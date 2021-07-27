DENVER and TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNB, makers of the Ready2Engage technology for consumer and fan engagement, and NextPlayerON, makers of the next level gaming e-sports platform, have entered into an agreement to enhance e-sports with gamer engagement and new e-sport development.

We are really excited to evolve the gamer experience with a higher level of engagement

"Gamers want recognition and real competition: at NextPlayerON we focus on offering an e-sports platform that gives all gamers a voice and the ability to experience the benefits of e-sports on a level playing field" said Tobi Lufadeju, COO and Managing Partner of NextPlayerON.  "Our deal with GNB helps us evolve the typical e-sports concept beyond leaderboards and into gamer stories and meaningful social interactions." He added "GNB's technology for real-time fan engagement is disruptive in the content space. We are also very excited to work with GNB on taking GNB's Rezi avatar for self-expression and building a new e-sports experience for gamers wanting something fresh and competitive."

"NPO offers a premier gaming experience where gamers can be challenged in the most entertaining ways. We are really excited to work with NPO to evolve the gamer experience with a higher level of engagement," said Rhonda Persidis, GNB's co-Founder. "We also look forward to building our successful self-expression digital avatar, Rezi, into new types of gamer interactions on NPO's platform, where 1:1 avatar contests are a super exciting frontier in the gaming world", Persidis concluded.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed at this time.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/streaming-engagement-innovator-gnb-and-e-sports-pioneer-nextplayeron-to-collaborate-301339957.html

SOURCE Grid News Bureau

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.