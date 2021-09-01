MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stream Companies, a leading fully integrated, full-service, tech-enabled advertising agency, announced this month three strategic executive promotions in response to their recent significant growth. Dave Mazzoni has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer, Rich Harrisson promoted to Executive Vice President of Agency Operations, and Subi Ghosh promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, all effective immediately.
These promotions come on the heels of a year where Stream grew at an astounding rate, recently celebrating 500 employees in May. Over the last year, Stream has grown to include over 12 OEMs (18 brands) with launching and managing advertising programs to ensure an integrated approach throughout all operations. Stream was also most recently named in INC's fastest-growing company list for the 14th time, an achievement only 12 other companies worldwide have received historically.
"Growth, success and scale bring broad responsibility, and I am very excited about our new executive promotions leading to more integrated teams," said David Regn, Co-Founder & CEO of Stream Companies. "Dave, Subi, and Rich have proven themselves to be great leaders and teammates, and I am excited to see the continued greatness they bring to Stream within these new roles."
David Mazzoni
In Mazzoni's new role as CCO, he will lead a team of over 100 to produce unique, custom, industry-leading, and innovative creative for hundreds of clients in multiple verticals.
Dave Mazzoni, a Philadelphia native and award-winning filmmaker, has focused his career on thinking outside the box. Mazzoni was the key figure and driving force in the development, success, and growth of the Creative Department at Stream Companies over the last 14 years. Under Mazzoni's leadership, the team has grown to over 100 people servicing 5,400+ clients. His accomplishments at Stream include developing an in-house production department and building an integrated creative department encompassing all disciplines: design, copy, production, email, and web, compliance, and proofing.
Mazzoni's experience and pedigree in copywriting and film production, along with his ability to innovate unique solutions for clients, has uniquely positioned the agency for growth and success. His creative mind, pulse on industry trends, incredible leadership, and passion for innovation lends itself well to this new role as Chief Creative Officer for Stream Companies.
Rich Harrisson
Coming from a dealership background, Harrisson started a year ago as VP of Sales and quickly bridged the gap between OEM and Sales within the company. Harrisson will now lead the entire Agency Sales and OEM Operations teams in a newly formed integrated team to further integrate the agency at large.
Rich Harrisson has spent the last 25 years in the automotive retail space working his way from a sales consultant to becoming an owner/partner in large and successful dealerships, serving as Chief Operating Officer of two dealer groups on the East Coast overseeing multiple franchises and business units. This is a perfect blend and background for Rich's role as Executive Vice President, Agency Operations at Stream Companies. Rich has an undeniable passion to be an advocate for dealers and sharing best practices and success stories to improve dealers' processes, driving sales and service revenue and the way we go to market.
Subi Ghosh
Ghosh dedicated the majority of her time the last couple of years as VP of Marketing & OEM Relations to building and growing the OEM Team, growing the OEM Partnerships to what is now 12 OEMs (18 brands) and overseeing the Marketing initiatives for the company. Ghosh will now take on a new role to nurture high-level relationships and cultivate new partnerships for the ever-expanding organization as Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships.
Subi Ghosh spent the first few years in her career working her way from Internet Assistant on the retail side to Sales and E-Commerce Director of Dealer Groups, and finally, an Executive at a small agency. Her passion for the industry and drive to be an advocate for dealers aligns perfectly with her roles as Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Stream Companies and Founding Board Member of Women In Automotive.
Subi has become a respected speaker at major Automotive Events, including NADA, Digital Dealer, Driving Sales, and more. She keeps actively involved in the community to share knowledge, grow within her profession, and improve the way the industry sells and markets cars.
About Stream Companies
Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency. With over 24 years of experience in advertising and digital marketing, Stream Companies uses a data-driven and solutions-oriented approach to deliver retail traffic to businesses across the U.S.
Stream has partnered with over 1,000 businesses in numerous industries, such as automotive, education, healthcare, finance, and more. Automotive clients include some of the biggest publicly and privately owned dealership groups in the United States. To learn more about Stream's offerings, visit http://www.streamcompanies.com
