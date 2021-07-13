CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks will sponsor the 2021 Annual Milton and Ruthel Weiss Memorial Golf Outing to benefit Hillel Torah, a Modern Orthodox day school in Skokie, Illinois. The fundraiser will be held on Monday, July 26 at Deerpath Golf Course in Lake Forest, Illinois.
The event will begin with breakfast from 7-8 a.m., followed by two shotgun starts (8 a.m. for Tier 1 and 1:30 p.m. for Tier 2). A networking lunch will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For those interested in attending, an individual golfer fee of $360 will cover breakfast, lunch, cocktails, green fees and gratuities as well as a locker, golf cart and giveaway bag.
"Hillel Torah thanks Stratosphere Networks for their sponsorship at our Memorial Golf Outing on July 26th!" said Ed Plotkin, director of development for Hillel Torah. "Their generous sponsorship has a great impact on our students."
All proceeds from the event will go toward Hillel Torah's operations and help the school continue to achieve excellence in education. The Modern Orthodox Jewish school for preschool through 8th grade is dedicated to delivering progressive and child-centric education.
"We're very pleased to sponsor the Milton and Ruthel Weiss Memorial Golf Outing again this year," said Kevin Rubin, president and CIO of Stratosphere Networks. "High-quality education is a vital resource, and we're always happy to show our support for Hillel Torah and ensure the school can continue serving local children and families."
To learn more about this year's Golf Outing and register for the event, please visit Hillel Torah's website.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT, co-managed IT, and co-managed cybersecurity services – as well as trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
