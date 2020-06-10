STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX, the mobile accessories specialist, has renewed its contract with mobilcom-debitel for another four years. STRAX will supply approximately 550 stores and the online shop www.mobilcom-debitel.de with a broad range of products from its extensive portfolio of brands. STRAX will furthermore continue supporting the development and manufacturing of mobilcom-debitel's own freenet brand.
"We are very happy to continue developing our long-standing partnership with mobilcom-debitel for another four years. In a relatively short period of time mobilcom-debitel has become one of STRAX largest customers. We are now well on our way to taking our common successes to a whole new level!" said Frank Hackmann, Managing Director of STRAX Europe Distribution.
"Winning this tender again proves the power of our value-added proposition and unique positioning in the industry. A focus on mobile accessories has given STRAX a category expertise that gradually strengthened over time, allowing us to align closer with our customers to create the most competitive go-to-market strategy for a complete assortment of products and brands," said Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB.
For further information please contact Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB, +46-8-545-017-50.
About mobilcom-debitel
The mobilcom-debitel brand is positioned as the digital lifestyle provider within the freenet Group. It brings a wide range of own mobile-communications and data offerings, services and other products which serve to simplify everyday life through technical tools via the Internet and/or smartphones. Also included are energy and accessories as well as mobile-communications and data offerings from German network operators.
The company offers independence and competence in customer consulting as well as in the selection of products in its own shops, in the stores of the brand GRAVIS and through a wide presence in specialized stores and large electronics retailers as well as in terms of customer service.
About STRAX
STRAX is a global company specializing in mobile accessories. STRAX develops and grows brands through an omnichannel approach. STRAX operates two complimentary businesses - Own brands and Distribution (retail and online marketplaces) - where the lifestyle audio brand Urbanista is the flagship along with our licensed brand adidas. Through its retail distribution platform in Europe STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands, whilst Brandvault focuses on online marketplace distribution globally. STRAX sells into all key channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has over 200 employees in 12 countries with its operational HQ and logistics center based in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.
