DALLAS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus, the nation's leading provider of in-home neurodiagnostic testing services, today announced it will begin actively recruiting military veterans and their spouses through RecruitMilitary, the country's leading company connecting organization with military-trained talent. With more than 1.4 million registered job seekers, RecruitMilitary is host to the nation's largest single-source veteran recruitment database and will offer Stratus access to a diverse, highly skilled talent pool.
Stratus continues to expand its in-home EEG testing, monitoring and technology services. This expansion results in the need to hire skilled people across the country. Past experience has demonstrated that the skills the company requires tend to be well matched with those found in former military personnel. The new relationship with RecruitMilitary will allow qualified veterans, who served as both enlisted members and officers, the opportunity to bring their extensive field experience, training, and impeccable leadership skills to Stratus' growing team of employees.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 18.8 million veterans account for roughly 8 percent of the civilian population over the age of 18. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported each year more than 200,000 men and women make their departure from service and begin a process called the military to civilian transition. Though some service members experience a successful transition, others endure significant challenges in finding employment.
"The commitment to service displayed by Veterans transfers well into our service model," said Charlie Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer of Stratus. The hiring of Veterans is a win – win. We can help them make a successful civilian transition and they help to ensure we deliver the highest quality of care to our physicians and patients. We will be sourcing Veterans from all backgrounds. Specifically, we'll focus on Veterans with healthcare experience, including corpsmen, medics, members with patient care expertise, and candidates with hands-on patient experience for in-home technician positions.
In December of 2019, the U.S. Department of Labor reported the veteran unemployment rate dropped to 2.9%, the lowest reported rate since 2000. This is largely in part to career database services like RecruitMilitary that focus solely on veteran outreach and proactively connecting service members to high- quality positions in various industries. Stratus is proud to team with RecruitMilitary and to continue its support of military service members by adding qualified veterans to its expanding team of talent.
For more information on Stratus and its available job opportunities for veterans through RecruitMilitary, visit www.stratusneuro.com.
About Stratus
Stratus provides neurodiagnostic testing solutions and technologies that serve to expedite patient diagnoses and care, enabling physicians to improve patients' quality of life. Services provided include routine EEG services and long-term video-monitored EEG studies in the inpatient, ambulatory and in-home settings. In conjunction with the company's subsidiary, Stratus Software Solutions, Stratus also provides secure, cloud-based EEG software and technology that offers on-demand EEG data access and allows physicians to read an EEG from any location with internet access, at any time of day or night. In addition, Stratus provides mobile cardiac telemetry and home sleep studies to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. To learn more, visit www.stratusneuro.com.