. Williams will attend the event to network with other sponsors and participants.
"I'm happy to show my support for the Carol Stream Youth Football Association," said Williams. "Sports like football not only keep kids active and healthy but also teach them valuable skills like cooperation and discipline. Youth sports organizations can make a big difference in young people's lives."
The CSYFA organizes tackle and flag football teams under the Panthers logo for children ages 5 to 15. The organization aims to break down barriers to youth sports participation as well as encourage health and fitness, teach sportsmanship, and build character and discipline.
As an advisor for Stratosphere Networks, Williams utilizes advanced tools and draws on his experience with IT solutions such as cloud phone systems, cloud contact centers and managed IT services to assist businesses by efficiently identifying solutions that meet their unique needs and support their goals.
For more information about the 2021 Carol Stream Panthers Golf Outing, please visit http://www.carolstreampanthers.com/golf.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT, co-managed IT, and co-managed cybersecurity services – as well as trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
